EventGives and Hopin help you run fundraising events, but they charge fees that cut into your donations. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donor management, and fundraising tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
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EventGives takes 4.5% plus card fees from every ticket sold, and Hopin charges monthly fees plus add-ons. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or 5K actually raises money for your mission.
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EventGives lacks auctions and stores, while Hopin requires separate tools for raffles and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes everything from ticketing to auctions to donor management.
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EventGives and Hopin offer limited support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to every organization, no matter your event size.
EventGives charges 4.5% plus card fees on every ticket sold, eating into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction costs. Keep 100% of donations and ticket sales to fund your mission.
Hopin requires monthly fees plus add-on costs that quickly add up. Zeffy offers free event ticketing, donation collection, and attendee management with zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike EventGives and Hopin that focus only on events, Zeffy is a complete fundraising platform. Run auctions, sell raffle tickets, manage memberships, operate an online store, and collect peer-to-peer donations - all fee-free.
EventGives charges 4.5% plus card fees on every ticket, while Hopin requires monthly subscriptions plus add-on costs. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits with zero platform fees or transaction costs.
Yes. While EventGives and Hopin focus only on events, Zeffy handles ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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