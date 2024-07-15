How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Top Tips for Designing Custom Digital Membership Cards
Top Tips for Designing Custom Digital Membership Cards

July 15, 2024

What is a membership card?

A membership card is an identification tool that can be physically printed or digital. It symbolizes an individual's inclusion in a membership program hosted by an organization, club, association, nonprofit, or other entity. 

A member card can have various looks and formats, which we’ll explore shortly with some helpful design tips and templates.

Grab 8 steps for nonprofit membership success.

The purpose of membership cards

Membership cards foster loyalty, enhance organizational identity, and strengthen engagement with an organization. Member cards serve different purposes depending on the organization that issues them and the logistics of a membership program. 

Here are some common use cases:

Learn how membership programs and other crucial tips support donor retention.

6 elements you should include on your membership card

The first step to creating your personlized membership cards is understanding the most important elements you must include. You can get creative with your design and layout based on what's most important to display for your organization.

How to create your digital membership cards 

Zeffy's 100% free membership management software (yes, actually free!) helps you automatically send electronic membership cards to new members. Below, we'll walk you through how easy it is to get started and some ways to get creative with unique templates.

Create membership cards in 3 minutes with Zeffy

Step 1: Sign up for Zeffy (100% free, always)

Step 2: Log into your Zeffy dashboard and select "+ New form" and the Membership option.

Step 3: Customize your membership form with the membership dues' length, type, and price.

Step 4: At the bottom of the page, check the box to generate your membership cards automatically based on the information you've input.

Step 5: Membership cards will be generated for you and automatically sent to your members. It's that easy!

Get started with your free Zeffy account and easily manage your membership program to build loyal relationships and predictable income.

6 digital membership card templates

You can get creative with your digital membership card design, applying your nonprofit’s unique look and feel. Here are 6 Microsoft Word membership card templates to try out.

Adding member information in minutes 

To customize your membership cards with your member information, you can export your contact data to an Excel document and use the mail merge functionality in Microsoft Word to pull it into each card.

Learn how to export contact data in Zeffy.

Once you have your contact data available in an Excel document, continue with the following steps in Microsoft Word:

More on Microsoft Word mail merge functionality

Ready to get started? 

Benefits of all-in-one membership management software

Nonprofit membership management software makes everything from organizing membership dues to creating membership cards and engaging members a breeze.

Here are a few reasons nonprofits love Zeffy's free membership software:

See what Zeffy can do for your membership program and overall fundraising strategy. Get started for 100% free.

FAQs

Setting up a membership card is easy with automatic card generation in Zeffy's membership management software.

Whether you're designing your cards or filling out a template, here are the essential elements to include:

  • Member's name
  • Membership number
  • Membership tier
  • Program name and logo
  • Validity period
  • Contact information

    • A membership card works differently based on the organization, program, and benefits.

    A membership card can be used in the following ways:

  • Gaining access to benefits, physical spaces, and events
  • Validating a certain membership tier or status
  • Confirming the identity of members
  • Clarifying membership validity periods and expiration dates

    • Check out the best free membership management software for nonprofits.

    A few apps you can use to create membership cards include:

  • Canva (free memberships for nonprofit organizations)
  • Google docs
  • Microsoft Word

    • There are also specialty apps you can use to customize membership cards for Apple Wallet or print badges that you can scan at facilities. For nonprofit organizations, Zeffy helps you automatically generate digital membership cards for members so you can skip the apps.

    Explore Zeffy’s free nonprofit membership software

    Written by
    Jessica Woloszyn

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

