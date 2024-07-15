We use cookies to improve your experience on our platform. By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage and assist in our marketing efforts.
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Top Tips for Designing Custom Digital Membership Cards
July 15, 2024
What is a membership card?
A membership card is an identification tool that can be physically printed or digital. It symbolizes an individual's inclusion in a membership program hosted by an organization, club, association, nonprofit, or other entity.
A member card can have various looks and formats, which we’ll explore shortly with some helpful design tips and templates.
Membership cards foster loyalty, enhance organizational identity, and strengthen engagement with an organization. Member cards serve different purposes depending on the organization that issues them and the logistics of a membership program.
Here are some common use cases:
Identification: A member card is a quick way to obtain information such as a member's name, membership number, and photo to confirm their identity.
Access: Facility or club membership cards can grant access to specific services, events, online stores, or discounts the organization offers.
Validity period: A member’s card confirms the type of membership an individual has and whether it is active.
Membership benefits: A custom membership card can be a tangible reminder of the benefits and privileges associated with membership.
6 elements you should include on your membership card
The first step to creating your personlized membership cards is understanding the most important elements you must include. You can get creative with your design and layout based on what's most important to display for your organization.
1. Member's name: Display each member's full name to personalize their card.
2. Membership number: Add a unique identification number to track each member's membership status, type, and benefits.
3. Membership tier: You may choose also to include the member's tier (ex., Gold Member) to see at a glance easily.
4. Program name and logo: Bring your branding to your membership card with the organization's logo or a unique design tied to your membership program.
5. Validity period: Specify the start and end dates of the membership period to see when the card expires quickly.
6. Contact information: Include a phone number and email address for the member and your organization to support any questions or concerns.
How to create your digital membership cards
Zeffy's 100% free membership management software (yes, actually free!) helps you automatically send electronic membership cards to new members. Below, we'll walk you through how easy it is to get started and some ways to get creative with unique templates.
There are also specialty apps you can use to customize membership cards for Apple Wallet or print badges that you can scan at facilities. For nonprofit organizations, Zeffy helps you automatically generate digital membership cards for members so you can skip the apps.