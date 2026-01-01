Chuffed and Kickstarter help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Chuffed VS Kickstarter
Chuffed charges 5% platform fees plus processing costs, while Kickstarter takes 5% plus fees and refunds everything if you miss your goal. Zeffy charges zero fees.
Chuffed and Kickstarter focus on crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, memberships, and online stores all in one platform.
Crowdfunding platforms offer basic supporter lists. Zeffy provides donor management tools, email templates, and follow-up automation for ongoing stewardship.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 5% fees and focus on one-time campaigns, Zeffy offers ongoing donor management, event ticketing, and membership tools with zero platform fees.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - you keep 100% of donations. Chuffed takes 5% plus payment processing fees, while Kickstarter charges 5% platform fees plus card fees. With Zeffy, donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission.
Zeffy provides comprehensive nonprofit tools including donor management, event ticketing, membership management, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Crowdfunding platforms focus only on campaign-based funding without ongoing supporter relationship tools.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with contact tracking, giving history, and automated thank-you messages. Crowdfunding platforms like Chuffed and Kickstarter focus on one-time campaigns without tools to nurture ongoing supporter relationships.
Yes, Zeffy supports year-round fundraising with events, memberships, online stores, and recurring donations. Crowdfunding platforms are designed for short-term campaigns, leaving you without tools for sustained fundraising efforts.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
