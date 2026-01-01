Eventeny and Qtego help you manage fundraising events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your mission. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, auction tools, and donation forms — all with zero fees so every dollar from your event stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
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Evently and Qtego charge monthly platform fees before you even sell a ticket. Zeffy is completely free, so your budget goes to your mission.
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Evently takes 3-5% per ticket and Qtego charges card fees that reduce your revenue. Zeffy charges zero fees on all event sales and donations.
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Evently and Qtego only handle events. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, donations, memberships, and donor management without extra costs.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations and ticket sales, while Evently takes 3-5% plus monthly fees from every transaction. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of what supporters give, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Unlike Qtego's custom quotes and card processing fees, Zeffy offers completely free event ticketing, auctions, and raffles. You get full fundraising capabilities without losing money to platform fees, helping you raise more for your cause.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero-fee ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donation processing all in one platform. While competitors charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, we help you keep every dollar raised for your mission.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all event tickets, auctions, and donations. Evently charges monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket, while Qtego requires custom quotes plus card processing fees. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of what supporters give.
Yes, Zeffy offers ticketing, auctions, raffles, donations, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform. Evently and Qtego focus mainly on basic event management, requiring you to use multiple tools and pay extra fees for complete fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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