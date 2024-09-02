10 holiday fundraising ideas for nonprofits.

The holidays represent 30% of all annual giving every year—don't let your nonprofit miss out on the busiest fundraising season of the year.

With around 30% of annual giving happening in December and 10% of annual giving happening in the last 3 days of December, the holidays are the busiest time of year for nonprofits. (You probably knew this already, but we thought we'd back that feeling up with numbers.)

The good news is: people are REALLY in mood to give during the holidays. The slightly less good news is: every nonprofit organization and charity out there is going to be running their biggest fundraising campaigns of the year. But, don't worry! With a little creativity and a few volunteers, you can help you nonprofit's holiday fundraising campaign stand out.

The 10+ best holiday fundraising events and holiday campaign ideas to get your creative juices flowing.

1. An advent calendar fundraiser designed for your nonprofit!

We're starting with this one, because well, you need to make sure to start it well before December 1st.

A virtual advent calendar is definitely possible—especially if you get creative with the gifts! (Think online discounts, donations in kind, custom art, etc.) But, we have a soft spot in our hearts for the real deal. You know what we're talking about: an advent calendar where each day reveals a small surprise, such as a holiday-themed joke, candy, story, toy, or video message from your team or beneficiaries.

You can go big and ask donors for donations to “open” each day or sell individual advent calendars donors can open at home.

2. Ugly sweater contest

Who doesn't love a good old fashioned ugly holiday sweater contest!? Especially when it's for a good cause.

Encourage donors to participate in an online ugly sweater party where groups or individuals compete for the top spot. Get them to share photos on social media with a specific hashtag and make a donation to enter and award prizes for the ugliest, most creative, and funniest sweaters.

3.Virtual holiday market

Everyone needs to get holiday shopping done at some point. Set up a virtual market where local artisans, crafters, and small businesses can sell their holiday-themed products. Charge vendors a fee to participate, and a percentage of their sales can go to your cause.

And, as if this idea wasn't good enough on it's own, Zeffy's 100% free fundraising site even includes the ability to set up an online eStore and our Tap-to-Pay app allows you to accept payment in person (we even cover the processing and transaction fees).

4. Holiday storytelling night

Getting creative with holiday fundraising ideas doesn't have to mean getting complicated. A storytelling event where people share their favourite holiday memories or traditions or Santa or Mrs. Clause show up to read a few tales can be a low-key way for donors and their families to spend an afternoon or evening away from the hectic hustle and bustle of the holidays.

To make this even more of a unique holiday fundraising idea, sell hot chocolate, baked goods, holiday decorations, and maybe even sell copies of the stories being told.

5. Holiday-themed DIY workshop

Organize a handful of do-it-yourself workshops (online or in person) where donors can learn how to create holiday crafts or decorations. Think tree ornaments, cookies, knitting, cards, the list is endless!

Charge a fee for the workshops that include any materials participants will need. (They have enough to do this time of year, so if they can show up empty-handed they'll be more likely to come!)

And, you guessed it, Zeffy's 100% free online event management and ticketing platform can help make organizing these workshops a breeze!

6. A carol-gram fundraiser

This one is sure to bring a few embarrassed smiles to the faces of those who are lucky enough to receive a carol gram.

Sell personalized carol-grams (virtual or in person) where your team sings or plays holiday songs for donors or businesses. You can customize the experience with special messages, holiday ecards, or song requests and even sell a few add ons if you're feeling motivate! (Think, candy canes, egg nog delivery, Santa himself, etc.)

7. Santa's workshop with a suggested donation

Larger cities have a few ways for kids to visit Santa and his helpers, but smaller towns might not have the means to organize a visit from Santa. Your nonprofit can step up and create a Santa's workshop experience for children.

Organize a few games, storytelling, and a visit with Santa himself. You can even offer photos and snacks for an additional donation.

8. A brisk polar bear plunge

For the brave-hearted, organize a "Polar Plunge" where donors take a cold dip in your local river or lake. This is a great peer-to-peer holiday fundraising campaign where participants can ask family and friends for donations to support their icy endeavors via peer to peer fundraising. And for even more fundraising, ask local businesses to sponsor the event (think branded merch!).

You can even host a best holiday hot chocolate competition so the brave (or crazy-brave) polar plungers can warm up with something delicious after their plunge.

9. Gingerbread house contest

This one's a classic, but always a hit! Host a gingerbread house decorating contest and encourage donors to vote for their favourites online on in person.

If your nonprofit is feeling really motivated, you could even set up an online eStore to sell gingerbread house kits that imitate last years winners or local landmarks.

10. Pet photos with Santa (Seriously, this one will be a hit!)

Partner with a local pet store or shelter to offer pet photos with Santa. Throw your own holiday party, charge a fee for each photo, and consider selling pet-related merch branded with your nonprofit's colours. This is a Christmas fundraising idea that's sure to spread some holiday cheer while raising money.

11. A holiday cookbook

This one is a bit more work, but a super original idea.

Everyone has a favourite holiday recipe they make or bake every year, why not collect a few and compile them into a holiday-themed local cookbook. You could even ask your local restaurants to contribute a recipe or two!

12. Holiday gala

Host a holiday soiree with lots of holiday-related decor like Christmas trees and other decor around winter holidays. Invite supporters to attend in formal attire, enjoying a multi-course dinner, live music, and dancing. The fun event could also feature both live and silent auctions with donated items ranging from luxury goods to unique experiences.

Plus, consider bringing in a a keynote speaker or beneficiary to share stories about the nonprofit's impact.

13. Holiday bake sale

Who doesn't like sweets?

Invite everyone to a community-oriented event where volunteers bake and sell an array of seasonal treats like cookies, pies, cakes, and bread with holiday themes. Host the sale can be held at local businesses, community centers, or as part of larger holiday markets and consider charging an entry fee, or putting a donation box at the entrance.

To increase appeal, consider offering vegan, gluten-free, or other specialty options and packaging treats in festive containers or offering pre-made gift baskets. Or, even consider adding a holiday raffle at the event and selling raffle tickets to participate.

14. Ornament decorating party

An ornament decorating party is sure to be one of your supporters' favorite holiday events.

A family-friendly party where participants pay to decorate holiday ornaments, organizations provide of plain ornaments (glass balls, wooden shapes) along with decorating materials like paint, glitter, ribbons, and decoupage supplies.

Consider having a contest for the most creative or beautiful ornament, too!

15. Gift wrapping service

Want an easy way to raise awareness and some much needed funds? Set up gift wrapping stations at local malls, bookstores, or other retail locations during the holiday shopping season.

Here's how it works: Volunteers wrap gifts in exchange for donations and create tiered pricing based on gift size or complexity of wrapping.

16. Ugly sweater run/walk

Organize a festive 5K or fun run where participants wear their most outrageous holiday sweaters.

Create a lively atmosphere with holiday music, hot beverages, and snacks at the finish line. Offer prizes for categories like "Ugliest Sweater," "Most Creative," and "Best Group Theme." Charge a small small fee, and encourage participants to create personal fundraising pages or team ones leading up to the event. This combines physical activity with holiday cheer and can attract a diverse group of supporters.

17. Holiday movie night

Transform a local theater, community center, or even an outdoor space (weather permitting) into a cozy holiday cinema. Invite your local community to watch a beloved holiday classic or family-friendly winter film, sell tickets, and offer concessions like popcorn, candy, and hot drinks.

Enhance the experience with pre-show activities like caroling or a visit from Santa Claus, or set up a hot chocolate stand for to bring in more funds.

Best practices for getting the most out of your nonprofit’s holiday fundraiser

Tip no. 1: Leverage peer-to-peer fundraisers

When it comes to fundraising, you rely on your community to reach your goals—and a good old peer-to-peer campaign is the perfect way to bring your community together and attract a few new donors along the way.

We know what you’re thinking: doesn’t a peer-to-peer campaign take weeks to organize!? It doesn’t! With Zeffy's peer-to-peer campaign tools, the Halifax Lancers was able to set up their campaign within only a few days! They set their initial goal at $15 000, but thanks to the enthusiasm of their participants (over 50 individual and team campaigns were created) they surpassed their original goal by over $10,000!

Tip no. 2: Get creative

Thinking about your holiday fundraising campaign before the holidays might not sound like a lot of fun, but, luckily, we have a few ideas to inspire you right here and another whole article of holiday fundraising ideas

Let’s start with a real life example. Every year, the Endowment Fondation of Jonquière Health runs their Campaign of Lights to raise money to continue to offer quality health services in the Saguenay and Lac St-Jean regions of Québec, Canada. Each donation buys a light for the Christmas illuminated in front of the Jonquière hospital. Along with beautiful imagery, the campaign thermometer Zeffy offers is integrated into their website to demonstrate the fundraiser’s progress.

Tip no. 3: Donations to nonprofits make lovely holiday gifts

We know, not everyone would be happy to receive a donation in their name as a gift. But, a lot of us would. A donation in someone’s name makes a lovely thank you gift, a great teacher’s gift, a gift for a host, for those loved ones who have everything, co-workers, secret Santa… The list is pretty long.

So, why not help donors out by giving them the option to make donations in the name of their family, friends, loved ones, whoever! Whether you offer a beautiful gift card with your donations or sell actual gifts, the opportunities are endless.

Here’s an delicious treat of an idea from our Zeffy communities:

The Canadian Mental Health Association of Grey Bruce sells Cinnabons every year as one of their tried and true holiday fundraising ideas, and every year they surpass their fundraising goals. (Who wouldn’t love to receive a box of Cinnabons!?)

Tip no. 4: Be transparent

Transparency is the name of the game — and it should happen at almost every stage of your holiday fundraising.

At the beginning of your campaign: Be crystal clear about your fundraising goals. Don't just say "We need your help!" Instead, spell it out: "We're aiming to raise $50,000 to provide 1,000 holiday meals for families in need." Plus, be sure to break down exactly how the money will be used. For example, "80% goes directly to program costs, 15% to operating expenses, and 5% to future planning." This level of detail shows you've got nothing to hide and helps donors understand the real-world impact of their gifts.

During the campaign: Use social media, email updates, or a live tracker on your website to show progress towards your goal. Share stories and photos (with permission, of course) of the people or causes benefiting from the donations. You might even acknowledge any challenges you're facing. If you're falling short of your goal, don't sugarcoat it. Instead, explain the situation and what it means for your mission. This honesty can often inspire people to step up and help close the gap.

After the campaign: Share a detailed report of the results. How much did you raise? How many people did you help? What challenges did you overcome? And most importantly, what's next? This follow-up demonstrates accountability and sets the stage for future support.

When you're transparent, you're inviting donors to be true partners in your mission, not just sources of funding. That's the kind of relationship that can lead to long-term support, well beyond the holiday season.

Tip no. 5: Thank your most dedicated donors and volunteers

Every nonprofit has volunteers, organizers or donors that go above and beyond and their generosity and work will likely inspire others.

Be sure to highlight these dedicated donors by telling their stories and saying thank you. You can use your social social media platforms, your holiday fundraising campaign forms, your holiday newsletter, etc. It doesn’t need to be anything fancy, and it could be a simple share of one of their social posts, but this small act will show your donors you care and create a larger sense of community.

Not only will your supporter feel valued, but others will be encouraged to do the same work too! And after all, isn’t that what the holiday season is all about?

Tip no. 6: Always follow up

Donors and supporters have a lot on their mind this time of year. Maybe they wanted to give, but have forgotten. Or, your initial message didn’t resonate with them. Or, they were inspired to give by a friend or family member. Either way, make sure to check in mid-campaign and then again towards the end with an update on your nonprofit’s progress and explain why their support is still so important.

Try including new stories, wording your call to action differently, letting donors how much money your nonprofit still needs to reach its goal, announcing a new way to give (Donations as gifts!), etc.

And really, don’t forget about that final push. In the last few days of your campaign, check back in with donors. Remind them that it is not too late to donate and that their support can still make a huge difference.

Tip no 7. Start planning early

Though it can feel stressful to think about, be sure to begin your holiday fundraising preparations at least 3-4 months in advance. Doing so will save you and your team from lots of headaches, and allow you to focus on what's most important when in the midst of holiday season: connecting with donors and raising money.

Months before your holiday fundraising events begin, create a comprehensive timeline that includes key milestones such as campaign development, content creation, donor list segmentation, and technology setup. Use this time to gather compelling stories, prepare marketing materials, and train your team, too.

Tip no 8. Set SMART goals

Setting clear, achievable fundraising goals for holiday campaigns requires a strategic approach, but will pay off in the long run.

To set goals, start by analyzing your organization's past performance, focusing on previous holiday fundraisers and year-round giving patterns. Then, use this data to establish a realistic baseline.

Once you've determined the goal itself, break it down into SMART categories (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound). For example, your holiday season campaign goal might be to "raise $50,000 from 500 donors by December 31st to fund our winter shelter program."

Of course, once you've created a SMART goal, be sure to communicate them clearly to your team and key stakeholders, and regularly review and adjust them as needed based on real-time campaign performance.

Tip no. 10 Implement a matching gift program

Matching gifts are a great way to motivate donors and double your impact at the same time. They add urgency, a bit of fun, and a feeling of true impact for donors.

To get this rolling, start by reaching out to your big-time donors, board members, or even local businesses. Once you've got someone on board, decide on the details like how much they're willing to match total and whether it's a dollar-for-dollar match or even more. Then, make a big splash about it in all your campaign messages. Use catchy phrases like "Double your impact!" or "Your gift goes twice as far!" People love feeling like their donation packs an extra punch.

Don't forget to set a deadline to light a fire under potential donors, too. Keep everyone in the loop about how close you are to maxing out the match – it creates a sense of excitement and urgency.

And here's a pro tip: Consider breaking up the match into chunks or having special match days to keep the momentum going throughout your campaign. When donors see their gifts potentially doubled, they're way more likely to give and maybe even dig a little deeper. It's a win-win for everyone!

Tip no 11. Offer multiple ways for donors to give

Offering giving options at various price points is all about making your fundraiser accessible and appealing to a wide range of donors. Think of it like a menu at a restaurant – you want options that cater to different tastes and budgets.

To do this, start by creating a diverse set of donation levels. You might have something as low as $5 or $10 for folks who want to contribute but are on a tight budget. Then, work your way up through medium-range options like $25, $50, or $100. Don't be afraid to include some higher-end choices too, like $500 or $1,000, for those who can give more generously. Remember, too, to include an option for donors to choose their own amount. Some people might want to give $37.50 because it has personal significance, or they might want to give more than your highest suggested amount.

But here's the key: don't just list numbers. Tie each donation amount to a specific impact. For example, "$10 provides a warm meal," or "$50 supplies a winter coat." This helps donors visualize the tangible difference their gift will make, regardless of the amount.

Consider creating some fun, holiday-themed giving levels too. Maybe a $25 donation could "light up a family's holiday," while a $100 gift "stuffs a stocking with essentials." Get creative with it!

Tip no. 12 Encourage recurring gifts

Lastly, think about offering recurring giving options. A monthly $10 donation might be more feasible for some than a one-time $120 gift, and it helps your organization beyond the holiday season. Plus, making a recurring might just make donors feeling like they're contributions are more impactful.

To do this, be sure to highlight recurring gift options on your fundraising page that donors can partake in at any point in time. You might even mention a few perks that recurring donors receive if they sign up (like custom merch, or a special shoutout!).

Tip no. 13 Leverage volunteers and board members

Your volunteers and board members are some of your most passionate advocates. By giving them meaningful ways to contribute to your holiday campaign, you're not just raising more funds, you're strengthening their connection to your mission and building a stronger community around your nonprofit.

One of the best ways to do this is by tapping into their networks. Both board members and volunteers often have connections to potential major donors or corporate sponsors. Encourage them to reach out personally to their contacts, sharing why they're passionate about your cause. A board member or volunteer saying, "This organization means a lot to me, and I'd love to tell you why" can be incredibly powerful.

Learn how this nonprofit got in the holiday spirit and raised $40k

Horses Without Humans Rescue Organization, an organization that rescues, trains, and educates riders on improving equine welfare in both the short and long term, launched a holiday campaign — The Spirit of the Horse Live Equine Holiday Spectacular — to raise funds for this mission.

When considering launching this campaign, HWH Rescue needed a fundraising platform that would allow them to sell tickets simply and easily. But, the platform needed to be highly customizable, too, so the organization could create a branded page, and sell different ticket types to their community members. And lastly, they wanted to ensure that most if not all the funds raised would go directly to their mission — and no where else. That's when they found Zeffy.

With Zeffy, HWHRescue could bring one of their Christmas fundraising ideas to life — for free. With a customizable fundraising page and other completely fee-free tools, this nonprofit was able to funnel all of their fundraising efforts straight to their mission. In total, HWHRescue was able to raise $40,000 and save $2,000 in fees.

Launch your next holiday fundraiser — and raise money — for free

Whether you’re looking to host a peer-to-peer campaign or open an online store for your nonprofit this holiday season, Zeffy can help you start fundraising in minutes. The only fee-free donation and fundraising platform for nonprofits, Zeffy is designed to help your charity bring in more donations for less.

Unlike other platforms, which charge expensive platform and processing fees, Zeffy doesn’t charge a cent. That means that organizations can run events, sell tickets, host raffles, start a membership program, and even launch a seasonal campaign — all right within Zeffy — without paying a single fee.

