Fundly VS GoFundMe

Fundly and GoFundMe help you raise money online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Fundly charges 4.9% + $0.30 and GoFundMe takes 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Fundly and GoFundMe focus on basic campaigns. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
💬
Fundly offers limited phone support and GoFundMe has no phone access. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for all users.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 2.9-4.9% fees plus processing costs, Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. You keep every dollar donated, and donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. While Fundly and GoFundMe focus only on campaigns, Zeffy offers event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management. Everything your nonprofit needs in one place, all at zero cost.
Crowdfunding platforms offer basic donor tracking with limited contact management. Zeffy includes full donor CRM, automated receipts, and built-in email tools to nurture lasting relationships with your supporters.
Fundly charges 4.9% + $0.30 per transaction, while GoFundMe takes 2.9% + $0.30. Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or transaction costs. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar donated.
Crowdfunding platforms end when campaigns close, leaving you without ongoing tools. Zeffy provides permanent donor management, email tools, and fundraising features to build lasting relationships beyond single campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript