8 Best Nonprofit Payment Processing Platforms: A Detailed Comparison

When it comes to accepting online donations, having a reliable and secure payment processing solution is crucial for nonprofits.
A payment processor acts as the intermediary, facilitating the transfer of funds from donors' accounts into your organization's account. With the increasing shift towards digital transactions, selecting suitable credit card processors has become a critical decision for nonprofit organizations.
In this article, we have curated a list of the best tools available, including free payment processing options specifically tailored to the unique needs of nonprofits.
A payment processor is a solution that facilitates online payments between nonprofits and their donors with debit cards, credit cards, or through digital wallet payments. It serves as a mediator between merchants, donors, and the financial institutions involved.
Once a donor initiates online payments, the transaction details are encrypted and shared with the processor. The payment processor software sends these details to the donor's bank and requests authorization for the transaction.
After the bank ensures the donors have enough funds, it approves the transaction. The payment processor then transfers the funds from the donor account to the nonprofit's account.
Finding a cost-effective solution is essential so you can understand if any fees will be reduced from your overall income or donations. The more you pay in transaction or platform fees, the less you can directly contribute to your mission.
Finding the right payment processor for your nonprofit will depend on your fundraising strategy, budget, and the features that matter most as you envision your future goals. You’ll want a solution that grows with you, and this guide will help you compare the best options side by side, as well as prepare you to discuss them with potential providers.
Cost & Fees
Donation Options
Donor Experience & Donation Process
Tools to Help Raise Funds
Security & Compliance
Reporting & Management
Capterra: 4.8
G2: 4.9
Best For: Any nonprofit prioritizing cost savings and features built for fundraising.
Because Zeffy is 100% free (including transaction fees), small and mid-sized nonprofits can keep every dollar donated.
Zeffy accepts online payments from debit and credit cards worldwide, as well as ACH, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and checks. With its 100% free model and commitment to nonprofit success, Zeffy is the ideal partner for organizations seeking to maximize the impact of every donation.
In addition to payment processing, Zeffy offers a range of features designed to simplify fundraising for nonprofits, such as:
The ability to create an online store to generate additional revenue for your nonprofit
100% free
“We are a small not-for-profit start-up organization that was having problems raising money online. We were limited in how donors could send us money and the processing fees were costly. We found Zeffy easy to use and extremely donor-friendly. Zeffy delivers a tax-ready receipt to donors immediately. The software has allowed us to collect donations for multiple fundraising campaigns.” - Ronald W
Capterra: 4.6
G2: 4.3
Best For: Tech-savvy or growing nonprofits that use advanced tools (CRMs, automation platforms, or global fundraising).
Stripe is a well-known and widely recognized payment processing software that enables you to accept payments through an e-commerce platform, website, or from most online sources.
Stripe is ideal if your team loves data, works across multiple countries, or customizes donor journeys with platforms like Salesforce. The solution integrates your donor's payment methods and your nonprofit’s bank account.
You can integrate Stripe with any platform you're using, with no code, and create your custom point of sale. It accepts payment in 135 currencies and offers a variety of extensions, including prospect management, analytics, and tax calculation tools.
By using Zeffy, nonprofits can access Stripe's payment processing capabilities without incurring any of the usual fees associated with the platform, as Zeffy covers even the transaction costs. This means you can enjoy the benefits of Stripe's reliability and security while keeping all of your donated funds.
It offers eligible nonprofits that process 80% or more of their donations on the platform a discounted fee of 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction. Otherwise, a 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fee applies.
“I like that Stripe integrates with many, many platforms. Whether it's databases or crowdfunding sites, Stripe is accepted in a lot of places, which has been so helpful for us. I also think it has really accurate reporting and is heavily detail-oriented.” - Rachel D.
Capterra: 5
G2: 4.6
Best For: Nonprofits with in-person and online donation needs (e.g., museums, schools, or hybrid event hosts).
Payline Data is another online payment software for nonprofits, especially those in the education sector. If you’re running a nonprofit museum, school, or community center and need a single place to manage ticketing, POS purchases, and donations, Payline’s custom POS integrations help you collect and track everything easily.
The POS system options are tailored to your specific operational needs. Organizations can customize their payment processing setup to meet their unique requirements with choices such as Oracle MICROS, Clover, and NCR Aloha Cloud.
Its Virtual Terminal functionality optimizes cash flow by accepting online payments and transferring the funds the next day. The Virtual Terminal and dashboard provide a central location to manage various payment-related tasks, including viewing reports, storing profiles, and sending invoices.
A monthly fee of $10 applies, with additional transaction fees including:
“Payline helps our accounting team balance financial reports by managing transactions such as payments and refunds. It's a straightforward method to manage all of our purchases and sales within a single app.” - Arindam B.
Capterra: 4.2
G2: 4.2
Best For: Nonprofits with steady, high-volume donations.
Helcim is the best credit card payment processor for accepting both offline and online donations. Its POS hardware enables you to receive funds in person, while its hosted payments page and gateway options facilitate online transactions.
It also accepts donations from ACH, Google Pay, and Apple Pay. The platform offers additional features, including generating QR codes, building a hosted nonprofit online store, and creating and sharing invoices.
Helcim offers competitive credit card processing rates to select qualified charities. These are:
“Helcim helped our not-for-profit with efficiencies. We had no issues at all with our service. Helcim helped our not-for-profit with efficiencies.” - James V
Capterra: 4.7
G2: 4.6
Best For: Event-based nonprofits, those with thrift stores or mobile booths (e.g., animal shelters, churches, or food banks).
Square is best known for its POS solution, which enables you to accept payments in person with ease. You can download the Square POS app on your phone or select from a range of robust hardware options.
It even comes with a tap-to-pay solution that helps accept payments through contactless cards and digital wallets on iPhone and Android during events.
Besides offering payment services, Square comes with basic CRM (customer relationship management) tools that help to segment your supporters into groups, send targeted emails, and receive feedback through digital receipts.
The processing fee is 2.6% + $0.10 per transaction for nonprofits.
“The payments always go through, and Square Payments has a very clean-looking interface. It has good functionality and is mostly reliable.” - Anonymous
Capterra: 4.7
G2: 4.4
Best For: Small to mid-sized nonprofits seeking donor familiarity and seamless integration with websites or crowdfunding tools.
For nonprofits seeking a reliable and easily accessible payment processor to accept donations, PayPal is a great option. It's designed to be easy for first-time users.
PayPal uses its merchant account to process transactions for nonprofits. It enables you to collect donations online and in person using a mobile card reader, chip and swipe reader, or chip and tap reader.
PayPal even allows you to add and customize a donation button on your website, enabling your donors to make contributions via credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal payments without needing to create an account on the platform.
For registered 501(c)(3) organizations, the price is 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction.
“The ease of integrating with any website, no matter what platform it is designed on. You can quickly parameterize all the elements related to this payment method. It is used at the same level as other payment methods and this gives confidence. It is a secure platform, it does not generate errors, on the user's side or on the programmer's or administrator's side.” - Ivan B.
To begin your confirmation process, visit the charities page on the PayPal platform. You'll need to offer information to prove:
Capterra: 4.8
G2: 3.3
Best For: Large, international nonprofits needing an all-in-one platform across online, mobile, and in-person channels.
Adyen is an omnichannel payment processor, meaning it can manage transactions across multiple channels, including smartphones, in-person, and any other means, all on a single platform. Its payment services comprise a payment gateway for online payments, point-of-sale systems for in-person transactions, and integration for in-app or mobile payments.
The platform offers insights into your transaction history. You can check balances, reconcile payments, and more for each payment service linked to the merchant account.
A fixed processing fee ($0.13 for the US) + a fee determined by the payment method
“Adyen has helped us to offer our products to clients in different markets with the payment method of their choice and to manage our transaction from just one platform in a very easy and organized way.” - Anonymous
Capterra: 4.5
G2: 4.4
Best For: Nonprofits already using HubSpot for CRM and marketing automation.
HubSpot Payments is a comprehensive payment processor integrated directly into the HubSpot platform. It allows you to collect one-time or recurring payments through payment links, invoices, forms, and quotes.
When someone makes a payment, you will receive a notification in your email. The platform, integrated with automation and reporting tools, will automatically generate transaction records, making it simple to manage and track your payment activity.
The solution also integrates with your existing payment gateway.
HubSpot offers a 40% discount to eligible nonprofits. HubSpot Payments has credit card processing fees of 2.9% for credit card transactions and 0.5% for ACH payments (capped at $10).
“There are so many useful tools, and they are all incredibly intuitive. Using automated workflows, our organization has significantly improved engagement and nurturing while curbing labor. HubSpot's customer support is also amazingly responsive and helpful.” - Pete G
While all these payment processing solutions are solid choices for letting donors pay securely and conveniently, remember to choose the one that's right for your nonprofit.
Explore your options and select a straightforward, effective, and cost-efficient payment solution that suits your needs.
When it comes to selecting a payment processing platform for your nonprofit, Zeffy stands out as an exceptional choice. With its comprehensive set of features, including support for both online and offline transactions, multiple payment methods, automated tax receipts, and 100% free processing, Zeffy empowers nonprofits to maximize their fundraising potential.
Sign up for Zeffy and get access to a 100% free donation platform with a user-friendly payment processing solution.
