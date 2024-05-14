Complete Guide to Microsoft’s Discounts and Offerings for Nonprofits

Nonprofit organizations often face budget constraints and limited resources. Due to financial limitations, accessing advanced digital solutions and acquiring software licenses can be challenging. Organizations like TechSoup also offer access to various software and hardware services at discounted rates, particularly for nonprofits.



Tech giants like Microsoft also offer substantial discounts and grants on its software services to support nonprofits.

The company aims to empower nonprofit organizations to maximize their impact through discounted subscriptions to Office 365 and Microsoft Cloud.

If you are considering these Microsoft offerings, this article provides comprehensive information on eligibility criteria, available solutions for nonprofits, and the collective benefits they offer.

Table of Contents

Who is Eligible for Microsoft Nonprofit Discounts?

Organization Eligibility

To qualify for Microsoft’s discounted programs, your organization must be a registered nonprofit or non-governmental organization (NGO) under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Public libraries that offer services to a community, district, or region without charging its residents are also eligible for Microsft’s nonprofit program.

Microsoft’s discounted solutions can also benefit museums (public or private institutions) that conserve and present objects to promote:

Cultural preservation

Education

Aesthetic enjoyment

Mission Alignment

Microsoft expects its discounted offerings to help nonprofits actively work toward bringing change in their community.

The nonprofits seeking Microsoft’s discounted solutions should be committed to addressing social, environmental, or humanitarian issues. Their activities can include but are not limited to:

Offering relief to the poor

Promoting education for the underprivileged

Improving social welfare

Preserving culture

Conserving or restoring the environment

Advocating human and civil rights

Constructing a civil society

Non-Discrimination

Microsoft requires a non-discriminatory policy in organizations wanting to benefit from its discount program. Nonprofits must not discriminate against their employees or beneficiaries based on:

Equality and Diversity Data Race Gender identity or expression Color Marital status Sex Pregnancy National origin Sexual orientation Religion Political affiliation Age Union membership Disability Veteran status

The nonprofit must be inclusive of its employees in terms of:

Hiring

Compensations

Promotion

Termination

Retirement

Training

It must also practice non-discrimination for its beneficiaries and provide everyone with the same programs and services.

User Licensing and License Restrictions

Users associated with your nonprofit can use free or discounted licenses on Microsoft solutions. Only employees or strategic volunteers of your nonprofit can register for the program.

A third-party IT (information technology) provider or other entity assisting a nonprofit cannot complete the registration on its behalf.

The licenses issued to your nonprofit can be used within your organization only. It should not be used for any for-profit or ineligible activity.

The organizations that do not qualify for Microsoft's solutions for nonprofits include:

Nonprofit organizations without a recognized legal status

Governmental organizations, including international and United Nations entities

Formal educational institutions, academic museums, and nonprofit schools

Healthcare organizations like hospitals, ambulatory healthcare services, and healthcare networks

Public utilities like transportation and telecommunications

Financial institutions such as banks and insurance providers

Chambers of Commerce and trade associations

Professional and semi-professional sports organizations. It includes sports governing bodies, national or international tournaments, and the Olympics.

Political organizations

Individuals

Microsoft Offerings for Nonprofit Organizations

Microsoft offers a wide range of office software, operating systems, server software, and cloud solutions. Grants and discounts on its offerings enable nonprofits to easily further their initiatives.

Microsoft 365 for Nonprofits

Eligible nonprofits can enjoy free or discounted access to collaboration and productivity tools from Microsoft 365.

It includes familiar Microsoft Office tools like:

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Nonprofit organizations also get easy access to Microsoft Teams for effective communication.

These tools help your team collaborate extensively and increase productivity to address mission-focused tasks.

Empower your team with a Microsoft 365 Business Premium subscription. Built specifically for small and mid-sized organizations, it can help run and grow your nonprofit securely.

It offers free access to 10 users. Users beyond that will be charged USD 5.50 per user/month. The subscription includes Office, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, and SharePoint desktop clients.

You can also get a full version of Windows 11 Professional for your team, with down-level rights for Windows 10 Professional. Access grants of up to 50 licenses through TechSoup and discounted offers for additional licenses.

Microsoft Azure for Nonprofits

Microsoft cloud computing platform Azure is available for eligible nonprofits at discounted rates.

The platform provides a vast range of cloud services, such as:

Virtual machines

Databases

Storage

Artificial intelligence (AI) and more

Nonprofit organizations can benefit from Microsoft's special pricing on Azure, which offers $2,000 per year in credits. When nonprofits bring their existing Windows and SQL Server on-premise licenses with Software Assurance to Azure, they not only get access to discounted pricing but also receive extended security updates at no extra cost.

It enables you to use scalable and secure cloud computing resources.

Microsoft Power Platform

Microsoft's Power platform includes Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI. With these tools, Nonprofits can build customized applications and improve workflow to achieve their goals faster.

Modernize your operations with a Power platform subscription and get benefits like:

Higher engagement with stakeholders

Upgraded financial systems

Agile organizational processes

Get Power apps for free for up to 10 users and low-cost access for additional users at USD 2.50 per user/month.

You can also visualize crucial data for advanced analytics and improve decision-making with a Power BI subscription. Microsoft offers a free Power BI desktop subscription to help you complete tasks like:

Connecting to data sources

Building visualizations

Publishing to the Power BI service

Embedding on websites

Get Power BI Pro for USD 3 per user/month for additional features, including:

360° real-time views

Data collaboration

Content distribution and more

Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Nonprofits

‍Microsoft Dynamics 365 is an integrated business suite that helps nonprofits manage different operational aspects.

The suite includes Customer Relationship Management (CRM) functionalities, useful for effective donor relationship management. It also offers Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) tools, assisting a nonprofit’s fundraising efforts and other tasks.

Microsoft offers four different subscription options for Dynamic 365 at discounted prices:

Dynamics 365 Sales Enterprise at USD 23.80 per user/month.

Dynamics 365 Customer Service Professional at USD 12.50 per user/month.

Dynamics 365 Sales Professional at USD 16.30 per user/month.

Dynamics 365 Team Members at USD 2 per user/month.

To help nonprofits utilize the capabilities of Dynamics 365, Microsoft provides a Dynamics 365 Nonprofit Accelerator. It offers a code and application package free of cost with:

Pre-built data models

Industry-standard processes

Templates customized to the unique needs of nonprofits

Microsoft Surface

‍Microsoft Surface is a range of premium devices, including laptops, tablets, and 2-in-1s.

These devices are designed with sleek aesthetics and advanced technology for high performance and versatility. They come with Microsoft's built-in security and accessibility features.

You get tools and features like touch screens, digital pens, and detachable keyboards, offering mobility in different work environments.

Nonprofits can get these premium devices from Microsoft at up to 8% off on retail prices.

How Can Microsoft Solutions Help Your Nonprofit?

Microsoft provides a comprehensive suite of productivity and collaboration tools through Office and its cloud services, empowering nonprofits to streamline their operations and amplify their impact. With these solutions, organizations can:

Boost Operational Efficiency

Nonprofits try to maximize operational efficiency as they often run on limited resources. Microsoft Office presents several applications that can streamline your crucial day-to-day tasks.

For instance, you can use Microsoft Word to create professional documents, applications to seek grants for nonprofits, and impactful newsletters.

Microsoft Excel simplifies data management and analysis. With various functions and formulas, it enables data tracking and reporting, helping you make data-driven decisions and improve resource allocation.

Your staff and volunteers can utilize time-saving shortcuts to automate repetitive tasks. It allows them to complete tedious administrative work faster and focus on working for your organization’s mission and goals.

‍

Enhance Sharing and Collaboration

Microsoft Cloud subscriptions offer improved collaboration capabilities for your nonprofit. You can compose, edit, and share documents, PowerPoint presentations, and Excel spreadsheets through any device, anywhere.

Install these applications across all your nonprofit’s devices. Input, access, and manage data stored in a unified system at your nonprofit.

Microsoft Teams for nonprofits enables seamless communication through instant messaging and video conferences.

You can also use Teams as a centralized storage system for documents and spreadsheets. It offers collaborative features that allow team members to work on a document simultaneously. It includes:

Track changes

Comments

Co-authoring

Version control

These features create smoother workflows and accelerate project completion.

Build a Secure System

Nonprofits can use Microsoft's security solutions to maintain data privacy and compliance.

Protect sensitive donor data and confidential initiative details with encryption tools and access control features.

Safeguard your organization's data across all devices.

Simplify the setup and manage employee devices through a single console.

Reduce the Ownership Cost of Technology

Subscriptions to Microsoft Cloud for nonprofits are assigned to users, not devices. It can help you save a lot since users can operate from multiple devices, reducing licensing costs.

You do not need to manage an in-house server with applications like Microsoft Exchange. Setting up a VPN (virtual private network) for remote work is no longer necessary, as volunteers and staff can access their email, contacts, and calendars from multiple devices.

A subscription also helps reduce IT support costs for managing servers. You do not need to track updates for the latest versions of Windows operating systems and Office 365 applications.

All updates are included within your subscription, allowing your team to regularly use new features and applications.

Simplify Training Staff and Volunteers

Onboarding volunteers and training new staff is easier with Microsoft for nonprofits. Teaming up with TechSoup, Microsoft offers discounted courses and other training materials to guide the team on using Microsoft technologies effectively.

There are specific tool-focused courses, like:

Word for nonprofits

Excel for nonprofits

Power apps

Power BI for nonprofits and more

You can also access action-focused courses, such as:

Nonprofit Data and Impact Measurement

Basic Security on the Cloud for Nonprofit Staff 101

Final Thoughts on Microsoft Nonprofit

With Microsoft, nonprofit operations are more accessible than ever. Offering grants and discounts on various digital tools helps nonprofits scale their operations cost-effectively.

By providing free or discounted access to productivity and collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Outlook, Word, and Azure, Microsoft empowers nonprofits to work more efficiently and effectively.

If you are a nonprofit looking to simplify your digital operations, securing Microsoft’s technology grants and discounts will be beneficial. Before registering, go through Microsoft’s criteria and confirm your organization’s eligibility.

FAQs on Microsoft Nonprofit

What is Microsoft nonprofit?

With an initiative to support nonprofits in their mission, Microsoft offers free technology grants and discounts on solutions, including:

Microsoft 365

Azure

Power Platform

Surface hardware

Digital Skilling

Does Microsoft do charity?

Yes. Microsoft conducts an annual giving campaign and several fundraising events in October. The tech company offers matching donations for every dollar US-based employees contribute to eligible nonprofits.

Can a church get Microsoft Office for free?

Yes. All nonprofits with a charitable mission registered under the Internal Service Code section 501(c)(3) are eligible for Microsoft’s nonprofit offers. Churches are recognized by the IRS under this section and are eligible for the offers.

How do I convert my Microsoft account to a nonprofit?

Check if your nonprofit meets the eligibility criteria listed on the Microsoft website. If yes, follow these steps to convert your existing Microsoft account to a nonprofit account:

Step 1: Sign into your existing account with your username and password.

Step 2: You will be prompted to complete your nonprofit profile. Enter the details:

Nonprofit’s physical address with postal code

Mission statement

Annual operating budget

Website details

Nonprofit’s size

Legal details, like charity registration number

Step 3: You will receive an email with a validation result.

Step 4: Once verified, you can add nonprofit subscriptions to start using digital solutions.