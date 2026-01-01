EventCreate and RSVPify help you manage events, but they charge platform fees and processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event registration, ticketing, donation collection, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Event Create VS RSVPify
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EventCreate and RSVPify charge monthly fees plus card fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or fundraising dinner actually raises money for your mission.
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EventCreate lacks donation tools and RSVPify requires separate platforms for auctions and raffles. Zeffy includes ticketing, donations, auctions, and raffles in one platform.
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EventCreate and RSVPify offer limited business-hour support with varying response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus card processing fees on every ticket sale. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. Plus, Zeffy includes donation tools and donor management that EventCreate lacks.
RSVPify charges monthly fees, card fees, and $0.90 per ticket - costs that add up quickly. Zeffy offers the same event management features at zero cost, plus built-in donation processing, auction tools, and peer-to-peer fundraising that RSVPify doesn't provide.
Yes. Unlike EventCreate and RSVPify which focus only on event registration, Zeffy combines event management with comprehensive fundraising tools - donations, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all in one platform at no cost to your organization.
Most event platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your budget. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no per-ticket charges, no hidden costs. Plus, we're built specifically for nonprofits with fundraising tools these platforms lack.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus card processing on every ticket. RSVPify adds $0.90 per ticket on top of monthly and card fees. A 100-ticket event could cost $200+ in fees alone. With Zeffy, that same event costs nothing, leaving more money for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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