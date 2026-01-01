Chuffed and FundRazr help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Chuffed VS FundRazr
Chuffed and FundRazr take 5% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your crowdfunding campaign raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Chuffed and FundRazr only handle crowdfunding. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management so you don't need multiple platforms.
Chuffed and FundRazr offer limited support with response delays. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, email, and chat support to help you succeed with every campaign.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with no platform fees, while Chuffed charges 5% and FundRazr takes 5% plus processing fees. You keep every dollar raised for your cause instead of losing hundreds to platform costs.
Yes. While Chuffed and FundRazr focus only on crowdfunding, Zeffy provides event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising - all in one platform at zero cost.
Zeffy includes built-in donor CRM and email marketing tools to build lasting relationships. Crowdfunding platforms like Chuffed offer limited donor data and basic updates, missing long-term engagement opportunities.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - you keep 100% of donations. Chuffed takes 5% plus card fees, while FundRazr charges 5% plus processing fees. That means more money stays with your mission.
With Zeffy, you own your donor data and can export it anytime. Crowdfunding platforms often limit access to supporter information, making it harder to build lasting relationships beyond single campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
