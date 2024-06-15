12 Nonprofit Apps Every Organization Should Consider

Nonprofits need help managing operations with limited resources. There's much to juggle, from donor engagement to volunteer coordination and fundraising.
The right nonprofit apps can streamline processes, boost productivity, and drive impact. We've curated a list of the 12 best nonprofit apps in 2024 to help organizations thrive and make a lasting difference.
A must-have app in your nonprofit toolkit is Zeffy, a 100% free, all-in-one fundraising software. It’s powerful yet simple to use, for both nonprofits and donors!
Zeffy is a 100% free platform built to streamline your nonprofit's fundraising efforts and maximize your impact. With a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features, Zeffy simplifies hosting successful fundraising events, managing donor relationships, and tracking donations, allowing you to focus on your mission without worrying about the technical aspects of fundraising.
Zeffy operates on a truly 100% free model.
Unlike other nonprofit apps that charge a percentage of your donations, Zeffy ensures that every dollar you raise goes directly towards your cause. The platform sustains itself through voluntary contributions from its users.
Bloomerang offers donation software and management tools for nonprofits to better engage with their donors.
You’ll find details about each donor's generosity and engagement score to learn about their capacity and affinity for giving. By optimizing communication with your donor base, you can achieve better retention rates.
Users can easily create a donor base, prioritize personalized communication, and identify major gift opportunities with Bloomerang.
Bloomerang’s Standard Plan starts at $125 per month and $83 per month if your organization raises under $250k annually. Plans depend on the number of contacts you want to track, meaning the more donors you have to pay.
POINT is a free comprehensive volunteer management platform designed to help nonprofits find, recruit, and engage volunteers from one place.
You can create a POINT page, an online volunteer hub comprising your nonprofit’s profile information, donation link, event sign-up, and needs registry. Share the link on social channels to boost volunteer recruitment.
Boost productivity and collaboration with Google Workspace. It offers a custom email for nonprofits and access to a full suite of tools – Gmail, Calendar, Meet, Docs, Sheets, Forms, Sites, and more resources.
With Google Meet and Google Calendar, you can schedule virtual meetings. You can also collaborate on grant proposals or annual reports in real-time through Google Docs and collect volunteer registrations with Google Forms.
The platform allows managing member access and creating two-factor authentication for secure log-ins.
The free version allows up to 100 participants in video meetings and 30GB of cloud storage per user. You can also upgrade to paid plans at 79% discounted rates for nonprofits.
Canva is a graphic design tool that’s easy to use. It has a huge collection of editing tools, templates, graphs, and stock illustrations. Your nonprofit can use the tool to design all kinds of brand and marketing collaterals to spread the word about your mission.
Among its many features, the brand kit is a huge asset for nonprofit organizations. It allows you to store colors, logos, and fonts, ensuring consistency across your collaterals.
With its on-the-go free app, you can create and edit professional-quality posts and upload them straight from wherever you are.
Canva offers eligible nonprofits free access to its premium features for up to 50 users, but some premium elements require payment.
Mailchimp is a popular marketing platform that enables nonprofits to create professionally designed emails, automate campaigns, and build landing pages and subscriber forms.
The platform offers insights about donors and segments them into a specific list. With that understanding, send targeted messages at the right time to your supporters and provide a seamless and consistent experience with your organization.
You can also use Mailchimp to monitor website traffic. Its free website reports allow you to analyze your website's performance on a simple yet detailed dashboard.
Mailchimp offers a one-month free trial and a 15% discount for verified nonprofits and charities.
Check out some alternatives to Mailchimp →
Eventbrite is reputable and trusted by organizations, from nonprofits to small businesses to community groups. It is a dedicated event platform that allows you to create, share, and collect tickets from your donors for in-person and virtual events.
The platform offers access to exclusive attendee data, matching you with the people most likely to attend your event. With its powerful marketing tool, you can promote your event through emails, Eventbrite ads, social media ads, and landing pages.
Eventbrite is free for events with up to 25 tickets. Beyond that, you’ll have to invest in one of the paid plans.
Note: There’s also a service fee of 3.7% + $1.79 per paid ticket and a payment processing fee of 2.9% per paid order.
Zeffy vs Eventbrite: Check out our complete comparison →
Social media outreach is critical for nonprofits today. Hootsuite is a full toolkit that helps your nonprofit manage social media accounts from desktop and mobile devices.
The tool helps you create schedules for your posts in advance, implement ad campaigns, and measure performance and results across all social platforms from a single place.
Hootsuite social listening tools also monitor mentions, keywords, and hashtags so you always know what people say about your nonprofit.
Hootsuite plans start at $49 monthly for one user and offer up to 10 social media accounts. A free version allows one user to monitor two social media accounts. Hootsuite offers discounts to nonprofits with TechSoup and Percent.
Join It is a membership management software designed for nonprofits, clubs, and other growing organizations. It organizes all your donors and contacts and offers details about each member to create personalized ways to connect.
The solution integrates with your existing website and creates multiple membership tiers. Join It automates payment reminders and collects payments using different currency methods.
There is a free trial and a 10% discount for nonprofits. The standard pricing is:
Asana is a notable project management software that allows you to handle your work, projects, and tasks online and in one place. It is a web-based task management and collaboration tool for managing employees, keeping track of their work, and allowing them to connect with each other, exchange information, and more.
You can also set “goals” on Asana to keep your team on the same page and “milestones” to encourage and motivate hard work. Asana offers you a library of templates to create your own processes and standardize routine tasks.
Asana’s free plan allows you to add up to 15 teammates. With Asana's nonprofit pricing, you can get paid plans at a 50% discounted rate.
QuickBooks is one of the best accounting software for nonprofits. It's powerful and simple, helping nonprofit organizations manage their finances more accurately and efficiently. Your organization can sort expenses by fund or programs, create custom reports, and track budgets from anywhere.
The accounting tools allow you to create and email reports automatically, from statements of financial activities to statements of financial positions, budget vs. actual, and more. With QuickBooks, you can even accept donations from multiple methods from wherever you are.
The pricing for QuickBooks for nonprofits ranges from $45-100 per month.
Level up your board governance and leadership with Boardable. It is designed to empower nonprofit boards to connect and stay organized - no matter where they are. Using a centralized portal, Boardable makes it easy for nonprofit professionals and board members to schedule and hold meetings, even for dispersed teams.
With fully integrated video conferencing and customizable agenda templates, there’s no need to use multiple platforms for planning, meeting, and collaborating. Meeting minutes, documents, discussions, and all essential materials are secure and accessible from one place.
You don't need to invest in every app available for nonprofits. Look for solutions that actually improve your workflow and solve existing challenges in your operations.
Here are certain factors to consider when picking out tools for your nonprofit.
Decide what you need the app for - where are you currently facing issues in managing your organization? Are you spending too much time handling the accounts? Are you unable to acquire new donors or facing problems with employee management?
Consider the things that you want to simplify and automate through software.
Once you've identified your needs, it's time to look for apps that address your issues. Find a few powerful tools to test out before committing. Most companies will provide a demo of their products, and that’s the best way to ensure that they can solve your pain points.
Some nonprofit apps that you can think about investing in:
No matter the nonprofit app you choose, make sure it's easy to use and doesn't require special training and skills. The app should have an intuitive and user-friendly interface, allowing you to seamlessly accomplish tasks like creating a donation form or following up with donors.
Check to see if it can also automate certain monotonous tasks, such as sharing donation receipts, event reminders, updating membership dues, and more.
The availability of customer support and resources is another important factor to consider when deciding. Even the best apps can lead to issues related to usability or compatibility with other tools.
Having a fast and easily accessible support team will address the problem immediately, saving time. Look for 24/7 customer support, a live chat feature, and assistance through emails and phone calls.
Make sure that the software provider offers training or product demo videos. They should have a dedicated resource center on their website comprising articles to guide you through their different functionalities.
As a nonprofit, you have to use the organization's resources wisely. This means looking for ways to keep costs down so that most of the funds go to help your nonprofit serves.
Any tool you decide to adopt should be affordable and within your budget. Most software providers offer certain features for free, while more complex features are offered for a fee. Use the free version first to explore the tool and evaluate its effectiveness for your organizations.
Most apps also offer discounts and offers for nonprofits, but the prices can be a bit high for charities. Think of the time and resources the tool can potentially save you. Compare the benefits and features of the tool with the price to decide whether it's worth it.
Whether you’re looking for ways to improve your nonprofit’s internal productivity or enhance your fundraising efforts, there are a bunch of reliable apps worth considering.
By offering a 100% free pricing model, Zeffy ensures that your nonprofit can access a full suite of powerful fundraising and donor management tools without any financial barriers. With Zeffy, you can streamline your fundraising efforts, build lasting relationships with your donors, and create a sustainable future for your organization, all at no cost to you.
Nonprofits greatly benefit from using apps to run their processes more efficiently. Depending on its specific capabilities, nonprofit apps can help you to:
Social media scheduling tools simplify content planning and publishing for nonprofits, allowing more time for crafting engaging posts and interacting with supporters in real time.
While Hootsuite is a great option for social media management, there are other tools if you want more options. Sprout Social, Feedly, and Co-Schedule are a few more that cater to different needs. These tools offer features for content creation, campaign tracking, and detailed campaign reports.
Here are some of the top fundraising platforms for nonprofits:
Zeffy is an excellent choice for nonprofits seeking a comprehensive and cost-effective fundraising platform. With its 100% free pricing model, Zeffy enables organizations to maximize their fundraising potential without incurring any platform or transaction fees.
Using Zeffy's user-friendly tools for event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management, nonprofits can streamline their fundraising efforts and focus on making a greater impact in their communities.