Guide to Creating an Impact Report for Nonprofits

Every dollar counts in the nonprofit world. Donors, from individuals to big foundations, want to know their money is making a real difference. That's where impact reports come in. These aren't just boring documents filled with numbers – they're your nonprofit's chance to shine.

A good impact report is crucial for running a nonprofit - it shows exactly how you change lives and why your work matters. It can turn one-time donors into lifelong supporters and open doors to new funding.

We’ll walk you through creating an impact report that gets results. Whether you are new to impact reports or looking to improve your current approach, you'll find practical tips to make your nonprofit stand out.

Table of contents

What is a nonprofit impact report?

Importance of impact reports for nonprofits

How to write a nonprofit annual impact report in 8 steps

3 nonprofit impact report examples for inspiration

Best practices for creating your nonprofit impact report

Difference between annual reports and impact reports

Nonprofit impact report template

Final thoughts on nonprofit impact reports

FAQs on nonprofit impact reports

What is a nonprofit impact report?

A nonprofit impact report is an annual document that showcases your organization's achievements and how you've used resources to run your nonprofit and fulfill your mission over the past year.

This report typically includes your mission statement, reminding readers of your core goals. It presents data and results from your campaigns and activities, showing the tangible outcomes of your work.

The report also highlights challenges you've faced and overcome, demonstrating resilience. It explains how you've used funds, ensuring financial transparency.

To bring your impact to life, it includes stories and testimonials from those you've helped. Visual elements like charts and images help explain complex data. Lastly, it highlights key achievements, celebrating major successes and milestones.

Importance of impact reports for nonprofits

Nonprofits need to create impact reports to showcase their contribution to society. These reports serve several crucial functions:

Build trust

Impact reports show donors and supporters how you use their contributions. This transparency strengthens relationships and fosters loyalty.

Attract funding

These reports can persuade potential donors to support your cause by providing evidence of your effectiveness.

Showcase results

Highlight the tangible difference you're making in your community or for your cause, demonstrating the value of your work.

Improve strategy

Reflecting on your achievements and challenges helps identify areas for growth and refine your approach.

Engage stakeholders

Keep your community informed about your activities and progress, maintaining interest and involvement in your mission.

Meet legal requirements

Many jurisdictions require nonprofits to provide transparent reports. Impact reports often fulfill these obligations.

Tell your story

Use the report to share your organization's narrative, connecting supporters emotionally to your mission.

Motivate team members

Seeing the impact of their work can boost morale and productivity among staff and volunteers.

Benchmark progress

Compare your current achievements to past performance, setting goals for future growth.

Justify resource allocation:

Demonstrate how you've used funds and resources effectively to achieve your mission.

How to write a nonprofit annual impact report in 8 steps

1. State your mission statement

Start by clearly stating your nonprofit’s mission to remind readers of the purpose driving your work.

Provide an overview of the major programs and initiatives you undertook within the fiscal year. Summarize the key successes and outcomes of these programs. We recommend including snapshots to provide a clear picture of your achievements.

2. Include a leadership message

Include a personal message from the leadership team, such as the executive director or a key stakeholder. This message should address your organization’s supporters, volunteers, and donors and mention how their contributions helped the organization achieve certain goals.

Highlight key achievements and discuss any major challenges you faced during the fiscal year. Such challenges include financial constraints, poor event participation, or logistical issues. The message should provide a personal touch and give insight into the organization’s work.

3. Share impact stories and testimonials

Use success stories and testimonials to show the real-world impact of your programs. Add photographs of participants in your programs. Consider including quotes or brief narratives from these participants.

These stories illustrate the tangible difference you made in people's lives, helping your readers connect emotionally with your achievements.

4. Gather and present actionable data

To prove your impact, you need to include relevant metrics and data. Start by collecting program participation rates and demographic information, which will give a clear picture of who you're reaching and how many people you're helping.

Use participant, stakeholder, and board member feedback to add depth to your data. Create visual aids like charts and graphs to make complex information easy to understand.

Show how these numbers reflect your growth and achievements. If possible, compare current data to past years to demonstrate progress, as it helps readers see the trajectory of your impact over time.

5. Provide a financial overview

Showcasing financial information reassures stakeholders of the sustainability of your organization. It builds trust and makes people feel confident that their contributions are being used effectively.

Include the following elements in your overview:

Include a breakdown of income from grants, donations, and fundraising events

Highlight any major financial support you received from community members or donors

Provide context on how funds were used to achieve your goals

Point out expenses related to program participants, administration, and fundraising

6. Include future objectives and strategic plans

Outline your organization's vision for the coming years. Be specific about:

Plans to extend your reach or donor database

Improvements to existing programs based on feedback

New partnerships or collaborations you want to explore for a broader impact

New methods to collect data

New ways to measure the long-term outcome of your nonprofit’s activities

7. Recognize your supporters

Acknowledging those who've helped you is crucial for building and maintaining relationships. Thank donors, partners, and volunteers by name, highlighting specific contributions and their impact. This personal touch shows you value each supporter's unique role in your success.

Include photos to create a visual connection between your supporters and your work. Don't forget to mention staff and board members who've gone above and beyond in their roles.

Most importantly, show how each contribution has helped further your mission. This connects supporters directly to your impact, reinforcing the value of their involvement.

8. Make it easy to connect

Your contact information should be clear and accessible. Include your email address, phone number, and physical mailing address, and provide links to your social media profiles and website.

Add a clear call to action for getting involved. This could be an invitation to volunteer, donate, or attend an upcoming event. You should also include links to additional resources or recent publications, as this gives readers a way to learn more about your work and stay engaged with your cause.

3 nonprofit impact report examples for inspiration

1. 2023 Rainforest Alliance Nonprofit impact report

The Rainforest Alliance is a global nonprofit organization that promotes environmental conservation and sustainable development. Its mission is to protect forests, improve the livelihoods of farmers and forest communities, promote human rights, and help them adapt to the climate crisis.

The 2023 Rainforest Alliance Nonprofit impact report begins with a brief message of appreciation from the nonprofit. In this message, they reflect on their goals and thank everyone who participated in making those goals a reality.

The report details:

Their efforts in promoting sustainable agriculture and forestry

The expansion of their certification programs for farmers

Partnerships with local communities for environmental conservation

Their impact in reducing deforestation

Statistics on the number of certified farms and regions of significant impact

Their plan to improve the livelihoods of farmers and forest communities

Success stories from various regions where the Rainforest Alliance operates

Challenges and future goals of their mission

The key takeaways to learn from this report include:

Narrative and data integration: The report combines clear storytelling with data and visuals to make the information easy to understand

The report combines clear storytelling with data and visuals to make the information easy to understand Testimonials: The testimonials from beneficiaries add a personal touch, making it more authentic to readers

2. IJM 2022 nonprofit impact report

IJM (International Justice Mission) is a global nonprofit organization that focuses on protecting people in poverty from violence. It is dedicated to fighting against human trafficking, modern-day slavery, sexual exploitation, and other forms of violence.

The 2022 IJM impact report begins with the organization's mission statement. It is then closely followed by a letter from Gary Haugen, the organization's founder, in which he summarizes its impact and expresses gratitude to donors, volunteers, and local partners.

The report details the major projects they worked on within the fiscal year, including:

Relieving 9,295 victims from violence and oppression

Restoring 434 survivors to safety and stability

Restraining 4,097 suspected criminals

Training over 20,746 justice system officials

The report also details:

The outcomes and effectiveness of their various programs and initiatives

The role of donors and other stakeholders in supporting the organization’s work

Stories and feedback from beneficiaries

Partnerships and collaborations with brands across the world

The key takeaway from this report is the design. This nonprofit used numerous visual elements, statistics, and maps to illustrate data, which helped break down complex information.

3. 2018 United Way transformation and impact report

The United Way is a network of more than 1,800 local nonprofit organizations. Its mission is to improve lives and communities by helping people become financially secure.

The United Way transformation and impact annual report begins with the organization's mission and vision statement. It then proceeds with a letter from the leadership highlighting their key achievements for the fiscal year. The report includes an impact snapshot, acting as a map and providing a visual overview of their contributions over the years.

One major takeaway from the report is the partner spotlight, which highlights and recognizes their contributions. By showcasing these partnerships, the report emphasizes the value of teamwork in improving education, financial stability, and health.

9 Mistakes to avoid when creating your nonprofit impact annual report

1. Not knowing your audience

Your audience might include donors, volunteers, board members, and community partners.

Each group has different interests and needs. Tailor your report to address their concerns and interests. For example, donors might want to see how their money was used, volunteers might be interested in stories about the people they've helped.

2. Ignoring clear goals and objectives

Without clear objectives, your report might lack focus and fail to effectively communicate key messages. Clear goals and objectives help to communicate the true impact of your work, showing stakeholders exactly what you set out to achieve and how you measured your success.

3. Overloading with data and numbers

Too many numbers can overwhelm your readers. Choose the most relevant data that shows your impact. Use charts, graphs, and infographics to make the information more digestible and appealing.

4. Having a poor introduction and conclusion

An effective introduction should explain the purpose of the report and highlight key achievements. A good conclusion summarizes the main points, reinforces the impact of the work, and appreciates your supporters.

5. Using complex language or jargon

Avoid using technical jargon or complex terms that might confuse readers. If you need to include specific terms, like "stakeholder engagement," make sure to explain them in a way that’s easy to follow.

6. Ignoring visuals

Use high-quality images, consistent fonts, and a clean layout. Include your nonprofit’s branding to make the report feel cohesive and professional.

7. Failing to highlight challenges and lessons learned

Transparency builds trust with your readers and shows that you’re committed to continuous improvement. Sharing how you’ve overcome challenges can also provide valuable insights for other nonprofit organizations.

8. Missing a call to action

To create a good call to action, clearly direct your audience on what steps to take next. Motivate them to get involved with your cause. For instance, you might ask readers to contribute financially to support your projects or encourage them to volunteer their time and skills.

9. Forgetting to proofread and edit

Spelling and grammar mistakes are some of the most common mistakes nonprofits make. To avoid these mistakes, review the report and have someone else look it over to catch any errors you might have missed.

Difference between annual reports and impact reports

Responsive Table Aspect Impact Report Annual Report Focus Program outcomes and social change Financial data and organizational overview Legal requirement Usually voluntary Often required by law Financial content May include high-level financial information Detailed financial statements and budgets Key personnel May feature staff and volunteers involved in programs Highlight board members and leadership changes Tone and style Often more visually engaging and accessible More formal and comprehensive Scope Specific achievements and direct results Broad range of organizational activities Storytelling Extensive use of beneficiary stories and case studies Limited focuses on organizational narrative Primary audience General public, individual donors, partners Regulators, board members, sophisticated donors Timeframe May focus on specific projects or timeframes Covers entire fiscal year Metrics Social impact, program effectiveness Organizational growth, financial health Purpose Showcase tangible impact and inspire support Demonstrate organizational accountability

Nonprofit impact report template

Check out our comprehensive template to create your own nonprofit impact report. [Coming Soon]

Final thoughts on nonprofit impact reports

Creating an impactful nonprofit report is crucial for showcasing your organization's achievements and building trust with stakeholders.

By following the steps and best practices outlined in this guide, you can craft a compelling narrative that highlights your mission's success and inspires continued support. Remember to focus on clarity, honesty, and engaging storytelling.

With a well-crafted impact report, you can turn one-time donors into lifelong supporters and open doors to new funding opportunities, ultimately amplifying your nonprofit's impact in the community.

FAQs on nonprofit impact reports

How often should a nonprofit impact report be published? A nonprofit impact report is typically published annually, providing a comprehensive overview of your organization's activities and achievements over the past year.

Annual reports offer deeper insights into your financial status. Some organizations might choose to publish quarterly or biannually, especially if they have significant milestones or ongoing campaigns that require more frequent updates.