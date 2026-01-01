eTapestry

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Donation History & Notes per Donor Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Export Donor Data Anytime
Offline Donations Tracking Offline Donations Tracking
Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
Virtuous: N/A - No pricing information available
eTapestry: $600/year - Monthly fee and card fees, plus annual platform fee

Processing fees
Virtuous: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction for Visa, Mastercard, Discover; 3.5% + $0.30 for Amex; 1% + $0.50 for ACH (USA only); 1% international surcharge; 0.6% corporate card surcharge
eTapestry: 2.99% + $0.30 per transaction for Visa, Mastercard, Discover; American Express: 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction; ACH/Direct Debit: 1% + $0.30 (max $5) per transaction + $5 per returned transaction; Chargeback fee: $15 USD

Platform fees
Virtuous: 0.7% per transaction (Virtuous Giving app fee)
eTapestry: $600/year Payment Enablement Fee for organizations using payment-enabled solutions

Monthly fees
Virtuous: $199/month - Starting price for Standard plan with annual billing; higher tiers available for Pro and Enterprise.
eTapestry: $99–$119/month - Starting price range for Starter/Basic plan; higher tiers available for Essentials and Pro, usage based per constituent record count.

Value for money
Virtuous: 4.4
eTapestry: 7.2

Features
Virtuous: 4.4/5 - Powerful donor management, but requires piecing together separate tools for events and fundraising.
eTapestry: 3.5/5 - Solid CRM features, but steep learning curve and fragmented setup with third-party integrations needed.

Donations
Virtuous: Processes donations with transaction fees that eat into your fundraising revenue
eTapestry: eTapestry processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. eTapestry: You'll also pay monthly fees starting at $59 for basic features.

Ticketing
Virtuous: Doesn't include event ticketing - requires separate platforms that fragment your donor data
eTapestry: eTapestry doesn't include event ticketing features. eTapestry: You'd need third-party ticketing software and manual processes to sync attendee data.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Virtuous: Offers peer-to-peer fundraising but charges processing fees on every donation raised
eTapestry: eTapestry doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. eTapestry: You'd need additional software to run peer-to-peer campaigns and track supporter networks.

Auctions
Virtuous: Virtuous doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need a separate platform for fundraising events
eTapestry: eTapestry doesn't offer auction functionality. eTapestry: You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.

Raffles
Virtuous: No raffle management tools - you'll need additional software for fundraising events
eTapestry: eTapestry doesn't support raffle management. eTapestry: You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales and winners.

Online store
Virtuous: No built-in online store - requires third-party integrations that add complexity and costs
eTapestry: eTapestry doesn't include online store functionality. eTapestry: You'd need to integrate third-party e-commerce tools and manage inventory separately.

Memberships
Virtuous: Virtuous offers basic membership tracking through donor records, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications.
eTapestry: eTapestry offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and categories, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.

Donor Management/CRM
Virtuous: Virtuous excels at donor management with detailed profiles, giving history tracking, engagement scoring, and relationship mapping across your donor base.
eTapestry: Strong donor database with contact management, gift tracking, and relationship mapping. eTapestry: Provides donor analytics, wealth screening, and comprehensive reporting tools.

Emails & Newsletter
Virtuous: Virtuous includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation and automated campaigns, though advanced features require higher-tier plans.
eTapestry: Includes email marketing tools with templates and basic segmentation. eTapestry: Offers donor communication tracking and simple campaign management features.

Payment Processing
Virtuous: Virtuous integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees.
eTapestry: Virtuous integrates with third-party payment processors like Stripe and PayPal, but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees.

Payment methods
Virtuous: Limited payment options through third-party integrations
eTapestry: Requires separate payment processors for donations

Credit Card Payments
Virtuous: Limited support - Available through third-party integrations only
eTapestry: Limited - requires integration with separate payment processors like PayPal or Authorize.Net

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Virtuous: Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available
eTapestry: Not supported - no built-in digital wallet payment options available

ACH / Bank Transfers
Virtuous: Not supported - Virtuous focuses on donor management and CRM, not payment processing
eTapestry: Not supported - eTapestry focuses on donor management and requires third-party payment processors

Tap to Pay App
Virtuous: Not supported - No tap-to-pay functionality for in-person donations
eTapestry: Not supported - eTapestry is web-based donor management software without mobile payment features

Customer Support
Virtuous: 4.4/5
eTapestry: 3.5/5 Unlimited Support
Virtuous: Virtuous offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
eTapestry: eTapestry offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited

Phone Support / Office Hours
Virtuous: Virtuous provides phone support during standard business hours Virtuous: Virtuous provides phone support during standard business hours
eTapestry: eTapestry provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars
Virtuous: Virtuous offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users Virtuous: Virtuous offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
eTapestry: eTapestry offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
Virtuous: Virtuous maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides Virtuous: Virtuous maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
eTapestry: eTapestry maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
Virtuous: Virtuous provides live chat support during business hours
eTapestry: eTapestry provides live chat support during business hours eTapestry: eTapestry provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Virtuous: Support access depends on plan level — priority help for higher-tier subscribers
eTapestry: Support access varies by subscription level — enhanced help for premium users class="table_text">Support access varies by subscription level — enhanced help for premium users</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>