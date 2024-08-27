How to Start a School in 10 Steps: A Guide for Nonprofits

Embarking on the journey to start a nonprofit school is a noble endeavor that can transform lives and communities.

In 2024, the need for innovative, accessible education has never been greater. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the essential steps to turn your educational vision into reality.

From crafting a solid business plan to navigating legal requirements and designing an impactful curriculum, we'll cover everything you need to know about this 501(c)(3) organization.

Whether you're dreaming of a charter school, a specialized academy, or a community-focused learning center, this roadmap will help you lay a strong foundation for your nonprofit educational institution.

10 steps to starting a nonprofit school

6 types of nonprofit schools

1. Charter schools

A charter school is a publicly funded institution that operates independently, unlike traditional public schools.

These schools are established under a charter - a legal document comprising the school’s objectives, specific rights, privileges, and functions.

Autonomy: More flexibility than traditional public schools

More flexibility than traditional public schools Accountability: Must meet performance expectations or face closure.

Must meet performance expectations or face closure. Enrollment: Free but often limited in space

Free but often limited in space Funding: Receive government maintenance funds

2. Magnet schools

Magnet schools are special public schools, often called “institutions for the gifted.” They focus on specific programs, such as STEM, the arts, and languages.

Specialization: Focus on specific subjects

Focus on specific subjects Diversity: Aim to reduce segregation by attracting diverse students

Aim to reduce segregation by attracting diverse students Accessibility: Often have a waiting list

Often have a waiting list Enrollment: Require entrance exams and auditions

Require entrance exams and auditions Funding: Supported by government funds, grants, and donations

3. Traditional public schools

A traditional public school is funded and operated by local, state, and federal governments and provides free education to all students within a designated region.

Curriculum: Follows state and federal standards

Follows state and federal standards Staff Recruitment: Teachers must have appropriate licenses

Teachers must have appropriate licenses Enrollment: Determined by geographic boundaries

Determined by geographic boundaries Funding: Through local, state, and federal taxes

Through local, state, and federal taxes Accountability: Must adhere to state and federal policies, including standardized testing

4. Private schools

Private schools, such as those run by religious groups, are independently owned and can have a nonprofit status.

Curriculum: Freedom to design their own curricula and educational programs

Freedom to design their own curricula and educational programs Enrollment: Varies depending on the preference of the sole proprietor

Varies depending on the preference of the sole proprietor Admission processes: Selective admission processes, including applications, interviews, and entrance exams

Selective admission processes, including applications, interviews, and entrance exams Funding: Primarily financed through tuition fees and private donations ‍

Primarily financed through tuition fees and private donations Accountability: Not subject to state-standardized testing but expected to participate in accreditation processes

5. Religious schools

Religious schools are private institutions run by religious organizations. They aim to provide general education along with religious instruction specific to their faith, whether it be Islam, Judaism, or Christianity.

Curriculum: Combines standard academic subjects with religious teachings

Combines standard academic subjects with religious teachings Enrollment: Prioritize students who are members of their religious community

Prioritize students who are members of their religious community Funding: Through tuition fees, religious institutions, and donations

6. Independent schools

Independent schools cater to students with learning differences and are self-governed and financially independent.

Governance : A board of trustees ensures that all decisions align with the school’s mission and values

: A board of trustees ensures that all decisions align with the school’s mission and values Curriculum : They have the freedom to create new curricula and programs tailored to the needs, interests, and preferences of their students

: They have the freedom to create new curricula and programs tailored to the needs, interests, and preferences of their students Enrollment : Entry into an independent school is based on academic performance, interviews, and recommendations

: Entry into an independent school is based on academic performance, interviews, and recommendations Funding: Independent schools can be quite expensive, so they depend on tuition and donations

Some independent schools have financial aid programs to help struggling students. In rare cases, a state or public school will cover the cost of entry.

How to start a school in 10 steps

1. Conduct market research

Begin by identifying the specific needs and challenges in your region's educational system. Talk to local families, educators, and community leaders to understand the gaps in the current system.

Look for areas where existing schools may be failing. This can include a lack of special education and after-school programs.

Study these existing schools to better understand their programs, strengths, and weaknesses. Analyzing these aspects will help your school offer something more unique and valuable.

2. Develop a comprehensive school business plan

A business plan is a formal document outlining your school’s educational mission and operational strategy. It includes your business goals, how you plan to achieve those goals, and the time frame for achieving said goals.

An ideal business plan should contain the following:

Executive summary that includes your SMART (specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound objectives) goals

School overview that details your school's legal structure and specifies whether it will be an independent, private, charter, public, non-religious, or religious school

Market analysis that includes detailed information about the current trends and challenges in the education sector

Organization and management overview that explains all the roles at the school, including those of the board, staff, and faculty

explains all the roles at the school, including those of the board, staff, and faculty Educational program that contains an overview of all the academic programs and extracurricular activities your school will offer

Marketing strategy that explains how you plan to increase enrollment and enhance the visibility of your school

Operational plan that provides information about the school’s location, infrastructure, and facilities

Financial plan that details your funding sources and the funding requirements needed to start and sustain the school

Appendix that includes extra documents that support the business plan, such as resumes, licenses, and recommendations

3. Form your founding team

Gather a group of dedicated people with diverse skills and experiences. Your founding team should include:

Educational expertise: Recruit educators who understand curriculum development, teaching methods, and student needs

Recruit educators who understand curriculum development, teaching methods, and student needs Financial management: Include professionals with financial expertise to help with budgeting, fundraising, and financial planning

Include professionals with financial expertise to help with budgeting, fundraising, and financial planning Legal knowledge: Have legal experts on your team to assist with creating bylaws and ensuring compliance with state and federal laws

Have legal experts on your team to assist with creating bylaws and ensuring compliance with state and federal laws Community Relations: Individuals with experience in community engagement or public relations can help build relationships with local stakeholders, attract support, and raise awareness about your school

Your founding team can also serve as your advisory board. They will review the school's mission, vision, and long-term objectives.

4. Establish legal and operational foundations

The first step to establishing a legal and operational foundation is to choose a name for your school. Your name should be unique and reflect the mission and values of the school. We recommend checking with your state’s business registry to confirm the name is not already used.

The second step is to file Articles of Incorporation with your state. This document formally establishes your nonprofit organization as a legal corporation and contains key information such as the school’s name, purpose, and details about your board of directors.

After submitting your Articles of Incorporation, proceed to apply for an EIN (Employer Identification Number). This is required for tax purposes and used to open a bank account.

Once the EIN is obtained, create nonprofit bylaws, which are the internal rules that govern the operation of your school. They should cover key aspects like meeting procedures, decision-making processes, and the roles and responsibilities of all staff.

Once these steps are complete, hold your first organizational meeting with the board of directors. During this meeting, approve the bylaws and formally elect your key officers.

5. Apply for a tax-exempt status with the IRS

All types of schools usually receive a Tax Identification Number (TIN) from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), but that doesn’t automatically exempt them from paying taxes. The only types of schools that are exempt from paying taxes are public schools and nonprofit schools.

It is important to note that being tax-exempt doesn’t mean a school is automatically recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit by the IRS. To be recognized, schools are required to apply for 501(c)(3) status.

You can apply by filing Form 1023. The form requires detailed information about your school’s structure, governance, financials, and other necessary activities.

6. Identify tangible assets

Tangible assets are items that you can touch and feel, such as lands and buildings. They have monetary value and can either appreciate or depreciate over time.

Identifying these assets helps you accurately estimate the operational costs required to start your school. Below are some of the key tangible assets you can use when starting a school:

School buildings, land, buses, and uniforms

Furniture and fixtures (desks, chairs, tables, filing cabinets, storage units, etc)

Musical instruments and playground equipment (swings, slides, and climbing structures)

Sports equipment and gym equipment (mats, balls, nets, weights, and fitness machines)

Security systems (cameras and secure entry systems)

Fire safety equipment that aligns with the rules of the local fire department, including fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and emergency exit signage

7. Create a budget

Regardless of the size of the school, there are key things that must be included in a budget:

Costs for purchasing or leasing land/building and property insurance

Costs for tangible assets

Costs for opening a corporate bank account and paying staff salaries

Costs for electricity, heating, water, and internet services

Costs for hosting fundraising events, open houses, and other outreach events

Ensure you gather information on all cost estimates from local vendors, contractors, and service providers. Prioritize your budget allocation based on essential needs and long-term goals.

Track every expense carefully to prevent misuse of funds, and regularly review and adjust the budget as needed based on changes in costs and available funds.

8. Design your school’s curriculum

A curriculum encompasses a comprehensive educational plan and learning experiences designed for students throughout the academic year. It outlines learning objectives, content, and educational materials. It also explains the teaching methodologies and evaluation techniques used to support student development.

Follow these steps to design your school’s curriculum:

Define your purpose and goals

Think about what you want your students to achieve by the end of the learning year. Write down these goals and ensure they align with local and federal educational standards.

‍

Understand the needs of your students

Find out what your students already know, what interests them, and what they need to succeed academically. We recommend talking to teachers and parents to get their perspectives and insights.

‍

Choose engaging teaching methods

Use different teaching methods that appeal to the learning styles of students. These teaching methods might include learning pods, field trips, and the use of virtual interactive apps.

‍

Gather your materials and resources

Use textbooks, workbooks, and other essential materials that align with the curriculum. Look for supplementary resources like videos, online tools, and library books that can improve learning.

‍

Develop assessment methods

Use quizzes, tests, presentations, or other assessment methods. These will help you measure what students have learned at the end of a unit or course.

‍

Create a timeline

Create a schedule that outlines key milestones and deadlines for each agenda in the curriculum. Ensure teachers are well-prepared by scheduling professional training sessions as part of this plan.

‍

9. Develop fundraising strategies

There are several funding sources to explore, depending on the type of school you want to start (independent, religious, public, or private school).

Consider exploring these fundraising strategies:

Grant opportunities: Research and apply for grants from foundations such as the American Association of Educators Classroom Grant

Sponsorships and donors : Approach local businesses that may be willing to sponsor your initiative

: Approach local businesses that may be willing to sponsor your initiative Fundraising: Organize school fundraising campaigns and engage with parents and community members who may donate to your school’s program

Crowdfunding: Use online fundraising platforms like Zeffy to launch crowdfunding campaigns for your school

Case study: Shrewsbury Elementary PTO's fundraising success with Zeffy

Shrewsbury Elementary PTO transformed their fundraising efforts by switching to Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform.

For a long time, they relied on cash and cheque donations, which made their fundraising efforts less efficient and convenient. In 2023, the PTO switched to Zeffy for online transfers. They raised $2,919 and saved $146 in fees, demonstrating how Zeffy saves funds that can be used for other school initiatives.

‍

10. Launch and promote your school

The launch and promotion phase involves getting the word out about your new institution, building community support, and driving enrollment.

Start your launch and promotion phase by choosing your marketing channels. These may include:

Website: Create a professional, user-friendly website with information about your school, its programs, enrollment procedures, and your contact details

Create a professional, user-friendly website with information about your school, its programs, enrollment procedures, and your contact details Social media: Use platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to share updates about your open day and build a following

Use platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to share updates about your open day and build a following Local media: Use local newspapers, radio stations, and TV channels to announce your school’s opening and share news about any other upcoming events

After choosing your marketing channels, consider organizing a launch event to introduce your school to your community. This could be an open house, a community fair, or a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Invite local leaders, potential students and their families, media representatives, and supporters. Use the opportunity to showcase your school’s facilities and present your special educational programs.

Checklist for starting a school

Starting a school in the U.S. begins with understanding the regulatory framework, which varies by state. This typically involves obtaining charter approvals or private school certifications.

You'll need to create a comprehensive business plan detailing your educational philosophy, curriculum, and operational structure.

Concluding thoughts on how to start a nonprofit school

Starting a school is not just about constructing physical classrooms; it’s about creating an environment where students can thrive and achieve their educational goals.

Whether you’re driven by a vision to address specific community needs or provide a supportive and engaging learning experience, our guide has outlined the essential steps and considerations to launch a nonprofit school successfully.

With Zeffy, you can launch your nonprofit school at no cost. By using our platform, you’ll benefit from our 100% free services, ensuring that every dollar you raise goes directly towards supporting your educational mission.

FAQs on how to start a nonprofit school

How should you plan a good school opening day? Have a clear schedule for the day, starting with a warm welcome assembly. Outline the day’s events and share the school’s vision and values. Organize guided tours of the school facilities. This will help familiarize students and parents with classrooms and common areas. Offer meet-and-greet sessions where potential students can interact with teachers and staff. Provide informational packets that include school policies, schedules, and contact information. Lastly, ensure staff and volunteers are available throughout the day to answer questions and assist families.

How long does it take to start a school? Starting a school is a lengthy process. On average, it can take one to three years to go from the initial idea to the opening day. The process begins with thorough research and planning, which can take several months. Securing funding and finding a suitable location also involve extensive work, including negotiations and possible renovations.