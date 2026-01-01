GoFundMe and Indiegogo help you crowdfund, but they take fees from every donation and offer limited donor management tools. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GoFundMe VS Indiegogo
💰
GoFundMe takes 3% and Indiegogo takes 5% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising goal goes directly to your mission.
🧰
GoFundMe and Indiegogo only handle basic donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
🤝
GoFundMe and Indiegogo offer limited help center support. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live training webinars, and dedicated office hours.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause. GoFundMe takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, reducing your impact. Plus, Zeffy offers comprehensive nonprofit tools like donor management, event ticketing, and membership features that GoFundMe lacks.
Indiegogo charges 5% platform fees plus payment processing costs, significantly reducing your fundraising results. Zeffy operates on zero fees with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. We also provide dedicated nonprofit features like CRM and peer-to-peer fundraising that Indiegogo doesn't offer.
Yes, Zeffy is a complete nonprofit platform beyond crowdfunding. We offer event ticketing, online stores, membership management, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM. Crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe and Indiegogo only handle basic donation collection without these essential nonprofit tools.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so every dollar donated reaches your mission. GoFundMe takes 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction. Beyond fundraising, Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools like donor CRM, event ticketing, and membership management that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Indiegogo charges 5% platform fees plus payment processing costs, significantly reducing your impact. Zeffy operates fee-free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. We also offer dedicated nonprofit features like auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript