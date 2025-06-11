9 Corporate Grants for Nonprofits (Even If You’re Small or Just Starting Out)

Partnering with a business or brand through a corporate grant to fund your nonprofit doesn’t have to feel out of reach. You might be scrappy, short on time, and unsure where to start–and that’s ok too!
This roundup features steps to secure a grant and outlines nine corporate grants you can land as a small nonprofit (without needing fancy connections). We’ll show you exactly how to nail your applications and showcase the heart of your mission while saving time along the way.
A quick and easy search on Zeffy Grant Finder surfaced quite a few options for grassroots nonprofits to partner with corporations for funding. Here’s what we found:
This isn't just a list of grants, it’s a lifeline to grow your nonprofit. The following corporate grants are examples of what real scrappy nonprofits are actually landing. They're low-lift, accessible, and built for people who don’t have time to write a thesis every time they apply for funding.
Wells Fargo offers grants to national and local nonprofit organizations to support their programs and projects. The funds are not unrestricted and must be used for specific initiatives. A limited number of sponsorships are available to support fundraising events, as long as applications are received at least 90 days before the event.
Wells Fargo is all about strengthening communities and helping to create local jobs by investing in small business owners. That’s why it funds nonprofits focused on providing capital, technical assistance, and networks of support for entrepreneurs.
Wells Fargo accepts grant applications through an invitation process. You can submit a request through their grant interest form if you meet their criteria.
Answers should be concise and adhere to guidelines. Once the proposal is approved, you will receive payment within four months.
April 1 and October 1
Bloomberg Philanthropies awards grants to US, Canadian, and Mexican nonprofits.
Bloomberg Philanthropies awards grants by invitation. If you receive an invitation, submit a proposal outlining the project's goals, target outcomes, and how it will use the money.
Pro tip: Consider attending relevant industry events or webinars where Bloomberg Philanthropies representatives may be present to learn more about their funding priorities and application processes.
Nonprofits that align with Bloomberg Philanthropies' strategic focus areas:
Rolling deadlines throughout the year
The NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants award nearly $2.5 million to nonprofits in 11 markets served by NBC and Telemundo-owned television stations.
Apply through your local impact grants website. Your proposal will be evaluated based on factors such as community impact, alignment with the chosen category, and measurable outcomes.
Top applicants advance to final rounds, where local NBC/Telemundo panels select 3-8 winners per market, based on organizational strength, demonstrated impact, and financial need.
Applications open between March and April each year
The software company Zendesk offers nonprofit grants through its Tech for Good Impact Awards program. These are designed to support the external project goals of nonprofits whose mission or projects align with Zendesk Foundation's focus areas:
Grants range from $5,000 to $50,000
The application form is available online. Applicants should showcase how new technology and grant funding will support their program goals and beneficiary communities. Zendesk Tech For Good has a website section detailing its application evaluation process.
Applications are due on August 15th
State Farm company is committed to helping build safer, stronger, and better-educated communities. With its Good Neighbor Citizenship program, the organization supports nonprofit initiatives in the following areas:
Starting at $10,000
State Farm invites nonprofits to award grants to, but it also allows organizations to express interest in its grant program. You can submit a questionnaire outlining your nonprofit's focus areas and proposed initiatives.
You can submit a grant interest form all year long
The Unless Project supports nonprofits with transformational solutions but limited resources.
It’s a grant-meets-accelerator program by A Little Better Co., or ALBC, a marketing and public relations firm.
Selected nonprofits gain access to a six-month intensive program worth up to $150,000 in resources and services. While the winner receives a small $2,500 cash grant prize, the program's value comes through expert guidance in branding, strategy, marketing, analysis, and related services.
The online application process begins with an eligibility questionnaire. Your application then goes through a series of reviews, and both in-house teams and external advisors vote on it.
The program is currently being remodeled after a successful 2024 launch. To learn what's next, sign up for updates here.
Costco focuses on nonprofit programs supporting children, education, health, and human services. The Costco Wholesale Grant program, focuses on areas where it has stores.
The application process is online, and you will need the following materials:
Organizations may submit one funding application per fiscal year (September to August), with applications accepted year-round.
These next options aren’t cash grants, but give serious digital power. Let’s dig in!
Big Sea Wavemakers offers small nonprofits free marketing services to help them reach more donors and grow their mission online. To expand their reach, they can build or improve their website, brand, and messaging.
The free marketing services nonprofits receive are equal to a value of $30,000.
Apply online through the Big Sea Wavemakers grant website.
2026 grants will be announced soon, and you can sign up here for updates.
Google supports charitable organizations through resources that help them do more with less. These include financial grants, volunteer programs, and digital tools.
With a Google for Nonprofits account, you also get free access to other tools, including Google Maps, Google Workspace, and YouTube's nonprofit program.
Ad grants provide up to $10,000 monthly in search ads, which can help you find volunteers, attract donors, and boost awareness.
To begin, sign up for Google for Nonprofits and verify your nonprofit status through TechSoup or a similar partner. Once the verification is complete, you will receive an email notification within three to four days. You can then activate your Google Ad account to receive funds.
Corporate grants are a source of funding from companies, which usually give them to support causes they care about. It’s a win-win situation because brands can commit to doing more good globally and hit any corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals, while nonprofits get more money to do what they set out to do.
Benefits for corporations:
Benefits for nonprofits:
No time for 10-page proposals? You’re not the only one, and we’ll help you gain momentum without taking hours of your time.
You don’t have to sift through corporate sites and hope to land on a grant you’re eligible for. Zeffy created a free grant search tool so you don’t have to.
There’s nothing like the power of AI to surface relevant grants for your nonprofit at a glance. Simple search things like “marketing grants” or “Texas school grants” to find the top results, their deadlines, eligibility, contact info, and a quick link to apply.
-> Find grants that match your mission with Zeffy Grant Finder.
Some small nonprofits might not want to rely on once-a-year deadlines that sneak up on you. You might want to look at monthly grants or grants that have a rolling application period, which basically means you can apply throughout the year when it works best for you.
Who wouldn’t love the big bucks? Sometimes, the larger grants are harder to receive and less frequent throughout the year.
Don’t be afraid to apply for grants under $10K and watch how they add up. Applying for more grants also builds momentum and credibility for future funding.
