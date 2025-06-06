8 Best Fundraising Platforms for Schools in 2025

What your school loses in fees, and the only platform that gives 100% back

Schools are under more financial pressure than ever, from replacing outdated tech and repairing playgrounds to keeping arts and sports programs afloat. Whether you're raising money for prom, uniforms, or basic classroom supplies, fundraising isn't optional anymore; it's essential.

But here’s what most school communities don’t realize: The wrong fundraising platform could quietly cost your school thousands of dollars in fees taken directly from your donations.

If you don’t have a dedicated fundraising team or rely on your PTO or PTA to lead the charge, this is for you. While the days of bake sales and paper pledge forms are fading fast, digital fundraising is easier than ever with tap-to-pay options, automated tools, and donor-friendly dashboards.

Responsive Table Fees taken For every $5,000 raised, you keep: The money lost could fund: Zeffy None! You keep every cent raised with the only zero-fee platform $5,000 No money lost Bloomerang - $125 – $775/month + 1% of funds raised

- Up to 2.2% + 30¢ transaction fee $4,390 A new art supplies order RallyUp - Free and premium options ($99/month)

- 2.9% + 30¢ transaction fee $4,725 A set of new sports uniforms Snap!Raise - A platform & transaction fee of 20% of all funds raised $4,000 A full classroom’s worth of books OneCause - $495-$995 platform fee

- 3.5% + 35¢ transaction fee $4,460 Classroom software subscriptions BetterWorld - 2.9% + 30¢ transaction fee $4,725 Musical instrument maintenance GoFundMe Pro (Formerly Classy) - Platform fee starting at $299

- 4% transaction fee $4,501 Field trip transportation DoJiggy - Up to 7.9% platform fee

- 2.2-2.9% + 30¢ transaction fee $4,459 Classroom STEM kits

But not all platforms are created equal. And in many cases, the "convenience" comes at a steep cost. We’re here to help you with a full breakdown of fundraising platforms that bring your school fundraising ideas to life.‍

Who this guide is for

This guide is made specifically for small to mid-sized schools, PTAs, PTOs, booster clubs, and volunteer-led teams that need powerful fundraising tools without heavy fees (or any fees at all).

The following schools will find this especially useful:

Small schools with no fundraising staff that need zero admin overhead and every dollar to count



Volunteer-run PTAs or PTOs with team members juggling full-time jobs that need simple, plug-and-play tools they can run in minutes, not hours



Booster clubs that are constantly planning events and managing sales and need fee-free ticketing, donation pages, and merchandise support



School coaches or club leaders who are running solo or with limited help and need automated tools to raise money without adding to their already full plates



Parent volunteers fundraising for essentials like field trips, team uniforms, or teacher appreciation, that need platforms that don’t eat away at small-dollar donations



We’ll walk you through the best low-fee and zero-fee fundraising options, and show you just how much your school may be losing in platform and transaction fees without realizing it.

These schools can’t afford to lose 5–20% of what they raise, and we’re making sure they don’t have to.

Why choosing the right fundraising platform matters

The platform your school chooses doesn’t just process donations, it determines how much of your hard-earned funds you actually keep.

Here’s the reality: Raise $10,000 with most platforms, and you could lose $450 or more in fees. That’s equivalent to:

4 months of sports equipment

300 new library books

A full field trip bus rental

Get clear on what you’re losing to fees

How Much Are Fees Stealing From Your Nonprofit? Annual Fundraising Amount Total donations you raise in a year (before fees) $ Average Donation Size (Optional) Optional: Helps calculate how much you lose per donation. $ We use a standard 5% industry fee to calculate your potential losses—typical for most fundraising platforms. See what you're losing You're losing $0 every year to fundraising fees. Based on your average donation, you're losing $0 per donation.

What should schools look for in a fundraising platform?

Zero fee doesn’t mean losing out on features you need. Here’s what to look for when you’re evaluating your current fundraising platform or choosing a new one that doesn’t leave you short on critical funding.

Zero or low fees: Many platforms charge hidden processing or platform fees that deplete donations, a major consideration for budget-conscious schools (Imagine raising $1000 and losing $70 to transaction fees that could have gone a long way for your students). For small schools, zero-fee platforms make fundraising worthwhile.



Ease of use: Staff, parents, and volunteers should be able to launch and manage campaigns without a steep learning curve or needing to sit through trainings.



Multiple campaign types: Find flexibility to run raffles, donation pages, auctions, peer-to-peer drives, and more.



Tech and automation: Features like automated receipts, donor analytics, and integration with school systems can save time and increase impact.



Support and transparency: Reliable customer service and clear pricing models help avoid frustration mid-campaign.





Can small schools use the same platforms as large schools?

While many fundraising platforms are built for scale, they usually come with fees and complex features that may be better suited to large institutions with dedicated fundraising teams. A simple platform makes a huge difference if you’re struggling with bake sale-level budgets or leaning on volunteers.

8 Best fundraising platforms for schools at a glance

We've broken down the best simple and low-cost options available to keep up with fundraising trends and get everything you need from a fundraising tool that fits your budget. Take some time and review what aligns best with your fundraising goals and mission, noting any fees or feature upgrades that can lower your overall impact for students and programming.

Responsive Table Fees & pricing considerations Best for Ease-of-use ratings Free plan details Zeffy - Only zero-fee platform (vital for school fundraising)

- 0% transaction fees

- 0% platform fees Small and medium schools on a tight budget (even grassroots organizations) 4.8/5 The only 100% free, zero-fee platform, no tiers or hidden costs for features (we cover it all!) Bloomerang - $125 – $775/month + 1% of funds raised

- Up to 2.2% + 30¢ transaction fee Schools who want to build stronger donor relationships & increase outreach 4.6/5 No free plan; pricing starts at $125/month + transaction fees RallyUp - Free and premium options ($99/month)

- 2.9% + 30¢ transaction fee Schools wanting to incentivize student fundraisers to raise money 4.5/5 Free version available with limited features Snap!Raise - A platform & transaction fee of 20% of all funds raised Schools engaging athletes and club members in fundraising 4.5/5 No free version; fees deducted from funds raised OneCause - $495-$995 platform fee

- 3.5% + 35¢ transaction fee First-time school fundraisers 4.4/5 No free version; setup fees required BetterWorld - 2.9% + 30¢ transaction fee Schools who crowdfund for educational programs 4.6/5 Free plan includes standard processing fees GoFundMe Pro (Formerly Classy) - Platform fee starting at $299

- 4% transaction fee Schools who are doing large-scale fundraisers and have more budget to invest up front 4.3/5 No free version; base platform fee required DoJiggy - Up to 7.9% platform fee

- 2.2-2.9% + 30¢ transaction fee Schools who want a simple way to set up a fundraising website at a low cost 4.1/5 Free version requires transaction fees, and enhanced features require fees

1. Zeffy: Best of the free fundraising platforms for schools

Among all the free fundraising platforms for schools, Zeffy is the only entirely free option. This agile system can sell tickets to events, host raffles, sell merchandise, track donors, and customize donation pages for school crowdfunding campaigns.

Whether you're an elementary school administrator or a university dean, Zeffy can boost your school fundraising ideas.

Key features

Integrated event ticketing, raffles, and e-commerce stores

Customizable fundraising landing pages

Donor tracking and outreach capabilities

Easy-to-use system

100% free and unlimited customer support

Expected outcomes for schools

With Zeffy, 100% of donations go directly to the school, maximizing the impact of your fundraising efforts. Schools can save an average of 5-7% in platform and transaction fees with the free platform that covers various campaigns and tracking capabilities.

Education-based nonprofits, such as the Community Music School of Santa Cruz, love Zeffy’s platform and have seen results, including raising $47,664 for youth programs and scholarships, while saving an additional $2,383 in fees.

‍

While Zeffy is versatile, other platforms offer more intricate integrations with different solutions.

‍

Pricing

Everything is free with Zeffy, and it always will be—no platform or transaction fees–ever.

‍

Expert reviews

Zeffy has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

‍Capterra: 4.8 / 5

GetApp: 4.8/5 overall

User testimonial‍s

“It really has been so amazing. I am new to our school's PTA and I took on the task of setting up a new payment platform for our fundraising because the one we used in the past had very high fees. I feel so happy I stumbled across Zeffy because they helped make what I thought would be a confusing and difficult task into something so easy and really beneficial to our school.” - Jennifer T.‍

2. Bloomerang: Best to keep track of your donors

Initially designed as a donor tracking system, Bloomerang has become a one-stop school fundraising platform and development CMS. ‍

‍

Key features

Online-first giving

Intense donor segmentation and insights

Flexible donor communication tools

Automatable donor reports

Expected outcomes for schools

Bloomerang prides itself on increasing donor retention and revenue growth through more innovative segmentation and recurring giving options that improve long-term donor relationships. School fundraising ideas are easier to implement with tools that bring them to life.

Schools using Bloomerang can raise 25% more year-over-year and grow their donor base by 15%. For Bellarmine Preparatory School, that led to over 10,000 registered alums and a simpler way to engage them all in charitable giving.

‍

Limitations

Bloomerang, a more online fundraising platform, offers insights that may be worth the cost for organizations with smaller fundraising teams who may not have the time to sort and pursue their donors with such specificity.

‍

Pricing

Platform fees start at $125 per month for 1,000 donor reports and 5,000 emails. Their fundraising feature is an add-on requiring an additional 1% of raised funds and a transaction fee of up to 2.2% + 30¢ that donors may choose to cover.

‍

Expert reviews

Bloomerang has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

Capterra: 4.7 / 5

User testimonial

“Overall, my experience with Bloomerang has been positive. The software is user-friendly and offers great tools for managing donors and tracking fundraising efforts. It’s especially strong in its reporting and analytics features. However, the limited customization options might be a drawback for some organizations.” - Al-nor A. (education management)

Is Bloomerang worth it for small private schools?

Bloomerang is a powerful donor management platform, but its features and cost are likely more than most small private schools need. The higher price is designed for organizations that need in-depth donor tracking, analytics, and long-term fundraising strategy tools.

That cost investment may not be needed for many small schools just trying to raise funds for programs, events, or supplies. Zeffy, by contrast, offers an entirely free platform with no transaction or subscription fees, which is perfect for small schools that still want a wide variety of campaigns and fundraising tools.

‍

3. RallyUp: Best to incentivize student fundraisers

With RallyUp's fundraising platform for schools, you can host ten fundraising events and encourage your students to campaign for donations with an optional prizes feature.

‍

You can host multiple fundraising events to invite students to

Team leaderboards make for a fun school fundraiser

Strong peer-to-peer campaigning with optional prizes

‍

Expected outcomes for schools

RallyUp’s multi-format campaigns can generate more engagement and excitement from participants. Schools may see up to an increase in funds raised thanks to gamified experiences and real-time progress tracking.

For example, The St. Francis de Sales School raised over 40% more in a quarter of the time using RallyUp Raffles. They turned a 6-week fundraising process into 9 days to achieve more. Raffles are great school fundraising ideas, and have potential to speed up the process.

‍

Some users report that the platform has a confusing back end when you're trying to set up a new event and a lack of helpful communication from customer support when they ran into issues.

‍

Pricing

RallyUp's free version is supported by donor tipping, meaning your donors would cover the 7.5% per transaction platform fee and you will be charged a 1.9 to 2.9% + 30¢ processing fee, depending on which payment processor you use. You can add additional features for $99 per month with the same transaction fees.

‍

RallyUp has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

Capterra: 4.6 / 5

User testimonial

‍“Overall, we have had great experience. I have multiple volunteers on the back end every time we do a raffle and all find it easy to use/manipulate the data, and make update on the site.” – Lynn R.

4. Snap! Raise: Best for engaging your athletes

Founded by a former quarterback, Snap! Raise is one of the few sports-focused school fundraising platforms for schools.‍

‍

Key features

Team-focused fundraisers and individualized messaging

Merch stores

Mobile app and gamification

‍

Expected outcomes for schools

Snap! Raise can simplify everything from district-wide charity events to middle school fundraising ideas with minimal school involvement, often raising more than traditional efforts and retaining a large percentage of funds raised after platform fees.

The Chesnee High School Cheerleading Coach shared her praise for Snap! Raise after using the tool to fundraise during Covid and being able to engage donors online in an easy way. They were able to raise over $22,000 in 2022 because of it.

‍

Snap! Raise runs on teams, and players can be required to bring 20 emails each, which some teams found challenging. Users also report slow processing times for getting funds.

‍

Pricing

Flat fee of 20% of total funds raised.

‍

Expert reviews

Snap! Raise has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

User testimonial

“I love how quickly you can get the fundraiser started and get donations flowing in immediately. I really like how the emails get sent out automatically once a week after the original send. This helps us to generate more donations as the month goes on. I also like how the fundraiser time can be customized. I wanted a shorter time frame for the donations and my rep was able to do that for me.” – Shaun C

‍

What are the pros and cons of Snap! Raise for school sports teams?

Snap! Raise is popular with school sports teams because it handles many fundraising logistics for you. Teams get a dedicated rep, built-in email outreach, and a streamlined setup.

The biggest pro is convenience, especially for busy coaches and athletic directors.

A potential con is the cost. Snap! Raise takes around 20% of all funds raised, which can add up fast and significantly cut into your team's spending.

‍

If your team is open to managing a bit more independently, Zeffy is a powerful alternative that’s 100% free, with no fees taken out of your donations. It's easy to use and works great for ticket sales, auctions, raffles, donation pages, merchandise sales, or direct donation drives.

For teams that want to maximize what they keep and have more of a long-term fundraising partner, Zeffy is a wise, budget-friendly choice that gives you complete control over your fundraising.

5. OneCause: Best for first time school fundraisers

If you've never run a school fundraising campaign, OneCause aims to take the mystery out of fundraising campaigns. ‍

‍

Key features

Supports virtual fundraising, event ticketing and auctions

Library full of information on school fundraising

Their support staff is on hand for ideation through implementation

‍

Expected outcomes for schools

OneCause enhances school fundraising by boosting event proceeds through mobile bidding and virtual auction features. Schools can see more donor participation thanks to seamless hybrid event management and integrated promotions.

Using OneCause, schools like DeSales High School take advantage of key giving days like Giving Tuesday, bringing fundraising online to raise $15,000 in 24 hours. High school fundraising ideas like this one can maximize on days where its naturally easier to raise funds and rally the community.

‍

If you need help with your events, some of the OneCause tiers include the option to have OneCause staff on site to facilitate your fundraising efforts. But if you have a good idea of what you're doing and how to do it, this school fundraising platform may not be worth the cost.

‍

Pricing

Platform fees range from $495 to $995, according to the software review site G2. Processing fees default to 3.5% + 35¢ per transaction, and donors can cover these fees.

‍

Expert reviews

OneCause has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

Capterra: 4.7 / 5

User testimonial

“While the community was sure it wouldn't work for them, it did! The ease of bidding from anywhere you are and sharing the items with friends and family near and far is extremely beneficial. Our auction proceeds have nearly doubled since we started using Onecause to its full capacity.” – Sheena W.

‍

6. Betterworld: Best crowdfunding site for education

BetterWorld is one of the best crowdfunding sites for education. With this transparency-focused online school fundraising platform, booster clubs, and students can follow up campaigns with photos and videos that show supporters exactly which improvements their gifts have facilitated.

‍

Key features

Supports virtual and in-person auctions, giveaways, crowdfunding and event ticketing

Consignment items can be auctioned on the platform to encourage students

Impact-giving pages raise money and improve donor relationships

Video and text communication support

‍

Expected outcomes for schools

With BetterWorld, there’s a potential for all donations to go directly to your school without the burden of platform fees, and an option for donors to cover payment fees.

Over 100,000 nonprofits use BetterWorld to increase donor participation by removing financial friction and offering free, easy-to-share fundraising pages.

‍

Some users report a challenging experience with the interface, but most find it easy to use. BetterWorld doesn't have as many event types as some platforms.

‍

Pricing

The platform is free for users, and the donors can cover processing fees of 2.9% + $0.30.

‍

BetterWorld has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

Capterra: 4.7 / 5

User testimonial

“The site is easy to set up, manage, and track. Because we can use our own photos and graphics and create our own message to go out, constituent interaction with the site has a personalized touch. Constituents purchasing tickets for fundraising events find it easy to use. As a small organization, having access to this type of online presence has been so helpful.” – Bonnie H (Education management)

‍

Can BetterWorld support both crowdfunding and event ticketing?

BetterWorld supports both crowdfunding and event ticketing, making it a versatile option for schools wanting to run multiple types of campaigns on one platform. However, while BetterWorld offers a solid mix of features, keep in mind that it still charges standard transaction fees (2.9% + 30¢), and some users find the customization and reporting tools a bit limited.

If keeping costs as low as possible is a priority, Zeffy is a strong alternative. It also supports event ticketing, raffles, crowdfunding, and even e-commerce, but without any platform or transaction fees. That means schools keep 100% of what they raise, which can make a big difference—especially for smaller events or grassroots campaigns.

7. Classy: Best to set up quickly for lasting impact

Classy's unlimited event landing pages are quick and easy to set up, and they are specifically designed for recurring giving.

Key features

Unlimited event pages and specialized donation forms

Analytics, automation, and payment integrations

Optional support and design team

‍

Expected outcomes for schools

Classy is well-known for increasing recurring donations through personalized, visually appealing campaigns that engage donors. Schools can raise more per donation by leveraging data-driven storytelling and peer-to-peer fundraising options.

For example, ScholarMatch saved over 100 hours of admin work in a year using Classy and its Zapier integration to make life easier.

‍

Classy is great for a set-it-and-forget-it donation page, but the lower tiers lack event support and more robust outreach programs.

‍

Pricing

Classy offers three tiers with customizable features, but the costs are not all published online. Platform fees start at $299, as quoted on software review site G2, and transactions have a 4% fee.

‍

Classy has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

Capterra: 4.3 / 5

User testimonial

‍“While Classy is extremely user-friendly, easy-to-use, and aesthetically-pleasing, the most impressive part of the platform is the excellent customer service. It is truly above and beyond service, and they are able to answer even the most basic questions without making you feel bad about asking.” – Verified fundraiser

‍

8. DoJiggy: Best to attract the local golf pros

If you know you're sticking with your favorite event, DoJiggy could be the right choice for your school.

‍

Specialized support for nearly a dozen event types

Unlimited text-to-donate

Fundraising websites with social and messaging integration

‍

Expected outcomes for schools

DoJiggy streamlines school fundraising, helping schools raise more. Schools can also boost donor satisfaction with customizable campaign pages and seamless event experiences.

One case study illustrates how the Claremont Middle School PTA supports an annual event that has generated nearly $ 1 million over the past decade. This resulted in the hiring of additional staff to support students, the establishment of an after-school program, and the provision of school supplies to the community.

‍

DoJiggy's fees are higher than the average school fundraising platform, and some reviews indicate that their donation pages can be challenging to customize without prior coding knowledge. Users also note the generic reports after fundraising efforts.

‍

Pricing

Each type of event has a different fee, from 1.9% to 7.9%. Donors can cover both the platform and processing fees, which are 2.2-2.9% + 30¢ per transaction.

‍

DoJiggy has the following ratings from well-trusted review sites across the industry:

Capterra: 4.4 / 5

User testimonial

“We use the software for our school jog-a-thon fundraiser. Only the kids who will be collecting pledges online create pages. Some of the features are really good: - the ability to connect to PayPal which is what we use to collect donations online and keeps things all together - the ability to create "teams", which in our case are classrooms, that complete for the most money raised - the ability to have the administrator assign kids to the teams since most people forget to select their teams when they sign up - the ability to create a page template which makes it easier for the kids to start their pages - the tracking software and reports are super helpful.” - Virginia F.

‍

How to fundraise for schools (simple and low cost)

When school budgets fall short, the pressure lands on already-overworked volunteers, parents, and teachers to fill the gap. But most small schools don’t have the time, staff, or resources for grant writing marathons or expensive event planning.

‍

You need fundraising ideas that are:

Simple to launch

Low- or no-cost to run

Built to actually keep the money you raise

‍

What types of fundraisers work best for elementary, middle, and high schools?

So, what type of fundraising ideas truly stand out among students? You might start with Zeffy’s free education fundraising idea generator to see what aligns best with your goals and grade level.

Here are some more creative and enjoyable ideas to engage students at every school level while raising money and encouraging participation in charitable events:

Elementary school students: Fun, interactive events where kids can be active or creative (dance-a-thons, walk-a-thons, art shows, read-a-thons).

Middle school students: Competitive or team-based events that engage their interests (game nights, talent shows, color runs, craft fairs).

High school students: Club or team-focused fundraisers that promote collaboration and leadership (sports challenges, car washes, trivia nights, peer-to-peer campaigns).

College students: Networking, skill-building, and service-based fundraisers that align with their interests and offer incentives (crowdfunding, auctions, hackathons, benefit concerts).

‍

Which grants are best to fund schools?

A grant is another great way to add funding for anything your school is trying to accomplish. Specific government, private foundation, and corporate grants can align well with education efforts and help you jump-start your goals or projects.

‍

A few tips for finding the best grant:

Know where to search: We’ve made it easy to search for education grants with Zeffy Grant Finder as you get started.

Take your time applying: The process may be long, but the more detail you can add to tell your story and share your goals, the better your chances of finding the right fit.

Build relationships: As you apply for grants, you can build exposure with grantmakers and foundations that go a long way even if they go with someone else. This is your chance to get to know people who may be interested in funding your projects in the future.

‍

Make the most of your time and budget while online fundraising

Refine your mission before choosing school fundraising software

If you’ve never put thought into this before, you’re not alone! It’s a great time to see what goals you do have in place, and see if there’s anything that feels important when you’re reviewing your options.

‍

Start by answering these key questions to flesh out your school fundraising idea:

What is your primary need? (New technology, extracurricular programs, athletic equipment?)

Where, if applicable, will you host your fundraiser? (school gym, school community center, a local restaurant, the school’s parking lot, etc.)

Who will you ask for contributions to raise funds? (Parents, alumni, local businesses, or the broader community?)

Is this a one-time ask or a recurring campaign?

Will you engage local businesses, family members, or community members to support the fundraiser?

How will you encourage students to get involved?

‍

Once you’ve clarified what, why, and who your school fundraising event is, you can think about how to grab attention. Will you sell raffle tickets, host a read-a-thon, or set up a simple donation page? Your chosen method directly influences the features you desire in a fundraising platform.

‍

Rely on fundraising tools that are truly built for you

When comparing platforms, don’t just look at price—consider how well the software supports your school’s goals. Here’s what to focus on:

Customer satisfaction and reliability: The last thing you want is a glitchy donation page or unresponsive customer service during a critical campaign. Look for platforms with high ratings on review sites like the ones we’ve touched, where real users share feedback on ease of use, support, and overall functionality.

Cost and fee transparency: Price matters, but value is equally important. Ensure the platform offers the necessary features without unnecessary add-ons that could drain your budget. Look for transparent pricing with no hidden transaction or processing fees.

‍

Multiple campaign types: If your fundraiser involves more than a simple donation page, ensure the platform can handle the specific event or campaign you’re running (e-commerce, recurring donations, auctions, raffles, events, etc.). This way, you can engage your community members at school events throughout the year and support all of your fundraising ideas.

‍

Zeffy checks all of the boxes for school fundraising as a reliable platform for any way you like to engage your community and scale over time. It’s also the only zero-fee option, which schools need to see the full value of your fundraising efforts.

‍

Every dollar matters, especially in education

Shrewsbury Elementary PTO saved over $2,100 in fees

When it switched to Zeffy, Shrewsbury PTO accepted digital payments for the first time, immediately eliminating payment processing fees. Using Zeffy’s simple and free fundraising features, such as online donation forms, eCommerce, and Tap-to-Pay, they raised $42,686 and saved $2,134 in fees.

Real user feedback: “Everyone is loving the electronic option — no more paper trails!”

Westerner Band Boosters saved $3,456

By switching from Square to Zeffy, Westerner Band Boosters eliminated nearly $3,400 in annual fees. Now, they sell event tickets, raffle tickets, and merch to raise funds for their school band, and volunteers can easily participate in helping out the cause.

Real user feedback: “Fees savings make a huge impact on our students.”

‍

Torrey Pines Elementary saved $13,799

Torrey Pines Elementary uses Zeffy to raise six figures annually for student programs, saving nearly $14,000 in platform and transaction fees in the process. They’re able to set up campaigns quickly and engage donors to fund big projects and count on every cent they raise going directly to the students they serve.

Real user feedback: “Zeffy lets us keep every cent. No other platform does this.”

Ready to reroute fees toward your students?

Schools everywhere are discovering what happens when you stop losing money to fees and start keeping 100% of what you raise. Whether you’re a PTO, music booster club, or school foundation, Zeffy’s free tools make online fundraising simple, modern, and budget-friendly (because it’s actually free).

‍

2025 fundraising trends for schools

When raising money for your school, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Before making your decision, take some time to refine your fundraising strategy and consider how to maximize the benefits of your platform’s features. Here's a quick look at school fundraising trends to keep in mind:

Personalized and mission-aligned fundraising: Schools refine their fundraising strategies by clarifying their mission, audience, and goals before choosing platforms or campaign types. Strategic questions around needs, audience (parents, alumni, businesses), and student involvement are now foundational.



Flexible, multi-campaign fundraising: Multiple campaign types can engage students and families at any age or interest level, but they must be easy to set up. For example, running quick raffles, read-a-thons, donation pages, auctions, e-commerce, and recurring giving throughout the year increases year-round funding.



Automation: Automation is in demand for tasks like thank-you emails and updates. It saves time and makes it so much easier to know when to reach out. Then, schedule messages with that “set and forget it” mindset.



Peer-to-peer fundraising growth: Mobilizing students, parents, and alumni to fundraise within their networks is becoming more popular and effective, especially on social media. This can help you pass on some of the work to others when you don’t have time to set up a big or time-consuming campaign.



Corporate matching gift programs: Donation matching through employer programs or local business partnerships is a growing trend, helping schools significantly boost their fundraising power. The matching gift process can double the impact of donations from family and friends of students and school supporters when they are easy to add to donation forms and you don’t have to put much effort in.

Platform reliability and transparency: Software with excellent customer support, transparent pricing, and no hidden fees helps schools run campaigns smoothly and budget easily while simultaneously managing several other priorities.

‍

Get started with Zeffy for your next school fundraiser

When you're working with a bake-sale budget, every dollar matters. And yet, most platforms quietly take 5–20% of your hard-earned donations in fees that could’ve paid for field trips, sports gear, art supplies, or even lunch for students in need.

That’s why schools across the country are switching to Zeffy to save thousands in fees and funding their mission, where their hard-earned money belongs.

With Zeffy, you get:

0% platform fees

No transaction fees

No setup or subscription costs

No training needed — just plug and play

Whether you're a volunteer-run PTA, a booster club juggling events, or a principal with no dedicated fundraising team, Zeffy lets you do more with what you already have. Switching is quick and easy so you can start your next fundraiser with Zeffy today and ditch the fees and complicated tech for good.

School Fundraising FAQ

‍