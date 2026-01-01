Eventbrite VS Square

Square

Pricing

Processing fees
2.9% of total order (payment processing fee)
2.6% + $0.15 In-person: Free, Plus, and Premium plans range from 2.6%–2.4% + $0.15 per transaction; Online: 3.3% + $0.30 or 2.9% + $0.30; Online API: 2.9% + $0.30; ACH via invoice or API: 1% with $1 minimum and capped fee; higher rates for manual entry, card on file, and Afterpay; no fees for cash or check

Platform fees
3.7% + $1.79 per ticket (service fee) for paid tickets; No fees for free events
$0 No platform fees - Square Online is included with all Square plans

Monthly fees
$15/month Starting at $15/month for Eventbrite Pro; 50% off for qualifying nonprofits
$0 Starting at $0 for Square Free; Square Plus: $49/month per location; Square Premium: $149/month per location

Value for money
4.3
4.5

Features
4.5/5 Strong ticketing, but limited fundraising tools and steep per-ticket fees.
4.5/5 Retail-focused eCommerce platform; lacks nonprofit fundraising and donor features.

Donations
Limited - Basic donation collection through event pages, but lacks dedicated fundraising tools and donor management features Square Online accepts basic donation buttons but charges 2.9% + 30¢ processing fees on every transaction, reducing funds for your mission.

Ticketing
Strong - Robust event ticketing with multiple ticket types, seating charts, and promotional codes for various events
Basic event ticketing available through Square appointments system, but charges processing fees on every ticket sold, cutting into event revenue.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Not available - No peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns or supporter-driven fundraising tools No built-in peer-to-peer fundraising tools or campaign features - lacks supporter-driven fundraising capabilities.

Auctions
Not available - Eventbrite focuses on event ticketing and doesn't offer auction functionality for fundraising events
Limited auction functionality through third-party integrations only - no native auction tools for fundraising events. Raffles
Not available - No raffle or lottery functionality built into the platform for fundraising activities
No dedicated raffle or lottery features available - would require third-party integrations or manual workarounds.

Online store
Basic - Simple merchandise sales through event pages, but missing nonprofit-specific features like tax receipts Full eCommerce platform with inventory management, but designed for retail businesses rather than nonprofit merchandise sales.

Memberships
Limited membership features - primarily focused on event ticketing rather than ongoing member relationships
Limited membership options - basic recurring billing for products, not built for nonprofit membership programs Donor Management/CRM
Basic attendee data collection and event analytics - not designed for donor cultivation or stewardship
Basic customer profiles and order history - lacks nonprofit-specific donor tracking and engagement tools

Emails & Newsletter
Basic event promotion emails and attendee communication tools with limited customization options
Built-in email marketing with templates - focuses on product promotions rather than donor communication Payment Processing
Charges 3.7% + $1.79 per ticket plus 2.9% payment processing fees. Credit cards and digital wallets only. No bank transfers, limited in-person options. Standard payment processing with transaction fees - 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, no fee-free options

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets, but costly fees
Credit cards, digital wallets, some ACH options

Credit Card Payments
Eventbrite charges 3.7% + $1.79 per ticket for credit card processing, plus additional payment processing fees that can significantly impact nonprofit budgets and reduce funds available for mission work.
Square Online accepts all major credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover) with processing fees starting at 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction for online payments. Additional fees apply for manually entered cards and international transactions. Apple Pay & Google Pay
Eventbrite supports Apple Pay and Google Pay for ticket purchases, but these payments are subject to the same 3.7% + $1.79 fee structure, adding costs for nonprofits using mobile payment options.
Square Online fully supports both Apple Pay and Google Pay for seamless mobile checkout experiences. These digital wallet payments are processed at the same rate as standard credit card transactions (2.9% + 30¢ per transaction). ACH / Bank Transfers
Eventbrite charges 3.7% + $1.79 per transaction for ACH/bank transfer payments, making it expensive for nonprofits processing larger donations or event ticket sales.
Square Online supports ACH bank transfers through Square Invoices and payment links, but this feature requires additional setup and may not be available for all online store transactions. ACH processing typically takes 1-3 business days and may have limitations on transaction amounts. Tap to Pay App
Eventbrite offers limited in-person payment capabilities through their mobile app and card readers, but requires additional hardware purchases and charges the same high processing fees for on-site transactions.
Square Online integrates with Square's point-of-sale system for in-person payments using Square Reader or Terminal devices. In-person transactions are processed at 2.6% + 10¢ per tap, dip, or swipe, with higher rates for manually entered cards. In-person transactions are processed at 2.6% + 10¢ per tap, dip, or swipe, with higher rates for manually entered cards.</p></div></div></div></div></div>

Customer Support
4.5/5
4.5/5

Unlimited Support
Limited to paid plans only
Support availability limited by plan tier - higher plans get priority support access Phone Support / Office Hours
Phone support for premium plans during business hours
Phone support available during business hours for paid plans, with extended hours for premium tiers Webinars
Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Educational webinars and training sessions available through Square's resource library Help Center
Complete resource library with nonprofit-focused guides and tutorials at no charge
Comprehensive resource library built specifically for nonprofit fundraising and donor management Email
Available through support center
Email support available through Square support center with response times varying by plan level Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access limited by plan tier — phone help only for premium users during business hours
Support built for general business use — response times and access vary by subscription level class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support available through Square support center with response times varying by plan level</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support access limited by plan tier — phone help only for premium users during business hours</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"style="text-align:left;"><div class="table_icon-text-content"style="justify-content:flex-start;align-items:flex-start;"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support built for general business use — response times and access vary by subscription level</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>