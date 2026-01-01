EventGives and Zoho Backstage help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Event Gives VS Zoho Backstage
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EventGives takes 4.5% plus card fees, while Zoho Backstage charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire ticket revenue supports your mission.
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EventGives and Zoho Backstage focus only on ticketing, requiring separate platforms for donations, auctions, and raffles. Zeffy handles all fundraising activities in one place.
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EventGives offers limited support with delays, while Zoho Backstage restricts phone support to paid plans. Zeffy provides unlimited support to help your events succeed.
EventGives takes 4.5% plus card fees from every ticket, while Zoho Backstage charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy is 100% free because donors can leave voluntary contributions to cover costs. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised.
Yes! EventGives only handles events, and Zoho Backstage lacks donation tools entirely. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation pages, auctions, membership management, and email campaigns in one free platform. No need to pay for multiple tools.
EventGives charges 4.5% plus card fees on every ticket, eating into your fundraising. Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, so every dollar raised goes to your cause. Plus, you get built-in donation pages, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns that EventGives doesn't offer.
Zoho Backstage charges monthly fees plus processing costs and lacks donation tools, auctions, or peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything free - event ticketing, donation collection, auctions, and more. You'll save money and get purpose-built nonprofit features.
Yes! Unlike EventGives or Zoho Backstage that focus only on events, Zeffy combines event ticketing with donation pages, membership management, online stores, and email campaigns. You get one free platform for all your fundraising needs instead of paying for multiple tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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