How to Start a NY Nonprofit: 15 Steps to Know (2025)
How to start a nonprofit

How to Start a NY Nonprofit: 15 Steps to Know (2025)

April 14, 2025

Starting a charitable organization in New York can be an incredibly rewarding experience — especially if you're passionate about a cause in your community.

But just like starting a for-profit business, starting a nonprofit takes some thought and effort, as well as a bit of paperwork. In this blog, we'll cover everything there is to know about starting a nonprofit in New York so you can begin making an impact in no time.

15 steps to create a nonprofit in NY

Step 1. Start planning

When considering starting a nonprofit in Louisiana from scratch, it can be hard to know where to begin. When deciding to take on the endeavor, it is important to get clear on a few fundamental things, including:

Step 2: Name your organization

Once you've determined your organization's core mission and goals, it's time to name your nonprofit. Not only is this step in the process important for marketing and branding purposes, but it's also a crucial part of the legal process of starting a nonprofit. 

When deciding on your organization's name, be sure to choose a name that: 

When deciding on your organization's name, be sure to choose a name that:

Once you've determined a name, you'll need to include 'corporation', 'incorporated', 'limited', or an abbreviation of one of such words in your name. Then, search for your name on New York's Corporation and Business Entity Database to ensure that no other organization in the state has that name.

If you've searched your name and find that it's unique, you can reserve it with NYS by filing a $10 Application for Reservation of Name with the new york state department.

Step 3. Choose a New York nonprofit corporation structure

Next, you'll need to decide on the structure of your organization. In New York, your organization can either be classified as religious or non-religious: 

Step 4. Recruit a leadership team

Identifying an Incorporator and a Board of Directors is not only a strategic decision that can help make your nonprofit a success, but it's a required one in New York. 

Step 5. Appoint a registered agent

Appointing a registered agent is a vital step when forming a nonprofit in New York. In essence, a registered agent acts as a reliable point of contact for legal matters. This designated individual receives important documents and official correspondence on behalf of your nonprofit, such as legal notices and tax forms. 

The registered agent must be located in New York and available during regular business hours to receive legal correspondence and communication.

Step 6. Obtain NY Agency Approval

Next, you'll need to gain approval for your organization type by reaching out to the appropriate agency in New York. When getting agency approval, you'll need ot send along your Certification of Incorporation once it's completed, too.

Below are the different types of corporations you can form and the agencies that correspond with them:

Step 7. File the Articles of Incorporation

One of the most crucial steps in starting a nonprofit in New York is filing the with the New York Department of State. This will officially establish your nonprofit as a legal entity in the state.

You can file the articles of incorporation by mail, fax, or in person. Typically, the filing fee costs $75 with an optional $25-150 expedited fee. 

Step 8. Obtain an EIN

In New York, like in other states, nonprofits are required to obtain an EIN, or Employer Identification Number from the internal revenue service. An EIN is like your organization's social security number. It's used for tax purposes, including opening bank accounts, hiring employees, and applying for tax-exempt status. 

Step 9. Draft  bylaws

Next, you'll need to call a meeting with your board to draft bylaws that align with your mission and comply with NY nonprofit laws.

Bylaws are the rules and procedures that govern how your nonprofit operates. They outline the structure of your organization, the responsibilities of the board and officers, how meetings will be conducted, and how decisions will be made. 

When creating your bylaws, be sure to:

Step 10. Get New York State tax identification numbers/accounts

New York does not offer a consolidated state tax registration application, so you'll need to  register for individual tax accounts that apply, based on the Pub 20: New York State Tax Guide for New Businesses. Then, submit it to NYS Department of Taxation and Finance.

If your organization conducts activities in New York City, register for city taxes with the the City of New York Finance Commissioner.

Step 11. Apply for federal and state tax-exempt status

Next, you'll need to apply for both federal and state tax exemption.

Nonprofits in New York City may apply for property tax exemption with the New York City Department of Finance.

Step 12. Registered for charitable fundraising

If, like most nonprofits, you intend to solicit and accept charitable donations, you'll need to register with the NYS Attorney General (Charities Bureau)

Your initial registration can be done online for $25. 

Step 13. Obtain other necessary license

Once you've completed all the necessary steps for filing within New York State, it's important to review New York's Business Express site to ensure there aren't other business licenses you'll need to run your nonprofit.

Step 14. Start fundraising

Once you've filed all of the appropriate forms and established the necessary regulatory foundation for your nonprofit, it's time to start fundraising and applying for grants.

First, build a fundraising plan that outlines your goals, strategies, and tactics. Plus, be sure to consider how you'll cultivate donor relationships. Then, Put your fundraising plan into action by launching campaigns, events, and appeals to solicit donations and support. Keep track of your fundraising efforts and evaluate their effectiveness over time.

One of the best ways to start your nonprofit, and begin bringing in funds and connecting with donors, is by using a free all-in-one donation platform, designed specifically for charities.

So not only can nonprofits start fundraising in minutes, but they don't have to pay any upfront, monthly, or hidden fees, ever. In fact, over 10,000 nonprofits use and love Zeffy for its powerful but simple —and always free—software designed to help make the world a better place.

Step 15. Stay compliant

As a legal nonprofit in the state of New York, you'll need to remain compliant with federal and state rules and regulations throughout the year. This includes:

Learn how this NY nonprofit raised $5M dollars

New York City Foundation for Computer Science Education Inc., CSforALL—a NY-based nonprofit dedicated to making high-quality computer science an integral part of the educational experience of all K-12 students and teachers—has helped over 160 school districts. Motivated by the drive to launch children into career success, CSforALL offers several programs and initiatives designed to use tech for good.

To fund its mission and programs, CSforALL needed an innovative, user-friendly solution to easily accept donations online. However, in their search for a platform that would help them do this, they found that most custom donation form builders were expensive and charged costly processing fees. That is until they found Zeffy, an entirely free donation platform for nonprofits.

With Zeffy, CSforALL was able to encourage donations right on their website with a custom donation form, and even guide users to contribute specific or custom donation amounts — whether they were one-time gifts, monthly contributions, or even yearly donations. Plus, with Zeffy, they could send custom automatic donation receipts so donors could keep track of their donations.

Since using Zeffy's custom donation form, CSforALL has raised $5,293,000 and saved $264,650 in fees.

How to start a nonprofit in NY FAQs

The costs associated with starting a nonprofit in NY can vary, however, typical costs include:

  • Incorporation fees: To establish a nonprofit in New York, you'll need to file a Certificate of Incorporation with the New York Department of State. The filing fee for this document is typically $75.
  • Legal fees: Many organizations choose to seek legal assistance when incorporating a nonprofit to ensure compliance with state laws and IRS regulations. Legal fees can vary from several hundred to a few thousand dollars.
  • Name reservation: Once you severe your nonprofit's name, you can reserve it for $10.
  • NY Agency approval: Obtaining agency approval varies in cost depending on the kind of agency you start.
  • Charitable fundraising registration: To register for charitable fundraising, you'll need to pay a $25 fee.

    • Learn how to start a nonprofit with no money

  • Step 1. Research and plan: Determine your mission, target audience, and ultimate goals.
  • Step 2. Name your organization: Choose a unique and descriptive name for your organization that aligns with your mission and abides by NY state laws
  • Step 3. Choose a corporation structure: Determine if your organization is religious or non-religious in nature.
  • Step 4. Recruit a leadership team: Appoint one incorporator and three directors.
  • Step 5. Appoint a registered agent: Identify a trusted person who will receive legal documents on behalf of the nonprofit.
  • Step 6. Obtain NY agency approval: Gain approval for your organization type by reaching out to the appropriate agency in New York.
  • Step 7. File the Articles of Incorporation: File with the New York Department of State to officially establish the nonprofit.
  • Step 8. Apply for an EIN: Apply for an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the IRS for tax purposes and financial transactions.
  • Step 9. Create bylaws: Draft and adopt rules outlining the internal governance and operational procedures of the organization.
  • Step 10. Get New York State tax identification numbers/accounts: Register for individual tax accounts that apply.
  • Step 11. Apply for tax-exempt status: Apply for federal and state tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and New York state law.
  • Step 12. Register for charitable fundraising: Register with the New York Attorney General's Charities Bureau in order to solicit donations from the public.
  • Step 13. Obtain other necessary permits and licenses: Apply for any additional permits and licenses required to operate legally in New York.
  • Step 14. Start fundraising: Use a 100% free fundraising platform like Zeffy to start raising funds in minutes.
  • Step 15. Stay compliant: Ensure ongoing compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local regulations to maintain nonprofit status.

    Zeffy now helps organizations become registered nonprofits — for free — from assembling documents to getting your 501(c) status.

    While starting a nonprofit organization by yourself is possible, it's often recommended to seek assistance from legal and financial professionals experienced in nonprofit law to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. Plus, per state New York laws, all nonprofits must have at least three directors.

    Zeffy now helps organizations become registered nonprofits — for free — from assembling documents to getting your 501(c) status.

    In New York, nonprofit organizations are required to have a minimum of three directors. However, some organizations may choose to have more directors depending on their specific needs and circumstances. The board of directors should be diverse, representing a range of skills, expertise, and perspectives relevant to the organization's mission and goals.

