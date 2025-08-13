How is Zeffy free?
Nonprofit software

Why These 8 Nonprofits Ditched PayPal—And What Happened Next

August 13, 2025

For many nonprofits, PayPal is the default. It’s familiar. Trusted. “Good enough.” 

But what if that familiarity is costing your mission hundreds—even thousands—every month? 

These eight organizations all started on PayPal. Then they ran the numbers, saw the impact of donation fees, and made a change.

Here’s what they gained by switching to Zeffy—the only 100% free fundraising platform built for nonprofits.

1. The Dearborn Educational Foundation 

"We are able to give 100% of funds raised back out as well as cut back on administrative duties. Zeffy has helped with using Excel to keep track of registrations for events and allows less data entry into QuickBooks." —Chastity Townsend, Executive Director
Read the full Dearborn Education Foundation case study

2. Pan American Medical Association

“Zeffy’s cost-effective platform empowered us to turn limited resources into tangible results, making meaningful strides in addressing healthcare disparities on a global scale.” — Uriel Ramirez, PAMA
Read the full Pan American Medical Association case study

💸 How much could your nonprofit save? Every dollar PAMA saved went directly to life-saving medical supplies. Calculate your potential savings →

3. True Blue 1881

 “With these savings, we can pay rent, feed students, and cover outstanding balances. Every bit of savings goes straight to supporting our students.” —Tiombé O’Rourke
Read the full True Blue 1881 case study

4. Autism Meets Faith

"By eliminating fees, Zeffy has allowed us to maximize every donation and focus on expanding our programs. It's opened new revenue streams and empowered us to make an even bigger impact for the children and families we serve."—Holly Odogwu, Founder & CEO
Read the full Autism Meets Faith case study

🤔 Still thinking PayPal is really the best choice? These organizations thought so too—until they ran the numbers side by side. Compare Zeffy vs PayPal →

5. Si Se Puede Foundation

“[Zeffy is] easy to use and is very effective. Our organization has greatly benefited from using Zeffy. It makes it more likely for donors to donate because they know how much of their donation actually gets to the organization."— Faridodin "Fredi" Lajvardi, Si Se Puede Foundation leader
Read the full Si Se Puede Foundation case study

6. Mission Link International

"Unlike PayPal, Zeffy allows the creation of interactive, detailed forms for numerous campaigns. We can embed them on our website's giving page or as Pop-Up forms."—Todd Childers, Mission Link International Leader
Read the full Mission Link International case study

💸 Ready to stop losing money to processing fees? Like Mission Link, you could be feeding more people instead of funding payment processors. See what you could save →

7. The Sacred Portion Children's Outreach

"No more fees, easier to manage, more features, and we loved that we could send a fun and personalized form to our donors who love to know the story behind what we're doing."— Brynne Spicer, Sacred Portion Children's Outreach Leader
Read the full Sacred Portion Children's Outreach case study

8. Hope Always Foundation

"I honestly shout about Zeffy from the rooftops to other nonprofits, because they're literally losing money going anywhere else. I can't express the pleasure it's been to work with a financial platform that doesn't view you as an 'account'.” — Bobby Kesselman, Hope Always Foundation Foundrer
Read the full Hope Always Foundation case study

Still Using PayPal? You Might Be Losing More Than Just Money

These eight organizations discovered what thousands of nonprofits already know: processing fees aren't just a line item on your budget—they're meals not served, students not supported, and families not helped.

From Dearborn Education Foundation's $2,812 in saved fees funding more student programs, to Sacred Portion's $9,350 going directly to vulnerable children, the pattern is clear. Every dollar lost to processing fees is a dollar stolen from your mission.

The nonprofits in these stories aren't special. They're not tech-savvy or particularly business-minded. They're organizations just like yours that realized PayPal's familiarity was costing them too much. They made a simple switch to Zeffy—the only 100% free fundraising platform built specifically for nonprofits—and immediately started directing more resources toward their actual work.

Your donors give because they believe in your cause. Shouldn't 100% of their contribution reach that cause?
Written by
Rachel Ayotte

