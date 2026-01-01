Eventify and PatronManager help you manage events and sell tickets, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventify VS Patron Manager
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Eventify and PatronManager take fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or concert actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
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Eventify and PatronManager handle events but lack auction, raffle, and peer-to-peer tools. Zeffy combines ticketing with complete fundraising features in one platform.
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Eventify and PatronManager limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support whenever you need help.
Eventify charges $99/month plus $1 per ticket, eating into your event revenue. Zeffy offers complete event management with zero platform fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead.
PatronManager charges $1 + 2% + card fees per ticket, reducing your fundraising impact. Zeffy provides ticketing, donations, and auctions with no platform fees, keeping 100% of your revenue for your mission.
Yes. While Eventify and PatronManager focus mainly on ticketing, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, and donor management - all fee-free.
Eventify charges $99/month plus $1 per ticket, while PatronManager takes $1 + 2% + card fees per ticket. Zeffy operates fee-free because donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of your event revenue for your mission.
Yes. Eventify and PatronManager focus mainly on ticketing and basic donor tracking. Zeffy combines event management with complete fundraising tools including auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores - all without platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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