Chuffed and GiveSendGo help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Chuffed VS GiveSendGo
💰
Chuffed and GiveSendGo charge 5% platform fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising campaign goes to your mission.
🧰
Crowdfunding platforms only handle campaigns. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
📞
Chuffed and GiveSendGo offer limited chat and email support. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, email, and chat support to help you succeed.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. While Chuffed offers limited live chat and GiveSendGo only provides basic email support, Zeffy gives you dedicated help whenever you need it.
Crowdfunding platforms like Chuffed and GiveSendGo are built for short-term campaigns. Zeffy is designed for sustainable nonprofit growth with donor management, recurring giving, events, and zero fees that protect every dollar for your mission.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero fees on all donations, plus complete fundraising tools like events, memberships, and donor management. Crowdfunding platforms charge 5% fees and lack essential nonprofit features.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. Chuffed takes 5% plus processing fees, while GiveSendGo charges 2.7% + 30¢ per gift. Your donations stay with your mission, not platform fees.
Yes. While Chuffed and GiveSendGo focus on single campaigns, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit management: recurring donations, event ticketing, membership management, online stores, auctions, and integrated donor CRM. Everything in one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
