Evently VS Givergy

Evently and Givergy help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, silent auctions, donor management, and donation forms — all with zero fees so every dollar from your gala or fundraiser stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Evently and Givergy take 3-5% of every ticket and donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction actually raises money for your mission.
🛠️
Event platforms miss key nonprofit needs like donor stewardship and tax receipts. Zeffy builds specifically for fundraising with donor management built in.
☎️
Generic event platforms offer basic help centers and tiered support. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to every nonprofit at no extra cost.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees, while event platforms charge 3-5% plus monthly costs. You get nonprofit essentials like donor management, tax receipts, and ongoing fundraising tools that event platforms don't offer.
Yes, event platforms focus mainly on ticketing and auctions. You'd need separate tools for memberships, online stores, and year-round donations. Zeffy handles all your fundraising needs in one place with no fees.
Zeffy keeps 100% of your fundraising revenue with zero platform fees, while Evently charges monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket. Plus, you get nonprofit-specific tools like donor management and tax receipts that Evently lacks.
Unlike Givergy's 5% platform cut plus card fees, Zeffy charges nothing. You also get a complete nonprofit toolkit including memberships, online store, and peer-to-peer campaigns that Givergy doesn't offer.
Yes, Zeffy supports ticketing, auctions, raffles, donations, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform. Event platforms like Evently and Givergy focus mainly on events, requiring separate tools for other fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript