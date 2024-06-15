12 Nonprofit Apps Every Organization Should Consider

Nonprofits need help managing operations with limited resources. There's much to juggle, from donor engagement to volunteer coordination and fundraising.

The right nonprofit apps can streamline processes, boost productivity, and drive impact. We've curated a list of the 12 best nonprofit apps in 2024 to help organizations thrive and make a lasting difference.

12 Best Apps that Your Nonprofit Must Have in Your Toolkit

1. Zeffy: Best Free Fundraising Tool for Nonprofit Organizations

A must-have app in your nonprofit toolkit is Zeffy, a 100% free, all-in-one fundraising software. It’s powerful yet simple to use, for both nonprofits and donors!

Zeffy is a 100% free platform built to streamline your nonprofit's fundraising efforts and maximize your impact. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features, Zeffy simplifies hosting successful fundraising events, managing donor relationships, and tracking donations, allowing you to focus on your mission without worrying about the technical aspects of fundraising.

Features

Event ticketing

Online and in-person donations

Raffles

Auctions

Donor management

Memberships

Online store

And more!

Strengths and Weaknesses

Zeffy - Non Profit Apps Strengths Weakness Zero-fee no hidden costs like processing or transaction charges

Accept donations in multiple payment methods

Helps to plan fundraising events from start to finish

Mobile-optimized donation pages and forms to raise money

Social media sharing buttons on all fundraising pages to share campaigns

Automatically shares donation receipts and sends thank-you emails Available to registered charities in the US and Canada only

Plans and Pricing

Zeffy operates on a truly 100% free model.

Unlike other nonprofit apps that charge a percentage of your donations, Zeffy ensures that every dollar you raise goes directly towards your cause. The platform sustains itself through voluntary contributions from its users.

2. Bloomerang: For Donor Management

Bloomerang offers donation software and management tools for nonprofits to better engage with their donors.

You’ll find details about each donor's generosity and engagement score to learn about their capacity and affinity for giving. By optimizing communication with your donor base, you can achieve better retention rates.

Users can easily create a donor base, prioritize personalized communication, and identify major gift opportunities with Bloomerang.

Features of Bloomerang

Engagement meter and generosity scores

Marketing and engagement tools

Voice-to-text to capture notes from a call or meeting

Bloomerang payments and dynamic donation buttons

Fundraising dashboard to monitor the progress of campaigns

Strengths and Weaknesses

Bloomerang - Non Profit Apps Strengths Weakness Optimized for mobile to manage donors from wherever you’re

Build relationships through tailored communication

Assign tasks to the team and track activity

Quickly A/B tests your fundraising tools and strategies to find the best ones Premium pricing of $83–$1299+ /month

1% platform fee and processing fees up to 2.2% + $0.30

To secure support via phone additional charges apply

Plans and Pricing

Bloomerang’s Standard Plan starts at $125 per month and $83 per month if your organization raises under $250k annually. Plans depend on the number of contacts you want to track, meaning the more donors you have to pay.

‍

3. POINT: Best for Finding and Managing Volunteers

POINT is a free comprehensive volunteer management platform designed to help nonprofits find, recruit, and engage volunteers from one place.

You can create a POINT page, an online volunteer hub comprising your nonprofit’s profile information, donation link, event sign-up, and needs registry. Share the link on social channels to boost volunteer recruitment.

Features of POINT

Event sign-up and check-in

Volunteer-facing mobile app

Cloud-based data management and coordination

Live analytics and automatically generated reports

Website integration

Strengths and Weaknesses

Point - Non Profit Apps Strengths Weakness One system to get volunteers to sign up check in and report

A nonprofit directory to help volunteers find you easily

Unlimited volunteers with the option to add private notes for each

Requests volunteers to complete a background check Only basic features for recruitment and management are free

More advanced features like background checks event check-ins and program management come with paid plans

Lack of back-end customizability

Slight learning curve

Plans and Pricing

POINT Core with basic functions: Free

Free POINT Pro: $99 per month

$99 per month POINT Network: Custom pricing

4. Google Workspace: Best for Productivity

Boost productivity and collaboration with Google Workspace. It offers a custom email for nonprofits and access to a full suite of tools – Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Docs, Sheets, Forms, Sites, and more resources.

With Google Meet and Google Calendar, you can schedule virtual meetings. You can also collaborate on grant proposals or annual reports in real-time through Google Docs and collect volunteer registrations with Google Forms.

The platform allows managing member access and creating two-factor authentication for secure log-ins.

Features of Google Workspace

Automated and AI-powered (artificial intelligence) productivity process

Google Workspace Vault to protect important information

Real-time collaboration and cloud storage

Product adoption insights for Workspace apps

Google Chat with private rooms for up to 8,000 users

Strengths and Weaknesses

Google WorkSpace - Non Profit Apps Strengths Weakness Easy integration with external applications

Provides oversight on how the team is performing and engaging with Workspace

Each Workspace tool integrates seamlessly with others for smooth functioning

Ensures secure data management Not designed specifically for nonprofit organizations

Requires internet connection - little offline functionality available

Issues with having multiple accounts

Plans and Pricing

The free version allows up to 100 participants in video meetings and 30GB of cloud storage per user. You can also upgrade to paid plans at 79% discounted rates for nonprofits.

5. Canva: Best for Creating Brand and Marketing Collaterals

Canva is a graphic design tool that’s easy to use. It has a huge collection of editing tools, templates, graphs, and stock illustrations. Your nonprofit can use the tool to design all kinds of brand and marketing collaterals to spread the word about your mission.

Among its many features, the brand kit is a huge asset for nonprofit organizations. It allows you to store colors, logos, and fonts, ensuring consistency across your collaterals.

With its on-the-go free app, you can create and edit professional-quality posts and upload them straight from wherever you are.

Features of Canva

Photo editing tools such as transparency, cropping, photo vignettes, and blur sliders

Design grids and photo frames for attractive presentation and customization

Bubbles and text boxes with thousands of fonts and sizes to choose from

Content planning, scheduling, and social media management

Access to 75+ million premium images, videos, music, and other graphics

Strengths and Weaknesses

Zeffy - Non Profit Apps Strengths Weakness Offers tutorials, webinars and 24/7 customer support to nonprofits

Add up to 50 users in Canva for free

Get up to 100GB of cloud storage for your designs

Collaborate on designs in real-time Templates to create annual reports are not free

Generic templates and limited design features with the free plan

Storage limitations

Plans and Pricing

Canva offers eligible nonprofits free access to its premium features for up to 50 users, but some premium elements require payment.

6. Mailchimp: Best for Email Marketing

Mailchimp is a popular marketing platform that enables nonprofits to create professionally designed emails, automate campaigns, and build landing pages and subscriber forms.

The platform offers insights about donors and segments them into a specific list. With that understanding, send targeted messages at the right time to your supporters and provide a seamless and consistent experience with your organization.

You can also use Mailchimp to monitor website traffic. Its free website reports allow you to analyze your website's performance on a simple yet detailed dashboard.

Features of Mailchimp

A/B testing and email scheduling

Tailored emails to donor segments

Free email templates with drag-and-drop editor

Automated workflow

Analytics and reporting tools

Strengths and Weaknesses

MailChimp - Non Profit Apps Strengths Weakness Schedule emails in advance for consistent and timely communication

Upload existing donor contacts with custom fields

Create custom templates for various kinds of outreach

Subject-line helper to increase open rates Small discount for nonprofits and only on certain basic features

Limits to email designs and scheduling in free packs

Automation and segmentation are available only with the paid version

Slight learning curve

Plans and Pricing

Mailchimp offers a one-month free trial and a 15% discount for verified nonprofits and charities.

Standard: $6.87 for 12 months

$6.87 for 12 months Premium: $137.35 for 12 months

Check out some alternatives to Mailchimp →

7. Eventbrite: Best for Event Management

Eventbrite is reputable and trusted by organizations, from nonprofits to small businesses to community groups. It is a dedicated event platform that allows you to create, share, and collect tickets from your donors for in-person and virtual events.

The platform offers access to exclusive attendee data, matching you with the people most likely to attend your event. With its powerful marketing tool, you can promote your event through emails, Eventbrite ads, social media ads, and landing pages.

Features of Eventbrite

Flexible ticket types for in-person or online events

Integrated social media and email marketing tools

Detailed analytics and robust reporting

Check-in feature with barcode and ticketing scanning

Attendee tracking and management

Strengths and Weaknesses

Eventbrite - Non Profit Apps Strengths Weakness Create branded event pages for online ticketing

Monitor real-time ticket sales and event attendance

Easily process payments for ticket and merchandise sales on-site with the app

Sets up automated event reminders and updates Limited customization

Learning curve

The free plan is only up to 25 ticket sales

Expensive pricing plans

Plans and Pricing

Eventbrite is free for events with up to 25 tickets. Beyond that, you’ll have to invest in one of the paid plans.

Flex: $9.99 per event for up to 100 tickets

$9.99 per event for up to 100 tickets Pro: $29.9 per event for up to 100 tickets

$29.9 per event for up to 100 tickets Premium: Custom pricing for unlimited tickets

Note: There’s also a service fee of 3.7% + $1.79 per paid ticket and a payment processing fee of 2.9% per paid order.

Zeffy vs Eventbrite: Check out our complete comparison →

8. Hootsuite: Best for Social Media Management

Social media outreach is critical for nonprofits today. Hootsuite is a full toolkit that helps your nonprofit manage social media accounts from desktop and mobile devices.

The tool helps you create schedules for your posts in advance, implement ad campaigns, and measure performance and results across all social platforms from a single place.

Hootsuite social listening tools also monitor mentions, keywords, and hashtags so you always know what people say about your nonprofit.

Features of Hootsuite

Set permissions for members and protect social media presence

AI writing tool and attractive templates for social media posts

Audience management and multi-platform publishing

View social trends and conversations

Grammarly is built-in and supports integration with Canva

Strengths and Weaknesses

Hootsuite - Non Profit Apps Strengths Weakness Schedule and publish posts across all social networks directly from Hootsuite

Receive push notifications on brand mentions

Suggests optimum post-times

Reporting on quantifiable success metrics Free trial requires a credit card

Expensive paid plans

Customer support is slow

Plans and Pricing

Hootsuite plans start at $49 monthly for one user and offer up to 10 social media accounts. A free version allows one user to monitor two social media accounts. Hootsuite offers discounts to nonprofits with TechSoup and Percent.

9. Join It: Best for Online Giving and Member Management

Join It is a membership management software designed for nonprofits, clubs, and other growing organizations. It organizes all your donors and contacts and offers details about each member to create personalized ways to connect.

The solution integrates with your existing website and creates multiple membership tiers. Join It automates payment reminders and collects payments using different currency methods.

Features of Join It

Offers custom fields to collect specific members' information

Standards automation and embeddable membership widgets

Integrates with various software like QuickBooks, Mailchimp, and more

Offers insight into website usage and membership conversions

Sort and segment members’ data

Strengths and Weaknesses

Join It - Non Profit Apps Strengths Weakness Simple and intuitive to use

Offers multi-user access

Provides digital membership cards

Keep real-time track of members' actions No integration with PayPal

Limited customization with emails

Prices are a bit high

Plans and Pricing

There is a free trial and a 10% discount for nonprofits. The standard pricing is:

Starter: $29/per month

$29/per month Growth Package: $49/per month

$49/per month Total Package:$249/per month

10. Asana: Best for Project Management

Asana is a notable project management software that allows you to handle your work, projects, and tasks online and in one place. It is a web-based task management and collaboration tool for managing employees, keeping track of their work, and allowing them to connect with each other, exchange information, and more.

You can also set “goals” on Asana to keep your team on the same page and “milestones” to encourage and motivate hard work. Asana offers you a library of templates to create your own processes and standardize routine tasks.

Features of Asana

Adds labels to tasks to sort, filter, and automatically report on work

Organizes work as a list, timeline, calendar, Kanbad board, or Gantt chart

Get automatic updates on work that is important

Visualize the state of the team’s work with real-time insights and charts

Time tracking and automated workflows

Strengths and Weaknesses

Asana - Non Profit Apps Strengths Weakness Extensive Integration Options

Enhanced security measures

AI functionality to help organizations work faster

Breaks work into bite-size pieces with due dates and members' names A steep learning curve for new members

Limited exporting and importing options

Expensive for small nonprofits

Plans and Pricing

Asana’s free plan allows you to add up to 15 teammates. With Asana's nonprofit pricing, you can get paid plans at a 50% discounted rate.

Personal: Free

Free Starter: $10.99

$10.99 Advanced: $24.99

11. QuickBooks: Best Accounting Software

QuickBooks is one of the best accounting software for nonprofits. It's powerful and simple, helping nonprofit organizations manage their finances more accurately and efficiently. Your organization can sort expenses by fund or programs, create custom reports, and track budgets from anywhere.

The accounting tools allow you to create and email reports automatically, from statements of financial activities to statements of financial positions, budget vs. actual, and more. With QuickBooks, you can even accept donations from multiple methods from wherever you are.

Features of QuickBooks

Ability to view detailed financial reports in real-time

User-friendly tools to create, manage, and monitor budgets tailored to specific needs

Creates custom reports for different stakeholders, such as board members and supporters

Automated payment processing and customizable receipts to share with donors

Keep track of volunteers' hours and employee information and manage tasks

Strengths and Weaknesses

Quickbooks - Non Profit Apps Strengths Weaknesses 24/7 phone support with useful video tutorials and help articles

Collect and record donations on the go with QuickBooks mobile app

Integrates with tons of industry-specific add-ons like DonorPerfect

Keep track of volunteers' hours and employee information and manage tasks Pricier and less suitable for nonprofits with limited funds

No free trial for its plan Enterprise for nonprofits

Plans and Pricing

The pricing for QuickBooks for nonprofits ranges from $45-100 per month.

12. Boardable: Best Board Management Software

Level up your board governance and leadership with Boardable. It is designed to empower nonprofit boards to connect and stay organized - no matter where they are. Using a centralized portal, Boardable makes it easy for nonprofit professionals and board members to schedule and hold meetings, even for dispersed teams.

With fully integrated video conferencing and customizable agenda templates, there’s no need to use multiple platforms for planning, meeting, and collaborating. Meeting minutes, documents, discussions, and all essential materials are secure and accessible from one place.

Features of Boardable

Agenda builder and document center

Virtual polls and voting

Team-focused workspaces

Consolidates meeting materials into digital board packets

E-signature and public meeting page

Strengths and Weaknesses

Zeffy - Non Profit Apps Strengths Weaknesses Records meeting minutes and shares the details immediately

Detailed activity reports and goals tracking to maximize efficiency

Training resources designed for board members and administrators

Centralizes and tracks essential discussions to reduce back-and-forth emails Slight learning curve

Plans and Pricing

Core: Free

Free Essentials: $17.99/per month

$17.99/per month Professional: $26.99/per month

$26.99/per month Enterprise: Custom pricing for large boards

How to Choose the Best Nonprofit Apps

You don't need to invest in every app available for nonprofits. Look for solutions that actually improve your workflow and solve existing challenges in your operations.

Here are certain factors to consider when picking out tools for your nonprofit.

1. Identify Your Needs

Decide what you need the app for - where are you currently facing issues in managing your organization? Are you spending too much time handling the accounts? Are you unable to acquire new donors or facing problems with employee management?

Consider the things that you want to simplify and automate through software.

2. Research Available Apps

Once you've identified your needs, it's time to look for apps that address your issues. Find a few powerful tools to test out before committing. Most companies will provide a demo of their products, and that’s the best way to ensure that they can solve your pain points.

Some nonprofit apps that you can think about investing in:

Event Management:

This app should help you plan and manage fundraising events from start to finish. It should include features for event ticketing, managing RSVPs, tracking attendees, collecting donations, and marketing.

Communications and Collaborations:

The app should offer features like in-app messaging, document management, push notifications, and email integration to keep your team and supporters informed.

Fundraising:

‍The app should support different fundraising campaigns, such as peer-to-peer, crowdfunding, annual fundraisers, etc. It should help to engage donors and have additional functionalities like recurring donations to raise more money.

Volunteer Management:

‍Effective volunteer management solutions should offer volunteer sign-up, volunteer scheduling, and the ability to find and communicate with volunteers.

3. Easy to Use

No matter the nonprofit app you choose, make sure it's easy to use and doesn't require special training and skills. The app should have an intuitive and user-friendly interface, allowing you to seamlessly accomplish tasks like creating a donation form or following up with donors.

Check to see if it can also automate certain monotonous tasks, such as sharing donation receipts, event reminders, updating membership dues, and more.

4. Support and Resources

The availability of customer support and resources is another important factor to consider when deciding. Even the best apps can lead to issues related to usability or compatibility with other tools.

Having a fast and easily accessible support team will address the problem immediately, saving time. Look for 24/7 customer support, a live chat feature, and assistance through emails and phone calls.

Make sure that the software provider offers training or product demo videos. They should have a dedicated resource center on their website comprising articles to guide you through their different functionalities.

5. Review Your Budget

As a nonprofit, you have to use the organization's resources wisely. This means looking for ways to keep costs down so that most of the funds go to help your nonprofit serves.

Any tool you decide to adopt should be affordable and within your budget. Most software providers offer certain features for free, while more complex features are offered for a fee. Use the free version first to explore the tool and evaluate its effectiveness for your organizations.

Most apps also offer discounts and offers for nonprofits, but the prices can be a bit high for charities. Think of the time and resources the tool can potentially save you. Compare the benefits and features of the tool with the price to decide whether it's worth it.

Final Thoughts on Nonprofit Apps

Whether you’re looking for ways to improve your nonprofit’s internal productivity or enhance your fundraising efforts, there are a bunch of reliable apps worth considering.

By offering a 100% free pricing model, Zeffy ensures that your nonprofit can access a full suite of powerful fundraising and donor management tools without any financial barriers. With Zeffy, you can streamline your fundraising efforts, build lasting relationships with your donors, and create a sustainable future for your organization, all at no cost to you.

FAQs on Nonprofit Apps

1. How do apps help collect donations?

Nonprofits greatly benefit from using apps to run their processes more efficiently. Depending on its specific capabilities, nonprofit apps can help you to:

Manage your staff and projects

Get new supporters for your nonprofit

Handle donor relationships and implement stewardship programs

Streamline and automate day-to-day operations

Collect funds and distribute acknowledgment receipts and invoices

2. What is the best app to schedule social media posts?

Social media scheduling tools simplify content planning and publishing for nonprofits, allowing more time for crafting engaging posts and interacting with supporters in real time.

While Hootsuite is a great option for social media management, there are other tools if you want more options. Sprout Social, Feedly, and Co-Schedule are a few more that cater to different needs. These tools offer features for content creation, campaign tracking, and detailed campaign reports.

3. Which fundraising platform is best for nonprofits?

Here are some of the top fundraising platforms for nonprofits:

Zeffy is an excellent choice for nonprofits seeking a comprehensive and cost-effective fundraising platform. With its 100% free pricing model, Zeffy enables organizations to maximize their fundraising potential without incurring any platform or transaction fees.

Using Zeffy's user-friendly tools for event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management, nonprofits can streamline their fundraising efforts and focus on making a greater impact in their communities.