FundRazr and GoFundMe help you launch crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
FundRazr VS GoFundMe
💯
FundRazr takes 5% and GoFundMe takes 3% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising goal goes to your mission.
🎟️
FundRazr and GoFundMe lack auctions, raffles, and event ticketing. Zeffy handles donations, events, and merchandise sales in one place.
📞
FundRazr and GoFundMe offer limited email support with response delays. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support for all users.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees, while crowdfunding platforms charge 3-5% plus card fees. You keep 100% of donations and get nonprofit-focused tools like donor management, event ticketing, and membership tracking all in one place.
FundRazr charges 5% platform fees plus card processing, while GoFundMe takes 3% plus fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution. This means more money stays with your cause.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus only on campaigns, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit fundraising tools including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management - all with zero platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone support during office hours at no extra cost. FundRazr limits phone support to premium users, while GoFundMe offers no phone support at all.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns. Zeffy builds lasting donor relationships with integrated CRM, recurring memberships, event management, and newsletter tools - helping you grow sustainable funding year-round.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
