Best Nonprofit Ticketing Software for Small Teams: Affordable, Easy-to-Use Options (2025 Guide)

Ticketing for fundraising events can feel overwhelming for small nonprofit teams and volunteers to manage. Right now, you may be juggling multiple tools, navigating complex ticket setup and check-in workflows, or manually handling tasks to avoid the high fees that most ticketing tools charge.

The truth is, the right ticketing software should simplify your life, not drain your funds, and you have options. In this guide, we’ll compare the best nonprofit ticketing software, focusing on ease of use, transparent pricing, mobile-friendly workflows, and support for both online and in-person sales that make all the difference.

Whether you're hosting a gala, community festival, or neighborhood fundraiser, we've got you covered to help you raise more while stressing (and paying) less. And if you’re a small nonprofit on the hunt for a 100% free ticketing platform that’s purpose-built for your needs, Zeffy is the top option, and you can get set up in minutes.

We’ll dive into Zeffy’s zero-fee ticketing model and explore a range of other low-fee options to provide a comprehensive view and help you make the best choice for your team and events.

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Why ticketing matters for nonprofits

Nonprofits relying on the fundraising potential of an event are looking at ticket sales not only as a way to manage attendance, but to create a smooth experience for guests and predict profit. After all, the number of tickets you sell ahead of time will reveal your budget for the event and provide a glimpse into the total amount you’ll raise for your cause.

That’s why there’s no time for high processing fees or clunky ticketing workflows that chip away at your hard-earned donations and stretch your already limited resources. You shouldn’t have to settle, and neither should the attendees who are excited to support you but may be turned off by a challenging or unprofessional ticket purchasing experience.

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Tips to stand out in online ticket sales for nonprofits

Technology can be your best friend, but it shouldn’t drain your budget with hidden fees or feel too complicated for a team member to pick up and use as you plan your fundraising events. The right online ticket sales software for nonprofits helps maximize the amount raised, streamline tasks, and create a seamless experience that fosters essential trust among your supporters, whether they purchase tickets in advance or at the door.

When every dollar and every minute count, your ticketing platform needs to work with you. We’ve rounded up several options below that do just that. But first, let’s talk about the only truly free ticketing tool that understands what small nonprofits need to succeed.

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Zeffy: Best Free Nonprofit Ticketing Software (100% fee‑free)

Why Zeffy is the best ticketing software for small nonprofits:

✅ Keep 100% of every ticket (no platform or processing fees)

✅ Online + in‑person sales (Tap‑to‑Pay, card, Apple/Google Pay)

✅ 60‑second ticket setup; volunteer‑friendly check‑in with QR codes

✅ Unlimited ticket types (VIP, early bird, tables, PWYC)

✅ Auto receipts, donor CRM, email/SMS built in

✅ Loved by small, volunteer‑run orgs

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Zeffy is the only zero-fee fundraising platform built specifically to support small nonprofit teams and volunteer-led organizations. Whether you're planning a gala, fun run, raffle night, or community workshop, Zeffy makes it easy to sell tickets, collect donations, and manage guest check-in, all at no cost (yes- that means zero fees!).

Unlike other “free” platforms, Zeffy never charges you later if donors don’t tip because you’ll never pay a dime, no matter what. Instead, Zeffy is funded by optional donor tips, making it truly free for the nonprofit every time.

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How YWCA switched from Eventbrite to Zeffy and saved $1,000+ in fees

Before Zeffy, YWCA Lethbridge used Eventbrite for ticketing and PayPal as a payment processor. That left them paying both ticketing and processing fees of almost 10% in total, which was taken from their fundraising totals and was simply unsustainable for a smaller nonprofit.

Tired of spending meaningful donations on fees, they were determined to find free software for nonprofits that works for their event needs. YWCA Lethbridge started small with a bands and brunch event using Zeffy's free ticketing tool to sell tickets to their event. Today, they use Zeffy to accept donations on their website, manage their volunteers, and organize and sell tickets to their annual Royal Gala.

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The result? The YWCA has already saved over $ 1,000 in platform and transaction fees—and they're just getting warmed up.‍

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“Being able to set up events and have people register and buy tickets through Zeffy is a luxury we never had until now. The ease with which it operates is a huge time-saving benefit for our fundraising committee.” — Karen M., small nonprofit fundraiser

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How is it free? Donors have the optional choice to leave a tip for Zeffy during checkout. Plenty do, which covers operating costs, so nonprofits never pay a dime. And unlike other platforms that claim to be “free”, you will never be charged a surprise fee in the case that your donors don’t tip.

More features small and scrappy nonprofits love

Unlimited ticket types, groups, and discounts

Custom ticketing forms and attendee questions

Mobile check-in, QR scanning, and digital receipts

Tap-to-Pay app for easy day-of ticket sales

Automatic reminder emails + thank-you notes

Free donor management and CRM tools

Custom branding, receipts, and tax forms

Unlimited support, always free

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To see why Zeffy stands apart, we have broken down the 10 best ticketing software options and compared them side by side below.

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Comparing the 10 best ticketing software for nonprofits for your nonprofit‍

Other Nonprofit Ticketing Tools (and Why They Cost More)

Eventbrite – Big audience reach, high fees

Donorbox – Flexible ticketing, platform + processing fees

GoFundMe Pro – Full suite, too pricey for small teams

Ticketstripe – Simple, still charges per ticket

Silent Auction Pro – Auction-heavy, steep costs

Accelevents – Enterprise-level, overkill for grassroots orgs

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Platform Platform Fee Processing Fee In-Person Sales Volunteer Check-In (QR/App) Nonprofit-Friendly? Complexity Best for Zeffy 0% 0% ✅ Yes ✅ QR code scanning, mobile check-in ✅ Built for nonprofits, auto tax receipts Low Small nonprofits Eventbrite 3.7% + $1.79 per ticket 2.9% per order ✅ Yes ❌ No ❌ No auto tax receipts Medium Nonprofits seeking broad reach Donorbox 2.95% - 3.95% 2.2% + $0.49 ✅ Yes ✅ QR code ✅ Auto tax receipts, donation upsells Medium Flexible ticketing forms GoFundMe Pro $299+/month 2.9% + $0.30 ❌ No ❌ No ✅ Mid-to-large nonprofits focus High Larger orgs Ticketstripe 1.5% + $0.50 per ticket Stripe processing rates ✅ Yes ✅ Check-in tools ❌ Limited nonprofit features Low Stripe users Kindful 1% transaction-based platform fee 2.9% + $0.30 ✅ Yes ❌ No ✅ Built for nonprofits, CRM integration High CRM-driven ticketing Silent Auction Pro $449+/year 2.9% ❌ No ✅ QR check-in ✅ Auction-focused nonprofits Medium Auction-based events Accelevents $250-$1,500/event Varies by processor ✅ Yes ✅ Built-in organizer app ❌ Enterprise pricing High Enterprise-level events Ticketbud 1.75% + $0.99 (paid by attendees) 2.9% + $0.30 ❌ No ❌ No ❌ Limited nonprofit tools Low Flexible payouts SimpleTix $0.25 on-site, $0.79 + 2% online Included in platform fee ✅ Yes ❌ No ❌ Not built for nonprofits Medium Timed entry events

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Eventbrite – Event ticketing for attendee discovery

Eventbrite is a well-known ticketing platform with a strong marketing reach, although it’s not specifically built for nonprofits. For a small nonprofit looking to invest in expanding their community to Eventbrite’s existing audience, this is a good one to consider.

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Pros

Easy checkout and organizer tools

Real-time ticket sales monitoring and analytics

Built-in attendee discovery network

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Cons

Higher fees per ticket that get passed to attendees

Limited support unless you pay more

No automatic tax receipts

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Cost considerations

Attendees are charged a 3.7% + $1.79 service fee per ticket, while nonprofits pay a 2.9% payment processing fee per order.

Ticket price: $25

Tickets sold: 250

Total amount raised: $6,250

Total cost lost with Eventbrite: $860

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Donorbox – Ticketing with unlimited ticket types

Donorbox is a fundraising event platform with customized ticketing forms. The tools support nonprofits who are needing more intricate ticketing workflows and may have a larger team or budget to dedicate to their events strategy.

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Pros

Unlimited ticket types and promo codes

Embeddable forms and QR codes

Auto-generated tax receipts





Cons

Steep learning curve for events

Platform and processing fees add up and cut into fundraising totals

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Cost considerations

Nonprofits will pay a platform fee of 2.95% and 3.95% and a processing fee of 2.2% + $0.49 per transaction—plus upgrade costs for features.

Ticket price: $25

Tickets sold: 250

Total amount raised: $6,250

Lost to fees with Donorbox: $444.38 – $506.88

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GoFundMe Pro – Secure, all-in-one fundraising event ticketing

GoFundMe Pro (formerly Classy) is geared toward mid-to-large nonprofits, with robust security and CRM integrations but may be a consideration if you’re ready to make a large investment in your events strategy. The features create a standout attendee experience for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, but be prepared for a price tag that matches that value.

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Pros

Level 1 PCI compliance and SSL security

Social sharing and customizable ticket pages

Multi-ticket forms and detailed reporting

In-person and online ticketing for nonprofits

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Cons

High pricing that is based on custom quotes

May require more learning and team training to use fully

May be overbuilt for one-off event needs

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Cost considerations

Nonprofits will need a custom quote, but pricing generally starts at $299 per month. There is also a transaction fee of 2.9% + $0.30.

Ticket price: $25

Tickets sold: 250

Total amount raised: $6,250

Total cost lost with GoFundMe Pro: $256.25

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Ticketstripe – Ticketing for in-person events and fundraisers

Ticketstripe is a simple ticketing solution for nonprofits who use Stripe as a payment processor. Teams can use simple check-in tools and focus on the ticketing portion, although flexibility may be limited.

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Pros

Easy Stripe integration

Timed ticketing and bundles

Custom URLs and event pages

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Cons

App limitations and fewer payment options

Fees add up to deduct from donation totals

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Cost considerations

Nonprofits can enjoy reduced pricing of 1.5% + 50¢ per ticket sold. For small nonprofits starting out, this can add up but may be worth it if your event is larger and you budget for fees in your planning.

Ticket price: $25

Tickets sold: 250

Total amount raised: $6,250

Total cost lost with Ticketstripe: $218.75



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Kindful (Bloomerang) – CRM-driven ticketing

Kindful (part of Bloomerang) is a ticketing software that is part of a broader donor management system. Because of that, nonprofits looking for in-depth data tracking as part of their fundraisers and events might consider Kindful.

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Pros

CRM integration with donor history

Event tracking and reporting

Supports multiple ticket types

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Cons

Basic ticketing features

Steep learning curve and added support costs

Cost is high for smaller teams



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Cost considerations

Nonprofit pricing is not openly disclosed on the Kindful website, however platform fees and transaction fees will apply.

​​Ticket price: $25

Tickets sold: 250

Total amount raised: $6,250

Total cost lost with Kindful: $318.75

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Silent Auction Pro – Ticketing for auction-based events

Silent Auction Pro is a ticketing tool that specializes in auction-heavy events to help nonprofits raise money. If you want to invest in auctions this may be a good ticketing solution to consider, knowing there is limited functionality outside of that.

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Pros

Great auction and ticketing combo

Group ticket options and QR check-in

Responsive customer support

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Cons

High platform fees that are unsustainable for grassroots nonprofits

Less useful for standard fundraising events outside of auctions



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Cost considerations

Nonprofits will need to pay a platform fee that starts at $449 per year and increases as you need to use more features, which can impact scalability. There is also a 2.9% processing fee per transaction.

Ticket price: $25

Tickets sold: 250

Total amount raised: $6,250

Total cost lost with Silent Auction Pro: $630.25

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Accelevents – Ticketing for complex events with integrations

Accelevents is a ticketing platform known for it’s enterprise-level features and deep integrations. Some small nonprofits may be ready to invest a decent amount to get highly specialized features that bring their events to life and connect various tools together for a seamless experience.

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Pros

Customizable pages and forms

Zapier, webhooks, and API access

Built-in app for organizers

Good for large or multi-day events

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Cons

Pricing is out of reach for most small nonprofits

Add-ons and support cost is extra

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Cost considerations

Nonprofits pay between $250 and $1500 per event in addition to processing fees. This is a big consideration as you plan ahead, but may be a strong investment if your event is complex in nature and you have staff to manage the many moving parts.

Ticket price: $25

Tickets sold: 250

Total amount raised: $6,250

Total cost lost with Accelevents: ~$431.25

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Ticketbud – Ticketing for flexible payouts

Ticketbud is a ticketing platform that sticks to a simple checkout experience and offers quick payouts. Nonprofits can get daily, weekly, or monthly payouts to see donations faster.

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Pros

Early and flexible payouts

Social media and analytics tools

White-label event pages

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Cons

Hefty fees cut into donation totals

Lacks deeper nonprofit-specific or fundraising tools

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Cost considerations

Your attendees need to pay 1.75% + $0.99 in platform fees, while nonprofits pay 2.9% + $0.30 in processing fees. Attendee fees can potentially damage trust in the process that all money intended to go to your cause is in fact benefiting your organization vs. your event software.

Ticket price: $25

Tickets sold: 250

Total amount raised: $6,250

Total cost lost with Ticketbud: $613.13

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SimpleTix – Ticketing for timed entry events

SimpleTix is a ticketing software ideal for museums or galleries hosting events with timed entry. While not built specifically for nonprofits, some organizations in the arts or education may find it helpful to run their entertainment events.

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Pros

Timed ticketing and waivers

Early bird pricing and promo codes

Capacity management

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Cons

Limited features beyond entry logistics

Fee structure can be complex and add up

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Cost considerations

Nonprofits will need to pay $0.25 per ticket sold on-site, while online ticket sales will incur a fee of $0.79 plus 2%. This is a lower fee in comparison to other tools, if the arts use case is something you’re looking to get specialty tools for.

Ticket price: $25

Tickets sold: 250

Total amount raised: $6,250

Total cost lost with SimpleTix: $322.50

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Key features to look for in nonprofit ticketing software

When you’re juggling outreach, administrative, or board duties on top of event planning, the last thing you need is a clunky or confusing ticketing software that only slows down the whole process. We want to help you feel supported, like you can truly rely on the tools you have to sell tickets with ease, maintaining a secure and consistent process for you and your attendees.

Here are the must-have features that grassroots nonprofits benefit from most to help their small teams move quickly, present themselves well, and protect every dollar raised.

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✅ Keep Every Dollar: No Platform or Processing Fees

Most platforms take 3-8% of your ticket sales in fees—money that should fund your programs instead of enriching platform companies.

Choose ticketing software that charges $0 in fees so every ticket sale goes directly to your mission. When you're already stretching every dollar, losing hundreds to platform fees isn't just expensive—it's painful.

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✅ Faster Volunteer Check-In: QR Scanning + Mobile Check-In

Long check-in lines frustrate attendees while overwhelmed volunteers struggle with paper lists and cash boxes.

Look for QR code scanning that lets any volunteer check people in instantly using their smartphone. No training required, no complicated systems—just point, scan, and welcome your supporters.

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✅ Sell Tickets Anywhere: Online or Tap-to-Pay on Event Day

You lose sales when people can't buy tickets online, but handling cash and cards at events creates headaches for volunteer teams.

The right platform offers seamless online sales plus mobile card readers for instant day-of purchases. Your volunteers can focus on hospitality instead of fumbling with payment processing.

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✅ Donor-Friendly: Simple Checkout + Optional Donation Add-Ons

Complex checkout processes lose supporters, and most ticketing platforms miss opportunities to turn ticket buyers into donors.

Choose software with one-click purchasing and optional donation prompts that let supporters easily give extra without separate transactions. Every ticket becomes a potential major gift.

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✅ Scales with You: Unlimited Ticket Types, Discounts, Groups

Growing organizations shouldn't get hit with upgrade fees or limits just when they need flexibility most.

Look for platforms that offer unlimited ticket types, group sales, early bird pricing, and member discounts without charging extra fees. Your ticketing software should grow with your impact, not limit it.

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Flexible ticket options

Many ticketing platforms offer the standard general admission option, but nonprofits may need options to bring their fundraiser to life in a way that works for them and their community. Consider table seating at a gala, group tickets for families or teams, complimentary sponsor tickets when working with corporate partners, discounts for specific nonprofit members or loyal donors, and early-bird rates to build momentum.

Additionally, many nonprofits will add a peer-to-peer fundraising option for events like a 5K race, which helps them raise more and gives attendees the opportunity to tie their participation to donations from their network. Flexible options in your ticketing software will help you cover all bases for today’s events, and the events you’ll expand into in years to come.

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Donor-centered design that builds trust

First impressions matter, whether someone is new to your organization or your existing donors are purchasing tickets for the first event they’ll attend of yours to deepen that relationship. If the checkout process is full of glitches, lacking information, or malfunctioning on a mobile device you risk losing out on the ticket sale and maybe the continued interest of that individual.



Look for features that reinforce donor trust such as:

A ticketing form that reinforces what ticket sale proceeds go to and tell your story

Clean, mobile-optimized checkout pages

Clear confirmation emails to validate the purchase went through

Follow up communications that can be automated with updates and important details

The option to support additional donations or peer-to-peer fundraising

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Zeffy is the best online ticket sales software for nonprofits (100% free)

Small nonprofits are often forced to choose between tools that are affordable and tools that are actually effective. Most ticketing platforms eat into fundraising event totals with per-ticket fees, processing costs, or required upgrades.

Zeffy is different. We don’t want to see you raise $10,000 only to take home $8,000 after fees are deducted, get surprised with charges when donors don’t opt to cover fees, or face charges every time you need to use new features to scale over time.

That’s why we are proud to be the only zero-fee (100% free) ticketing and donation platform built specifically for nonprofits with no hidden costs, ever. More than 10,000 nonprofits already use Zeffy to sell tickets, accept donations, and run their fundraising events without sacrificing any of the dollars they’ve worked hard to raise.

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FAQs: Choosing the right event ticketing platforms for your nonprofit

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What is the best free ticketing software for nonprofits? If you’re looking for a platform that’s actually free, meaning no per-ticket fees, no processing fees, and no subscription, Zeffy is the clear winner. It was built specifically for nonprofits and lets you keep 100% of what you raise.

Aside from the cost benefit, Zeffy is also built for nonprofits and especially for small teams who need reliable and easy tools to fundraise with today’s donors. -> Explore free ticketing with Zeffy

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Can I sell tickets online and in person? It’s absolutely possible to sell tickets both online and in person, based on the ticketing software you use. Most ticketing platforms support both, but the experience (and the fees) vary widely.

Zeffy offers a mobile-friendly ticketing system that works seamlessly for virtual, in-person, or hybrid events, whether you're checking guests in at the door or tracking online RSVPs.

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How do nonprofit ticketing platforms charge fees? Most platforms charge some combination of: A platform fee (a percentage of each ticket sale) A credit card processing fee Per-ticket fees or monthly subscriptions These fees can quickly add up and cut into your fundraising goals. That’s why fee transparency (and ideally, zero fees) is crucial for small nonprofit teams who need to maximize every dollar raised. Zeffy is the only free online ticketing system for nonprofits that covers all fees, so you keep 100% of your revenue.

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Will affordable ticketing software for small nonprofits mean sacrificing features? Not necessarily. The best affordable ticketing tools for small nonprofits are built specifically with scrappy teams in mind. They focus on the features that actually matter, without the fluff (or the price tag) of enterprise tools.

You might not get bells and whistles like AI-driven analytics dashboards or 20+ integrations, but you can find platforms that prioritize essentials like: Transparent, low (or no) fees Quick and mobile-friendly setup Simple check-in for volunteers Donor-friendly ticketing pages Flexible ticket types and pricing -> Lean on Zeffy’s reliable and free ticketing for small nonprofits

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