How to Start a School in 10 Steps: A Guide for Nonprofits

Embarking on the journey to start a nonprofit school is a noble endeavor that can transform lives and communities.
In 2024, the need for innovative, accessible education has never been greater. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the essential steps to turn your educational vision into reality.
From crafting a solid business plan to navigating legal requirements and designing an impactful curriculum, we'll cover everything you need to know about this 501(c)(3) organization.
Whether you're dreaming of a charter school, a specialized academy, or a community-focused learning center, this roadmap will help you lay a strong foundation for your nonprofit educational institution.
A charter school is a publicly funded institution that operates independently, unlike traditional public schools.
These schools are established under a charter - a legal document comprising the school’s objectives, specific rights, privileges, and functions.
Magnet schools are special public schools, often called “institutions for the gifted.” They focus on specific programs, such as STEM, the arts, and languages.
A traditional public school is funded and operated by local, state, and federal governments and provides free education to all students within a designated region.
Private schools, such as those run by religious groups, are independently owned and can have a nonprofit status.
Religious schools are private institutions run by religious organizations. They aim to provide general education along with religious instruction specific to their faith, whether it be Islam, Judaism, or Christianity.
Independent schools cater to students with learning differences and are self-governed and financially independent.
Some independent schools have financial aid programs to help struggling students. In rare cases, a state or public school will cover the cost of entry.
Begin by identifying the specific needs and challenges in your region's educational system. Talk to local families, educators, and community leaders to understand the gaps in the current system.
Look for areas where existing schools may be failing. This can include a lack of special education and after-school programs.
Study these existing schools to better understand their programs, strengths, and weaknesses. Analyzing these aspects will help your school offer something more unique and valuable.
A business plan is a formal document outlining your school’s educational mission and operational strategy. It includes your business goals, how you plan to achieve those goals, and the time frame for achieving said goals.
An ideal business plan should contain the following:
Gather a group of dedicated people with diverse skills and experiences. Your founding team should include:
Your founding team can also serve as your advisory board. They will review the school's mission, vision, and long-term objectives.
The first step to establishing a legal and operational foundation is to choose a name for your school. Your name should be unique and reflect the mission and values of the school. We recommend checking with your state’s business registry to confirm the name is not already used.
The second step is to file Articles of Incorporation with your state. This document formally establishes your nonprofit organization as a legal corporation and contains key information such as the school’s name, purpose, and details about your board of directors.
After submitting your Articles of Incorporation, proceed to apply for an EIN (Employer Identification Number). This is required for tax purposes and used to open a bank account.
Once the EIN is obtained, create nonprofit bylaws, which are the internal rules that govern the operation of your school. They should cover key aspects like meeting procedures, decision-making processes, and the roles and responsibilities of all staff.
Once these steps are complete, hold your first organizational meeting with the board of directors. During this meeting, approve the bylaws and formally elect your key officers.
All types of schools usually receive a Tax Identification Number (TIN) from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), but that doesn’t automatically exempt them from paying taxes. The only types of schools that are exempt from paying taxes are public schools and nonprofit schools.
It is important to note that being tax-exempt doesn’t mean a school is automatically recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit by the IRS. To be recognized, schools are required to apply for 501(c)(3) status.
You can apply by filing Form 1023. The form requires detailed information about your school’s structure, governance, financials, and other necessary activities.
Tangible assets are items that you can touch and feel, such as lands and buildings. They have monetary value and can either appreciate or depreciate over time.
Identifying these assets helps you accurately estimate the operational costs required to start your school. Below are some of the key tangible assets you can use when starting a school:
Regardless of the size of the school, there are key things that must be included in a budget:
Ensure you gather information on all cost estimates from local vendors, contractors, and service providers. Prioritize your budget allocation based on essential needs and long-term goals.
Track every expense carefully to prevent misuse of funds, and regularly review and adjust the budget as needed based on changes in costs and available funds.
A curriculum encompasses a comprehensive educational plan and learning experiences designed for students throughout the academic year. It outlines learning objectives, content, and educational materials. It also explains the teaching methodologies and evaluation techniques used to support student development.
Follow these steps to design your school’s curriculum:
Think about what you want your students to achieve by the end of the learning year. Write down these goals and ensure they align with local and federal educational standards.
Find out what your students already know, what interests them, and what they need to succeed academically. We recommend talking to teachers and parents to get their perspectives and insights.
Use different teaching methods that appeal to the learning styles of students. These teaching methods might include learning pods, field trips, and the use of virtual interactive apps.
Use textbooks, workbooks, and other essential materials that align with the curriculum. Look for supplementary resources like videos, online tools, and library books that can improve learning.
Use quizzes, tests, presentations, or other assessment methods. These will help you measure what students have learned at the end of a unit or course.
Create a schedule that outlines key milestones and deadlines for each agenda in the curriculum. Ensure teachers are well-prepared by scheduling professional training sessions as part of this plan.
There are several funding sources to explore, depending on the type of school you want to start (independent, religious, public, or private school).
Consider exploring these fundraising strategies:
Shrewsbury Elementary PTO transformed their fundraising efforts by switching to Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform.
For a long time, they relied on cash and cheque donations, which made their fundraising efforts less efficient and convenient. In 2023, the PTO switched to Zeffy for online transfers. They raised $2,919 and saved $146 in fees, demonstrating how Zeffy saves funds that can be used for other school initiatives.
The launch and promotion phase involves getting the word out about your new institution, building community support, and driving enrollment.
Start your launch and promotion phase by choosing your marketing channels. These may include:
After choosing your marketing channels, consider organizing a launch event to introduce your school to your community. This could be an open house, a community fair, or a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Invite local leaders, potential students and their families, media representatives, and supporters. Use the opportunity to showcase your school’s facilities and present your special educational programs.
Starting a school in the U.S. begins with understanding the regulatory framework, which varies by state. This typically involves obtaining charter approvals or private school certifications.
You'll need to create a comprehensive business plan detailing your educational philosophy, curriculum, and operational structure.
Starting a school is not just about constructing physical classrooms; it’s about creating an environment where students can thrive and achieve their educational goals.
Whether you’re driven by a vision to address specific community needs or provide a supportive and engaging learning experience, our guide has outlined the essential steps and considerations to launch a nonprofit school successfully.
With Zeffy, you can launch your nonprofit school at no cost. By using our platform, you'll benefit from our 100% free services, ensuring that every dollar you raise goes directly towards supporting your educational mission.
