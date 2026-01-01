EventGives and EventCreate help you manage events and sell tickets, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your events stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Event Gives VS Event Create
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EventGives takes 4.5% plus card fees, and EventCreate charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walk-a-thon keeps every dollar raised.
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EventGives and EventCreate focus only on event ticketing, requiring separate tools for auctions, raffles, and donor management. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
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EventGives and EventCreate limit support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no extra charge.
EventGives charges 4.5% plus card fees on every ticket, eating into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs. Keep 100% of donations and ticket sales while getting better fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns that EventGives doesn't offer.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus card processing fees, reducing your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives nonprofits everything free - event ticketing, donation pages, auctions, and merchandise sales. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, so you never pay a penny while accessing tools EventCreate charges for.
Unlike EventGives and EventCreate that focus mainly on ticketing, Zeffy is a complete fundraising platform. Run silent auctions, sell raffle tickets, create peer-to-peer campaigns, manage memberships, and operate an online store - all at zero cost. Get everything you need for year-round fundraising, not just events.
Most event platforms like EventGives and EventCreate charge fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no hidden charges. Keep every dollar raised while getting better tools than paid platforms offer.
Yes. While EventGives and EventCreate focus mainly on ticketing, Zeffy handles your entire fundraising operation. Run events, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, manage memberships, and sell merchandise - all in one free platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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