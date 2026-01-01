Eventleaf and SplashThat help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event registration, ticketing, and donation tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventleaf VS Splash That
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Eventleaf and SplashThat charge $1-2 per ticket plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.
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Eventleaf and SplashThat only handle ticketing. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, donations, and donor follow-up in one place without extra tools or costs.
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Eventleaf and SplashThat offer basic business hours support. Zeffy provides unlimited help from people who understand nonprofit fundraising challenges.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no per-ticket charges, no annual costs. Eventleaf charges $1-2 per ticket plus card fees, while SplashThat costs $21.5k annually plus fees. You keep 100% of what you raise.
Unlike event-only platforms, Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofit fundraising. We combine ticketing with donations, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management - all in one free platform designed for your mission.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, offering 100% free ticketing, donations, and fundraising tools in one platform. Unlike Eventleaf ($1-2 per ticket) or SplashThat ($21.5k/year), you keep every dollar raised with zero platform fees.
Yes! While Eventleaf and SplashThat only focus on events, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including online donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and membership management - all at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy offers unlimited support to all users at no extra cost, while competitors like SplashThat limit support by plan tier. Our team understands nonprofit needs and provides personalized help without charging premium fees for basic assistance.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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