Mastering Nonprofit Financial Statements: A Step-by-Step Guide (+ template)
Nonprofit guides

Mastering Nonprofit Financial Statements: A Step-by-Step Guide (+ template)

July 9, 2024

Nonprofits are critical in making the world a better place for the communities they serve. Advancing your mission and doing change-making work is about managing how funds flow from supporters to impact.

Four key financial statements are essential for nonprofits to master for strong decision-making. Beyond the IRS requirement for tax-exempt organizations, efficient reporting opens the door to stakeholder trust and strategic decision-making.

Learn everything you need to know about nonprofit financial statements below, including:

What is a nonprofit financial statement?

A nonprofit financial statement summarizes financial information for a given year. Nonprofits must complete four financial statements, which we'll detail below.

These documents fulfill tax requirements but have many additional benefits for nonprofits who want to stay organized. A more detailed view of how funds are utilized can support financial planning.

Each financial statement offers a unique view into how a nonprofit operates today and what opportunities exist for the future. The outcome is real-time data to inform strong decision-making that best serves the mission.

Why are nonprofit financial statements necessary?

You may wonder why nonprofits have a designated set of financial statements and what other purposes they serve. The following reasons will help you see the benefits before we dig into the statements themselves.

IRS requirements

Form 990 is a required document that all tax-exempt organizations must file with the IRS annually. It pulls information directly from the four financial statements we're discussing today.

Staying on top of your financial statements throughout the year can simplify tax season. More importantly, you'll maintain accuracy on these critical tax forms to avoid penalties.

Donor trust

Today's donors give as an extension of their identity to causes that mean a lot to them. They seek a deeper connection to nonprofits they'll continue supporting, and trust is paramount.

Your financial statements serve as a way to establish transparency among your donors. By showing the public exactly how donation dollars are being used and when you're involving them on a much deeper level.

You may share portions of your financial statements as part of your nonprofit annual report. That way, you can build momentum among current donors and recruit new supporters.

Learn how to create your nonprofit annual report (including a free template).

Stakeholder relationships

Donors aren't the only relationships that benefit from staying on top of financial statements. You can directly impact a few stakeholder categories by bringing that same level of trust and transparency through reporting.

Learn how to get corporate sponsors for your nonprofit.

Strategic decision making

Data-driven decisions can only benefit your nonprofit. Financial information broken out through various lenses will give you the most complete picture of fiscal health.

Whether you have an in-house leadership team invested in your finances or work with an external accounting firm, accurate statements will show you the best path forward.

Financial statements can contribute to decisions like:

The 4 major nonprofit financial statements

Now, let's dive into these financial statements we've been referencing so far. Below, you'll learn about the value of each, what information to report, and how they work together to keep your nonprofit financially sound.

The Statement of Financial Position

The Statement of Financial Position is a nonprofit's version of the balance sheet. The goal is to summarize where your nonprofit stands financially at a certain point in time.  

This snapshot will give you the best look at what you own, owe, and what's available today.

Key reporting criteria:

You should also include non-current assets on your Statement of Financial Position. That includes long-term investments, property, equipment, and anything else you expect to convert into something other than usable cash within the year.

Current liabilities, such as short-term loans or accounts payable, are due within the year. Non-current liabilities are any long-term debt or payments owing after the current year you're reporting on.

There are a few different types of net assets to understand:

The Statement of Activities

The Statement of Activities examines revenue and expenses in a specific period to evaluate program effectiveness. You'll also track changes to the net assets you reported in your Statement of Financial Position.

This is similar to a for-profit income statement, with elements tailored to suit nonprofit accounting principles. The goal is to see how you're generating revenue, spending funds, and operating to maintain a healthy net asset ratio.

Key reporting criteria:

The Statement of Functional Expenses

The Statement of Functional Expenses details expenses you report on your Statement of Activities by the function they serve. This document is vital to building trust with stakeholders who can easily view how you're utilizing resources.

A window into how each function of your nonprofit generates expenses will help you budget accordingly. You'll also be able to demonstrate compliance with nonprofit accounting regulatory requirements.

Key reporting criteria:

The more specific you can be, the more accuracy you'll offer through your statement to inform decision-making and stakeholder transparency.

The Statement of Cash Flows

The Statement of Cash Flows zooms into how cash flows in and out of your nonprofit in a specific period. The goal is to understand how your nonprofit uses available cash and determine your liquidity, solvency, and financial health.

Nonprofits use a format similar to the cash flow statement on which for-profit organizations rely.

Key reporting criteria:

Statement formatting: The Statement of Cash Flows can be filled out using two methods.

How to create financial statements for your nonprofit

We've underscored the importance of accuracy in each financial statement. Below are some tips to help you feel confident and run effective nonprofit accounting practices.

6 tips to prepare your nonprofit financial reports

Nonprofit financial statement templates

Download our Free Nonprofit Financial Statement Template (Google Sheets)

Choosing the right nonprofit accounting software

If you're wondering how to track so many transactions with such precision, know that technology is on your side. Your nonprofit accounting software will help you automate the organization of revenue and expenses.

As your transactions and receipts are tracked in a single location, completing your financial statements promptly is much easier.

Here's a quick checklist to choose the right accounting software for your nonprofit:

Check out the top 10 nonprofit account software picks for 2024.

FAQs: Nonprofit financial statements

Yes. A 501(c)(3) organization must report its financial standing to the IRS through an annual return and complete the required documentation to maintain tax-exempt status.
Failing to report on financials or submitting inaccurate or incomplete reports can result in penalties. A 501(c)(3) organization must file an annual report for three consecutive years to retain tax-exempt status automatically.
It's also crucial for tax-exempt nonprofits to publicly disclose their financials to gain donor trust and establish transparent relationships with stakeholders.

A nonprofit balance sheet (The Statement of Financial Position) should reflect assets, liabilities, and net assets. This snapshot into current financial health should be as detailed as possible, categorizing liabilities and assets by restrictions and short or long-term value.
The Statement of Financial Position template displayed above will give you a clear view of a nonprofit balance sheet.

Nonprofit accounting helps tax-exempt organizations budget, allocate, report, and analyze financials. It's critical to running an effective operation with stable financial standing.
Nonprofit accounting may be run in-house, or an external agency may be employed to support accuracy and data integrity as an organization scales.
Get the ultimate guide to nonprofit accounting.

There is a difference between a Statement of Activities and an income statement. The Statement of Activities serves nonprofits with tailored aspects that comply with nonprofit accounting standards.
For-profit organizations use an income statement and include vocabulary such as "sales" or "gross profit," which won't apply to nonprofits.

Written by
Jessica Woloszyn

Nonprofit guides
The Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Accounting [2024]

Learn about nonprofit accounting processes, regulations, compliance, and best practices. Grab all the details you need to know to run efficient accounting for your mission.

Read more
Nonprofit life
7 min read
The Top 5 Banks for Nonprofits in 2024

Discover the best banks for nonprofits in 2024. Learn which banks offer low fees, great services, and tailored solutions for nonprofit financial needs.

Read more
Nonprofit guides
Create Your Nonprofit Budget: 9 Simple Steps + Free Template

Improve your financial planning with our comprehensive nonprofit budget template and 9-step guide. Learn to create an effective nonprofit operating budget.

Read more

