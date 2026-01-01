CrowdRise VS GoFundMe

GoFundMe

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder: ✓ (both platforms)
Social Sharing & Link Generator: ✓ (both platforms) Social Sharing & Link Generator: ✓ (both platforms)
Fundraising Goal Tracker: ✓ (both platforms) Fundraising Goal Tracker: ✓ (both platforms)
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility): ✓ (both platforms) Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility): ✓ (both platforms)
Peer-to-peer fundraising: Information not available (both platforms) Peer-to-peer fundraising: Information not available (both platforms)
Upload Videos & Photos: ✓ (both platforms)
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall: ✓ (both platforms) Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall: ✓ (both platforms)
Custom Donor Communications: ✗ (both platforms) Custom Donor Communications: ✗ (both platforms)
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms: ✗ (both platforms) Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms: ✗ (both platforms)
Donation Dedication Options: ✓ (both platforms)

Pricing

CrowdRise: 2.2% card fees per gift
GoFundMe: 3% platform cut + card fees per gift

Processing fees:
- CrowdRise: 2.2%–2.5% + $0.30 per transaction
- GoFundMe: 2.4% + $0.30 per credit card transaction (via GoFundMe Pay/Classy Pay); 2.5% + $0.30 for PayPal/Venmo; up to 3.2% for other payment processors; additional 1% for American Express

Platform fees:
- CrowdRise: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
- GoFundMe: 2.2% per transaction

Monthly fees:
- CrowdRise: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
- GoFundMe: $299/month - Pricing varies by plan; the Essentials plan for nonprofits under $1M revenue has no subscription fees

Value for money:
- CrowdRise: 4.1
- GoFundMe: 3.9

Features

CrowdRise: 4.1/5 - Strong peer-to-peer fundraising, but needs extra tools for email and donor management.
GoFundMe: 3.9/5 - Simple one-time campaigns, but requires separate software for ticketing, auctions, and email.

Donations:
- CrowdRise: ✓ Basic donation collection with 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fees
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe focuses on personal fundraising campaigns with a 2.9% + $0.30 fee per donation. Limited customization for nonprofit branding.

Ticketing:
- CrowdRise: ✗ No event ticketing capabilities
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe doesn't offer event ticketing features. Ticketing:
- CrowdRise: ✗ No event ticketing capabilities
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets for nonprofit events.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
- CrowdRise: ✓ Strong peer-to-peer fundraising with social sharing tools
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe allows supporters to create fundraising pages for your cause, but with limited nonprofit branding and control over messaging.

Auctions:
- CrowdRise: ✗ No auction features available
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe doesn't support auction functionality. Auctions:
- CrowdRise: ✗ No auction features available
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and winners.

Raffles:
- CrowdRise: ✗ No dedicated raffle management features
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe doesn't support raffle functionality. Raffles:
- CrowdRise: ✗ No dedicated raffle management features
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.

Online store:
- CrowdRise: ✗ No built-in online store functionality
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe doesn't include e-commerce features. Online store:
- CrowdRise: ✗ No built-in online store functionality
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe doesn't include e-commerce features. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit.

Memberships:
- CrowdRise: ✗ CrowdRise doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle recurring member dues and benefits.
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe doesn't offer membership management features. Memberships:
- CrowdRise: ✗ CrowdRise doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle recurring member dues and benefits.
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe doesn't offer membership management features. It's designed for one-time campaigns, not ongoing supporter relationships.

Donor Management/CRM:
- CrowdRise: ✗ CrowdRise provides basic donor data but no comprehensive CRM features for building lasting relationships with supporters.
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe offers basic donor lists and contact info but lacks comprehensive CRM features for tracking donor history and relationships.

Emails & Newsletter:
- CrowdRise: ✗ CrowdRise lacks built-in email marketing tools. Donor Management/CRM:
- CrowdRise: ✗ CrowdRise provides basic donor data but no comprehensive CRM features for building lasting relationships with supporters.
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe offers basic donor lists and contact info but lacks comprehensive CRM features for tracking donor history and relationships.

Emails & Newsletter:
- CrowdRise: ✗ CrowdRise lacks built-in email marketing tools. You'd need third-party services to send newsletters and donor updates.
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe provides basic social sharing tools but no built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities for ongoing donor communication.

Payment Processing:
- CrowdRise: ✓ CrowdRise charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional payment processing fees, reducing your fundraising impact.
- GoFundMe: ✓ GoFundMe charges a 2.9% + $0.30 fee per donation. Emails & Newsletter:
- CrowdRise: ✗ CrowdRise lacks built-in email marketing tools. You'd need third-party services to send newsletters and donor updates.
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe provides basic social sharing tools but no built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities for ongoing donor communication.

Payment Processing:
- CrowdRise: ✓ CrowdRise charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional payment processing fees, reducing your fundraising impact.
- GoFundMe: ✓ GoFundMe charges a 2.9% + $0.30 fee per donation. They also take a platform fee on top of payment processing costs. They also take a platform fee on top of payment processing costs.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

Payment methods

CrowdRise: Credit cards and digital wallets only
GoFundMe: Credit cards and digital wallets only

Credit Card Payments:
- CrowdRise: ✗ Supported - Accepts all major credit and debit cards for donations
- GoFundMe: ✗ Supported - Accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover with processing fees

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
- CrowdRise: ✗ Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay as payment options for donors
- GoFundMe: ✗ Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster checkout on mobile devices

ACH / Bank Transfers:
- CrowdRise: ✗ Not supported - CrowdRise (now GoFundMe) only processes credit card and debit card payments
- GoFundMe: ✗ Not supported - GoFundMe focuses on credit card and digital wallet payments only

Tap to Pay App:
- CrowdRise: ✗ Not supported - CrowdRise operates as an online platform without in-person payment capabilities
- GoFundMe: ✗ Not supported - GoFundMe operates as a web-based platform without in-person payment capabilities

Customer Support

CrowdRise: 4.1/5
GoFundMe: 3.9/5

Unlimited Support:
- CrowdRise: ✗ CrowdRise offers tiered support based on campaign size and fundraising goals, not unlimited access
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe does not offer unlimited support - responses depend on issue complexity

Phone Support / Office Hours:
- CrowdRise: ✓ CrowdRise provides phone support during standard business hours for campaign managers and nonprofits
- GoFundMe: ✗ GoFundMe does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users

Webinars:
- CrowdRise: ✓ CrowdRise offers occasional training sessions and best practice webinars for fundraising campaigns
- GoFundMe: ✓ GoFundMe offers occasional educational webinars for fundraising best practices

Help Center:
- CrowdRise: ✓ CrowdRise maintains a help center with articles on campaign creation, promotion, and donor management
- GoFundMe: ✓ GoFundMe maintains a help center with articles and FAQs for common questions

Email:
- CrowdRise: ✓ GoFundMe provides email support for account issues and technical questions
- GoFundMe: ✓ GoFundMe provides email support for account issues and technical questions

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
- CrowdRise: ✗ Support tiered by campaign size — phone and chat help during business hours only
- GoFundMe: ✗ Email-only support built for individuals — no phone help or guaranteed response times responses depend on issue complexity</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">CrowdRise provides phone support during standard business hours for campaign managers and nonprofits</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">GoFundMe does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">CrowdRise offers occasional training sessions and best practice webinars for fundraising campaigns</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">GoFundMe offers occasional educational webinars for fundraising best practices</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">CrowdRise maintains a help center with articles on campaign creation, promotion, and donor management</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">GoFundMe maintains a help center with articles and FAQs for common questions</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">GoFundMe provides email support for account issues and technical questions</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">GoFundMe provides email support for account issues and technical questions</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support tiered by campaign size — phone and chat help during business hours only</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Email-only support built for individuals — no phone help or guaranteed response times</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>