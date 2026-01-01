Chuffed VS Fundly

Chuffed and Fundly help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they take a cut of every donation through platform and processing fees. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Chuffed charges 5% platform fees and Fundly takes 4.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
While Chuffed only does crowdfunding and Fundly requires separate software for events and merchandise, Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, raffles, and online stores in one platform.
Chuffed offers limited support with delays and Fundly provides basic email help. Zeffy gives you unlimited phone and email support to keep your fundraising on track.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no platform fees, while Chuffed charges 5% and Fundly charges 4.9% + $0.30 per transaction. You keep every dollar donated to your cause instead of losing hundreds to fees.
Yes. While Chuffed and Fundly only offer crowdfunding, Zeffy provides event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management. One platform handles all your fundraising needs.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans, while Chuffed has limited support with delays and Fundly restricts support based on your plan. Get help when you need it without extra costs or restrictions.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees. Chuffed charges 5% on every donation, while Fundly takes 4.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised instead of losing money to fees.
Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools beyond crowdfunding. While Chuffed and Fundly only handle campaigns, Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
