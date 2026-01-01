Eventleaf and Eventeny help you manage events, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, registration, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventleaf VS Evently
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Eventleaf and Evently charge $1-2 per ticket plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walk-a-thon actually raises money for your mission.
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Eventleaf and Evently focus on ticketing without auction, raffle, or donation tools. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
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Eventleaf and Evently offer limited business-hour support with varying response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions, while Eventleaf charges $1-$2 per ticket plus card processing fees. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of every donation and ticket sale, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Unlike Evently's monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket, Zeffy offers complete event ticketing at zero cost. You get registration forms, payment processing, and attendee management without losing money to platform fees that eat into your mission funding.
Yes! While Eventleaf and Evently focus only on events, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. All at zero fees, so you can run your entire fundraising operation from one platform.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every ticket sale and registration fee. Eventleaf charges $1-$2 per ticket plus card fees, while Evently takes monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket. These platform fees add up quickly and take money away from your mission.
Yes! Unlike Eventleaf and Evently which only handle events, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and memberships. Run your entire fundraising operation from one platform at zero fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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