EventCreate and Limelight Events help you plan events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Event Create VS Limelight Events
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EventCreate and Limelight Events charge monthly fees plus processing costs on every ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or fundraiser actually raises money for your mission.
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EventCreate and Limelight Events focus on event registration but lack auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. Zeffy gives you everything you need to fundraise year-round.
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EventCreate and Limelight Events limit support to business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofit fundraising challenges.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every ticket sale, eating into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits with no monthly costs or transaction fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Limelight Events costs $99/month plus card fees and focuses on corporate entertainment, not nonprofit needs. Zeffy offers dedicated fundraising tools like auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management at zero cost to your organization.
Yes. While EventCreate and Limelight focus mainly on event registration, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising platform including donations, memberships, online stores, raffles, and CRM tools. All free with no hidden fees.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every ticket, while Limelight Events costs $99/month plus card fees. These costs add up quickly and eat into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs.
Event management platforms like EventCreate and Limelight focus mainly on corporate events and basic ticketing. Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with dedicated fundraising tools like auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, donor management, and recurring giving. All at zero cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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