Swell Fundraising and Zoho Backstage help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your mission. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Swell Fundraising VS Zoho Backstage
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Swell charges 5% platform fees plus card fees, while Zoho Backstage adds monthly costs on top of transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walk-a-thon actually raises money for your mission.
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Swell and Zoho Backstage focus on corporate event management without auctions, raffles, or peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy includes donation forms, recurring giving, and donor stewardship tools that turn events into lasting relationships.
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Swell and Zoho Backstage offer standard business hours support for general event questions. Zeffy provides unlimited support from a team that understands nonprofit fundraising challenges and donor engagement strategies.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, while Swell takes 5% plus card fees from every ticket sale. For a $50 ticket, you keep the full amount with Zeffy versus losing $4+ to Swell's fees. More money stays with your mission.
Zeffy offers built-in donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, and auction tools designed for nonprofits. Zoho Backstage lacks these fundraising features and charges monthly fees plus transaction costs.
Yes. Zeffy combines event ticketing with donation collection, membership management, and online stores in one platform. Unlike Swell or Zoho, you don't need separate tools or pay multiple fees.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees and builds tools specifically for nonprofits. Event platforms like Swell charge 5% plus card fees, while Zoho charges monthly fees. You keep 100% of donations with Zeffy.
Swell takes 5% plus card fees from every ticket sale, costing nonprofits thousands annually. Zeffy offers the same ticketing features with zero platform fees, plus built-in donation tools Swell lacks.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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