What is Zero-Fee Fundraising? (And Why Donors Now Expect It)

Fees are a common obstacle when accepting donations online, but that doesn’t mean they have to be. Most nonprofits assume fees are just part of the deal without realizing how a few percentage points can chip away at your impact.
One moment, you might be celebrating that you just hit your $10,000 goal for the month, only to find out that after standard transaction fees, you see around $9,700 in your account. But what if the tools you rely on to bring in donations weren’t quietly taking a portion of every dollar?
Zero-fee fundraising not only exists—it’s becoming a donor expectation. According to Zeffy’s Donor Behavior Trends 2025 report, 70% of donors believe the full amount of their donation should go directly to the cause. That means hidden fees don't just affect your bottom line—they could impact donor trust and future giving.
We’ll walk you through how to spot hidden fees (even on “free” platforms) so you can keep more of your donations and honor your donors’ trust.
Here’s what’s ahead:
You’ve likely seen software and tools that advertise themselves as free fundraising platforms, and it makes sense that you’d want to trust that.
Here's how to spot something that's truly zero-fee (not just claiming to be free):
With all the noise out there, it's hard to believe a truly zero-fee fundraising option exists. That's where Zeffy’s fundraising platform comes in.
Over 50,000 nonprofits trust Zeffy—not just because it sounds good, but because they’ve raised over $1 billion through the platform without paying a cent in fees. They’ve seen firsthand that they don’t have to settle for watching their hard-earned dollars disappear behind the scenes.
Every fee takes money away from your mission and puts it into the pockets of credit card companies and payment processors, and we're here to change that.
Zeffy is the only platform in North America that delivers this fully zero-fee model. It’s not a gimmick, it’s not temporary, and it’s not too good to be true—though many first-time users admit that’s what they initially thought (we get it!).
Nonprofits paid around $1.43 billion in transaction fees in 2024. As you keep reading, you’ll learn how you don’t have to.
Let's talk about what "free" really means in the fundraising world. Many platforms get away with calling themselves free because creating an account costs nothing, but using the platform is a different story.
Free to start means you can create an account and access basic features, but as you accept donations, the fees start adding up.
Here are the charges you may see as you start using a fundraising platform, even if signing up is free:
These costs might seem small at first, but they add up quickly. For example:
Take a look at what zero-fee fundraising could mean for your mission:
When your nonprofit loses money to fees, you have less to work with, and your projects, programs, and community feel the impact. You may have to charge more for donor events, increase merchandise pricing, or set more ambitious fundraising goals to counteract what you’re losing to fees.
This affects your reputation, donor relationships, and the pressure that your team feels. Either way, there’s something to sacrifice when hidden fees enter the picture. This isn’t just about percentages, but the cost to real-world progress your organization makes daily.
To help clarify what nonprofits are paying, here’s a side-by-side comparison of some well-known platforms.
The reality is that most platforms make money by quietly passing fees on to you, your donors, or both. Fees exist to cover the cost of digital payment processing.
When a donor gives online, their gift passes through several layers:
Fundraising platforms like Zeffy that process over $100M of monthly donations have the leverage to talk about rates with payment processors like Stripe.
The difference with other platforms? Some will negotiate to get lower rates but still charge nonprofits the full cost per transaction, so they can keep the rest as profit. Zero-fee fundraising is about passing the savings back to nonprofits so they never pay a thing.
With Zeffy, there’s no tipping trick, fine print, or feature lockouts.
How it works: Zeffy relies entirely on optional tips from your donors. When they donate through any Zeffy form, donors can choose whether to contribute to Zeffy or not.
On average, two out of three donors leave us a tip, which is enough to cover costs for the entire community of nonprofits leaning on Zeffy while leaving extra to re-invest in making the platform better. Donors are never forced to tip, and nonprofits are not on the hook to pay if they don’t.
You will always take away 100% of your donations to do what that money was intended for. This isn’t just a savings tool, it’s a strategic advantage. And donors love it too, knowing that every dollar they give goes directly to the cause they care about.
Today’s donors are paying attention, researching before they give, and noticing the fine print during the donation experience. Discovering that 3–5% of their donation goes to a platform instead of your cause can create doubt and mistrust.
Why it matters: Zeffy’s 2025 Donor Behavior & Giving Trends Research Survey found that 40% of donors said they walked away because they didn’t feel their donation was used effectively, didn’t know where it went, or were turned off by high platform fees.
That doubt can break the bond you’ve worked hard to build, especially if you’re in a growing stage. Zero-fee fundraising guarantees a strong message to send donors on every campaign and donation opportunity: "Your full gift goes where you intended—to make a difference."
Nonprofits face constant pressure to prove their efficiency while doing more with less. When fundraising is your main expense, losing 5-10% to platform fees significantly impacts your mission. Zero-fee fundraising means:
Here’s what that looks like in action:
Nonprofit leaders are overworked, underpaid, and expected to do more with less. What they need isn't just more funding—it's the right tools to make every dollar count. When organizations keep more of what they raise, they can focus entirely on their missions.
Donors who know their entire gift is making an impact are far more likely to give again. Transparency on where their money goes can build respect for your organization, so donors feel like partners in your mission and less like a transaction.
Our survey shows that platforms that charge fees (even small ones) contribute to:
On the flip side, zero-fee giving platforms have seen increased donor satisfaction and stronger long-term support. When donors feel good, they come back.
If you’re a grassroots team wearing too many hats and just need software you can trust from the start, zero fees mean something bigger:
Zero fees aren’t just about saving money. They’re about showing up with integrity for your donors, community, and mission–and you deserve that.
Let’s look closer at the difference zero-fee fundraising makes for nonprofits like yours.
By being intentional about how donations are collected, Loose Ends went from two friends completing blankets and scarves for friends to a global effort with 28,000 volunteers across 65 countries.
As they scaled, the limitations of fee-heavy platforms like GoFundMe became clear. Donations were flowing in, but fees were quietly draining resources and discouraging donors.
“Saving on fees removes barriers to donations… Removing the barriers to donations has been a game changer.” — Masey Kaplan, Executive Director
Switching to Zeffy allowed Loose Ends to save $1,715 in fees, which they turned into an opportunity to hire their first part-time staff member and expand their impact.
Nineveh Rising also felt the impact of switching from GoFundMe to Zeffy, seeing a $2,742 cost savings by skipping fees. That’s huge for the organization that was founded in response to the devastation ISIS left in Iraq’s Nineveh Plains.
Every dollar expands their mission to rebuild long-term economic strength and preserve culture in the region. That’s why they tried six fundraising platforms, including Donorbox, GoFundMe, PayPal, and Network for Good, before finally finding a zero-fee option with Zeffy.
“GoFundMe Charity took $1,753, which could have funded an entire community soccer tournament.” — Ranna Salem, Co-Founder
More critically, platforms withheld key donor data, making it impossible to build long-term relationships with hundreds of supporters. Ranna shared, “We didn’t get emails for 687 donors. That meant we lost those connections as soon as the fundraiser ended.”
Switching to Zeffy changed everything and helped them raise $54,832, which they kept 100% of.
So why aren’t more platforms making the switch? This is a great question.
The answer is simple: most fundraising platforms make their money through fees. The "free" model is easy to market because those small percentage points seem insignificant—until they add up.
That's exactly why Zeffy is different. We’re funded entirely by optional tips from donors who believe in our work. It’s a sustainable model that’s already helped nonprofits save over $50 million, and we’ve processed over $1 billion in donations without charging a cent.
Our model proves that it’s possible and paves the way for a more equitable fundraising future.
Reviews of Zeffy: compare the pros and cons of Zeffy with real user opinions. Learn what nonprofits think and make an informed decision.