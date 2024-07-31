How to Use Instagram for Nonprofits [Ultimate 2024 Guide]

Instagram has become a vital tool for nonprofits looking to boost their visibility and impact. This powerful platform allows organizations to share their stories, connect with supporters, and inspire action through visually compelling content.

With its vast user base and engagement-friendly features, Instagram offers unique opportunities for nonprofits to amplify their message and reach new audiences.

Our 2024 guide covers everything from account setup to content strategies, helping you to get the best out of social media for nonprofits to make a bigger difference.

Table of Contents

Why should nonprofits use Instagram?

How to create an Instagram account for a nonprofit

How to effectively run an Instagram account

Instagram features you nonprofits should be using and why

13 types of Instagram content your nonprofit should create

3 strategies for nonprofit success on Instagram

Concluding thoughts on Instagram for nonprofits

FAQs on Instagram for nonprofits

Why should nonprofits use Instagram?

‍Digital marketing has become crucial for amplifying nonprofits' messages and engaging supporters. Instagram has emerged as a powerhouse for nonprofits, outpacing even X (formerly Twitter) in popularity. An impressive 73% of nonprofits use Instagram, compared to only 59% using X.

While Instagram shares some features with platforms like Facebook, it offers a distinct edge for nonprofit organizations. Its visual-first approach and engaged user base provide unique opportunities to showcase your mission, connect with supporters, and drive meaningful action.

Use the power of visual storytelling

Instagram excels at visual storytelling, boosting conversion rates by 30%. Share impactful work photos, behind-the-scenes footage, and eye-catching graphics. Don't forget Reels – they're perfect for showcasing your mission in short, engaging videos.

Reach a younger audience

32% of Instagram audiences are between the ages of 18 and 24; 30.6% are between the ages of 25 and 34; and 16% of users are between 35 and 44. This diverse audience means your nonprofit can reach a predominantly younger generation (Gen Zs and millennials) and encourage them to support your mission.

Boost your engagement

Instagram users are constantly interacting with posts through likes, comments, and shares. This high level of engagement can help your nonprofit organization build a community of new followers, ultimately increasing your visibility.

Tap into Instagram stories and Instagram reels

Instagram reels allow for short, attention-grabbing videos that can quickly spread awareness, while Stories create a sense of urgency and authenticity, perfect for real-time updates or time-sensitive calls to action.

Access real-time engagement with Instagram live

Host virtual events, run engaging Q&A sessions, or provide live updates from the field. The immediacy of Live videos creates a sense of excitement and exclusivity, drawing viewers in. Plus, you can boost your fundraising efforts by incorporating donation stickers during your broadcast.

How to create an Instagram account for a nonprofit

If your organization has not done it already, you need to hop onto the bandwagon and create your nonprofit’s Instagram account. Here are the steps you need to follow.

Step 1: Download the Instagram app on your mobile phone from the Apple Store or Google Play Store

Step 2: Sign up with a registered phone number or email address

Step 3: Choose a username, ideally the name of your nonprofit, and click next

Step 4: Create a strong password

Step 5: Set up your profile by choosing a profile picture and writing a bio

Step 6: Click the “Link” button and choose “Add External Link” or “Add Facebook Profile” to link to your website or your nonprofit’s Facebook

Pro tip: Use Linktree in your bio as it allows you to share multiple links through one URL. It's ideal for nonprofits juggling donation pages, event sign-ups, and informational content.

Verifying your nonprofit's Instagram account

Verifying your nonprofit on Instagram adds a blue checkmark to your profile, instantly boosting your credibility and helping supporters distinguish your official account from potential imitators. Here's how to get that coveted blue checkmark.

Ensure you're using an Instagram business account. If not, switch to one.

Then, link this account to your charity's verified Facebook Page. This connection is essential for enabling donation features.

To confirm donation stickers are active, go to your Facebook Page's Publishing Tools, select Donation settings under Fundraisers, and tick the box allowing donation stickers on Instagram Stories.

There are two paths to verification:

1. Meta verified subscription

This option requires meeting specific eligibility criteria. You'll choose which business assets to verify (Instagram professional account and/or Facebook Page) and set up a monthly subscription.

Meta-verified subscription involves securing your account with two-factor authentication and providing the necessary information to confirm your business connection.

After submission, Meta reviews your application within three working days.

2. Traditional verification application

This route is for public figures, celebrities, or businesses meeting certain requirements. Your account must be authentic (representing a real entity), unique (one account per business), complete (public profile with bio and photo), and notable (well-known and frequently searched).

To apply for verification, go to your profile settings, tap "Account," then "Request verification." Fill out the form and submit it.

Remember, verification isn't guaranteed. Instagram evaluates various factors to determine if an account meets its criteria.

By following these steps and ensuring your account aligns with Instagram's guidelines, you'll increase your chances of securing that blue checkmark and enhancing your nonprofit's credibility on the platform.

How to effectively run an Instagram account for a nonprofit

Successful Instagram management requires strategy, not random posts. To maximize your nonprofit's impact on the platform, you need a thoughtful approach to content creation and scheduling.

Here’s what works.

Schedule your Instagram posts

Scheduling Instagram posts is a game-changer for nonprofits. It allows you to plan and create content in advance, ensuring a consistent presence without daily pressure.

Use tools like Later or Hootsuite for efficient scheduling

Plan content a week or month in advance

Analyze your audience insights to determine peak engagement times

Create a content calendar mixing various post types (e.g., educational, impact stories, calls-to-action)

Schedule posts for consistent daily or weekly slots

Set aside time for real-time engagement and spontaneous updates

Regularly review and adjust your schedule based on performance metrics

Leverage Instagram Reels

Reels offer a fun, dynamic way to connect with younger audiences and increase engagement.

Create short, engaging videos to showcase your mission and events. Use trending audio and hashtags to boost visibility for your nonprofit’s page. Share impact stories, volunteer spotlights, or quick tips related to your cause.

Incorporate storytelling

Share impactful stories of beneficiaries, volunteers, or staff members through compelling captions and visuals. Use Instagram's features like carousel posts or Reels to narrate longer stories.

Highlight the journey of your projects from inception to impact. Create a series of posts that follow a narrative arc, keeping followers invested in your cause. Remember to use authentic, emotive language and striking imagery to bring your stories to life.

Explore user-generated content (UGC)

UGC showcases real impact, builds trust, and turns supporters into active advocates for your mission.

Encourage followers to share their experiences with your organization through photos, videos, or stories. Create a unique hashtag for supporters to use when posting about your cause.

Regularly feature the best UGC on your profile, giving credit to creators. This not only provides authentic content but also boosts engagement and community spirit. Consider running UGC contests or campaigns to incentivize participation.

Use calls to action (CTAs)

Use clear and compelling CTAs in captions, stories, reels, and visuals to drive engagement and support. Use action-oriented language and create a sense of urgency when appropriate.

Experiment with Instagram's interactive features like polls or question stickers for engagement-focused CTAs. Always ensure your CTA aligns with your post's content and your overall campaign goals.

Instagram features your nonprofit should be using (and why)

There’s a lot more to a compelling Instagram post than the photos and videos you see on feeds. As a nonprofit, take advantage of Instagram's business tools. Use Instagram Meta Business Suite for content scheduling and analytics. Leverage Instagram Stories for real-time updates and behind-the-scenes content. Dive into Instagram Insights to understand your audience and refine your strategy.

Instagram Business tools

Instagram's Business tools can help you understand your supporters better, reach more people who care about your cause, and make it simpler for folks to get involved.

You don't need to be a social media expert to use them - they're made to be user-friendly and helpful for organizations of all sizes.

Here are some of the key business tools that can really boost your nonprofit's Instagram presence:

Instagram insights: Access detailed analytics on follower demographics, post-performance, and engagement rates

Access detailed analytics on follower demographics, post-performance, and engagement rates Contact button: Add a "Donate" or "Contact" button to your profile, making it easier for supporters to take action

Add a "Donate" or "Contact" button to your profile, making it easier for supporters to take action Promoted posts: Expand your reach by turning high-performing posts into ads, targeting specific audiences

Expand your reach by turning high-performing posts into ads, targeting specific audiences Shopping tags: If you sell merchandise, tag products in posts for easy purchasing

If you sell merchandise, tag products in posts for easy purchasing Link sticker in stories: Share direct links to donation pages or campaign sites

Share direct links to donation pages or campaign sites Branded content tools: Collaborate with influencers more effectively

Instagram bios

One of the easiest ways to optimize your Instagram profile is by improving your bio. Your bio is the first thing people see, which means you need to make a good first impression.

Here’s how to write a good bio:

Begin by mentioning who you are or what your nonprofit does

Describe your mission in clear and simple words

Include a call to action

Use emojis to make your bio visually appealing and to break up texts

Use the link field on your Instagram bio to link to your website

Include your contact address (email or phone number)

Instagram stories and highlights

Instagram stories and highlights are powerful tools for nonprofits to engage supporters and showcase their work.

Stories offer a great way to share quick updates, behind-the-scenes peeks, and time-sensitive information. Highlights allow you to save and categorize your best Stories, keeping them visible on your profile.

Create multiple story highlights, each with unique themes that show different aspects of your nonprofit's work and mission. Design custom highlight covers for each theme.

Instagram ads for nonprofits

If you’ve set up your business account and linked it to your Facebook page, the next step is to begin running Instagram ads through Meta Ads Manager.

Here’s how to run effective Instagram ads.

Step 1: Log in to Meta Ads Manager and click "Create." Select your "Auction" buying type and the "Sales" objective. Give your campaign a name.

Step 2: Verify the details and include any special ad categories

Step 3: Give your ad set a name, and select "Instagram donation" as the location of your conversion. Use Meta Ads Manager’s targeting options to target your audience by location, age, gender, interests, behaviors, and more.

Step 4: Choose between a daily budget (the amount you’ll spend each day) or a lifetime budget (the total amount you’ll spend over the campaign’s duration)

Step 5: Choose the "Manual placements" option and select "Instagram Feed" only

Step 6: Name your ad, select the page it'll run from, and choose a single image or video format

Step 7: Upload your images or videos. Write a compelling headline and description

Step 8: Include a clear CTA such as “Learn More” or “Donate.” Add the URL you want people to visit when they click on your ad

Step 9: Review and publish your Facebook ad

Pro tips on when to leverage Instagram ads:

Fundraising events : Create excitement with countdown ads leading up to your event

: Create excitement with countdown ads leading up to your event Capital campaigns : Use carousel ads to showcase project stages and impact

: Use carousel ads to showcase project stages and impact Online store : Highlight products with shoppable posts to boost merchandise sales

: Highlight products with shoppable posts to boost merchandise sales Volunteer recruitment : Target ads to potential volunteers in your area

: Target ads to potential volunteers in your area Year-end giving: Increase ad spend during crucial donation periods

Remember to test different ad formats and audiences. Monitor performance and adjust your strategy for maximum impact and cost-effectiveness.

Instagram fundraising tools

Instagram's fundraising tools offer nonprofits a powerful way to raise money directly on the platform. To use these features, your organization must be in an eligible country and approved for Facebook's fundraising tools.

First, link your Instagram business account to your verified Facebook Page. Once set up, you can create fundraisers from Instagram posts, which will be visible for 30 days (with options to extend or end early).

A link to the fundraiser will appear in your bio. Public profiles allow anyone to see and donate to your fundraiser, while private profiles limit visibility to followers.

You can share your fundraiser across multiple Instagram accounts or tag it in other posts for increased exposure. Once you create a fundraiser, you have the option to end, extend, or delete it at any time.

13 types of Instagram content your nonprofit should create

1. Impact stories

Share success stories with beneficiary testimonials, striking before-and-after visuals, and proud project highlights. This strategy not only demonstrates your organization's effectiveness but also inspires followers and potential donors.

Use a mix of photos, videos, and carousel posts to bring these achievements to life.

2. Volunteer spotlights

Feature your volunteers on your Instagram business account by sharing their stories through photos and videos. Highlight their contributions, what they do, and why they are passionate about volunteering.

3. Behind-the-scenes

Showcase the human side of your nonprofit by sharing candid moments of your team in action.

Post photos and videos of staff during fieldwork, casual office interactions, or team-building activities. These authentic glimpses behind the scenes help followers connect with the real people driving your mission

4. Educational content

Create engaging posts featuring key facts, compelling statistics, and eye-catching infographics that highlight the issues you're addressing.

Use a mix of carousel posts, reels, and stories to present this information in diverse, easily digestible formats. This approach not only raises awareness but also establishes your nonprofit as a knowledgeable authority in your field.

5. Event promotions

Promote your nonprofit's events effectively on Instagram. Share eye-catching posts about upcoming workshops, webinars, or fundraisers. Include key details like date, time, and location in the caption.

Explain why the event matters and how it aligns with your mission. Clearly outline how people can participate or support, whether through attendance, volunteering, or donations. Use Stories for countdown reminders and behind-the-scenes prep.

6. Live updates

Make special announcements live to create excitement and immediacy. Conduct Q&A sessions, giving followers a chance to interact directly with your team.

After the live session, save it to your IGTV for those who missed it. This strategy boosts engagement and creates a sense of community around your cause.

7. Thank-you posts

Regularly express gratitude on Instagram to strengthen relationships with your supporters. Create heartfelt posts thanking donors, volunteers, and partners for their contributions.

Share specific examples of how their support has made a difference, using photos or short videos to illustrate the impact. Highlight individual stories or group efforts, making supporters feel valued and recognized.

Use this opportunity to show the direct link between their help and your organization's achievements

8. Fundraising campaigns

Boost your fundraising efforts on Instagram with compelling campaign promotions. Create eye-catching carousels, engaging videos, or impactful single posts that clearly explain your campaign's purpose and importance.

Include easy-to-follow donation links in your bio and Stories. Regularly update followers on progress towards fundraising goals, creating a sense of momentum and shared achievement.

9. Infographics and visual data

Harness the power of infographics on Instagram to make complex data accessible and engaging. Create visually striking graphics that break down crucial statistics, processes, or impact data related to your cause.

Use bold colors, clear icons, and simple charts to illustrate key points. Keep text minimal and impactful. These eye-catching visuals can help followers quickly grasp important information about your mission or achievements.

10. Motivational quotes

Inspire your Instagram followers with powerful humanitarian quotes from influential figures. Select impactful statements that resonate with your mission and values. Create visually appealing graphics featuring these quotes using on-brand colors and fonts.

Pair each quote with a brief caption explaining its relevance to your work or how it motivates your team.

11. Partnership highlights

Highlight your nonprofit's collaborations on Instagram to showcase the power of partnerships. Post tagged photos or images featuring your partners, whether they're other organizations, businesses, or influential supporters.

In your captions, clearly explain how these collaborations are advancing your mission and creating greater impact. Share specific examples of joint projects or initiatives.

This can inspire followers by showing how different groups come together for a common goal, potentially attracting new donors and partnerships to your organization.

12. Throwback posts

Post photos or videos from past events, milestone achievements, or pivotal moments in your organization's journey. Use captions to tell the story behind each memory, highlighting how far you've come and the impact you've made.

This nostalgic content can help long-time supporters reminisce and show newer followers your organization's growth and dedication over time.

13. Holiday and awareness Days

Use engaging visuals and informative captions to explain the link between the day and your work. This strategy taps into trending conversations, potentially increasing your visibility and reach.

It also provides a natural opportunity to educate followers about your cause and inspire action. Remember to plan ahead for these dates and consider creating a content series around major awareness days in your field.

3 strategies for nonprofit success on Instagram

1. Optimize your feed

To make your nonprofit's Instagram feed stand out, focus on creating a cohesive and visually appealing grid. Use consistent color schemes and filters that align with your brand. Mix up your content types, balancing informative posts with inspiring stories and eye-catching visuals.

Arrange your posts thoughtfully, considering how they'll look together on your profile. Use high-quality images and graphics that clearly represent your mission. Don't forget to craft compelling captions that complement your visuals and encourage engagement.

Regularly review your feed to ensure it tells your nonprofit's story effectively and invites followers to learn more about your cause.

2. Collaborate with influencers

Partner with influencers who align with your nonprofit's values to amplify your message. Look for individuals who are passionate about your cause and have an engaged following.

Collaborations can take various forms, from guest posts to joint fundraising campaigns, helping you reach new audiences and add credibility to your mission.

Define your campaign goals

Determine what you want to achieve, whether it's raising awareness, increasing donations, or growing your volunteer base. Set specific, measurable targets that align with your overall mission.

Consider both short-term objectives, like boosting engagement on a particular post, and long-term aims, such as expanding your donor network. Having well-defined goals will guide your influencer selection and campaign strategy.

‍

Create a detailed influencer brief

Clearly outline your nonprofit's mission, campaign objectives, and key messages you want to convey. Provide guidelines on content style, tone, and any specific CTAs you'd like included. Include relevant hashtags, important dates, and any legal or ethical considerations.

A well-crafted brief helps influencers understand your expectations and create content that authentically aligns with your nonprofit's values and goals.

‍

Provide resources

Give influencers the required information about your nonprofit, including high-quality images and videos for better understanding.

Always offer assistance with content creation if needed. This includes providing them with statistics, stories, or creative assets to position your nonprofit carefully.

‍

Engage and monitor

Regularly engage with the content created by your influencer partners, responding to comments and sharing their posts. Monitor the campaign's performance using Instagram Insights or other tracking methods.

Be prepared to adjust your nonprofit’s influencer marketing strategy based on real-time data and feedback. This hands-on approach ensures the campaign stays on track and maximizes its impact on your nonprofit.

3. Use high-quality images and videos

High-quality visuals are more likely to capture attention and express your message effectively. This means you’ll need to create aesthetically pleasing photos and videos.

Invest in good photography and videography without breaking the bank. Instead of buying an expensive camera, take regular photos with your smartphone.

Improve your visuals with free editing software like CapCut. When custom content isn’t necessary, use free stock images from Upslash, Pixels, or Freepik.

Concluding thoughts on Instagram for nonprofits

Instagram provides nonprofits with a fantastic opportunity to build a community and share their mission meaningfully. By taking advantage of its features, nonprofits can tell their stories, connect with supporters, and inspire action.

FAQs on Instagram for nonprofits

What policies and procedures should nonprofits have in place for social media? Your organization should have a nonprofit social media policy outlining acceptable use, confidentiality, and security. The policies should define the rules for content creation and posting, set an approval process for content, and establish an Instagram strategy that aligns with the organizational goals. To handle potential issues effectively, engagement guidelines and a crisis management plan should be included in your policy.

How do I change my Instagram account to a nonprofit? To change your Instagram account to a nonprofit: Start by opening your account.

Click the "Settings" menu.

Select "Account" and tap "Switch to Professional Account".

Choose a category that describes your NGO, then click Business.

Complete the setup by adding relevant nonprofit information to your bio and linking it to your website if you haven’t already done so.