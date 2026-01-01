Eventbrite and Donorbox both charge fees that eat into your fundraising budget. Eventbrite takes 3.7% + $1.79 per ticket, while Donorbox charges 2.95% on donations. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventbrite VS Donorbox
💯
Eventbrite charges 3.7% + $1.59 per ticket, plus processing fees. That's money taken directly from your mission. Zeffy's event ticketing is 100% free.
🔗
Eventbrite handles tickets, but you'll need separate tools for donations, donor follow-up, and thank-you emails. Zeffy combines it all in one place.
🤝
Eventbrite limits support to paid plans only. Zeffy gives every nonprofit free, unlimited support from fundraising experts who understand your world.
Zeffy offers complete event management with zero platform fees, while Eventbrite charges 3.7% + $1.59 per ticket. You get ticketing, donor management, and follow-up tools in one place without losing revenue to fees.
Yes, Zeffy combines ticketing, donations, donor management, and communication tools in one platform. Replace Eventbrite plus your CRM, email tool, and donation platform while keeping 100% of funds raised.
Zeffy charges zero fees on ticket sales, letting you keep 100% of revenue. Eventbrite takes 3.7% + $1.59 per ticket. Plus, Zeffy includes donor management and follow-up tools to turn attendees into long-term supporters.
Zeffy offers complete event ticketing with zero fees, while Eventbrite charges 3.7% + $1.79 per ticket and Donorbox doesn't offer ticketing at all. You get ticket sales, donor management, and follow-up tools in one place without losing revenue to fees.
Yes. Zeffy combines donations, ticketing, and donor management with zero platform fees. Eventbrite focuses on ticketing but charges high fees and lacks fundraising tools. Donorbox handles donations but charges 1.75% fees and offers no ticketing.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
