GoFundMe VS Spacehive

Campaign Builder
Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)
Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available
Upload Videos & Photos Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall Custom Donor Communications
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Donation Dedication Options src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Upload Videos & Photos</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Custom Donor Communications</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donation Dedication Options</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
3%
platform cut + card fees per gift
7.5%
platform cut plus card fees
Processing fees
2.4% + $0.30
per credit card transaction; higher fees for PayPal, American Express, and other processors
2.9%
for card payments (charged by Stripe)
Platform fees
2.2%
per transaction
7.5%
(+VAT) of project target
Monthly fees
$299/month
Professional plan subscription; Essentials plan for smaller nonprofits has no monthly fee
N/A
Fees only charged on successful campaigns
Value for money
3.9
N/A

Features
3.9/5
Strong for one-time donations, but setup requires time and lacks recurring giving options.
N/A
Project-focused platform with basic features; limited tools for ongoing nonprofit fundraising needs.
Donations
Strong one-time donation collection with social sharing features, but lacks recurring giving options
Spacehive focuses on civic crowdfunding for community projects. Basic donation collection with project-based campaigns and community engagement features. Ticketing
No event ticketing system for nonprofit galas, workshops, or community events
No event ticketing capabilities. Spacehive focuses on project funding rather than event management or ticket sales. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Excellent peer-to-peer fundraising with easy campaign sharing and team fundraising features
Limited peer-to-peer features. Supporters can share campaigns, but no dedicated tools for supporters to create their own fundraising pages. Auctions
GoFundMe doesn't offer auction functionality for nonprofits looking to host fundraising events
Spacehive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments. Raffles
No raffle or contest management tools available for nonprofit fundraising events
No raffle or lottery functionality available. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage entries and drawings. Online store
No built-in online store capabilities for selling merchandise or products to supporters
No e-commerce or online store functionality. Spacehive is purely focused on crowdfunding campaigns for community projects. Memberships
GoFundMe doesn't offer membership management features. It's designed for one-time fundraising campaigns, not ongoing supporter relationships.
Not available - Spacehive focuses on one-time project funding rather than ongoing membership programs Donor Management/CRM
GoFundMe offers basic donor lists with contact info, but lacks CRM features like donor history, segmentation, or relationship tracking.
Basic backer tracking - no comprehensive donor relationship management or detailed supporter profiles
Emails & Newsletter
GoFundMe provides basic update posting to campaign pages, but no email marketing tools or donor communication features.
Limited communication tools - basic project updates and backer notifications only
Payment Processing
GoFundMe charges a 2.9% + $0.30 fee per donation. They also take a platform fee on top of payment processing costs.
Basic payment processing with transaction fees - primarily designed for crowdfunding campaigns They also take a platform fee on top of payment processing costs.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic payment processing with transaction fees - primarily designed for crowdfunding campaigns</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts major credit and debit cards for donations
Supported - Accept Visa, Mastercard, and other major credit cards for campaign donations
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Offers mobile wallet payment options including Apple Pay and Google Pay
Supported - Donors can use Apple Pay and Google Pay for quick, secure contributions
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - GoFundMe only processes credit/debit card payments and bank transfers for withdrawals
Not supported - Spacehive focuses on credit card payments for crowdfunding campaigns
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - GoFundMe is web-based crowdfunding platform without in-person payment capabilities
Not supported - Spacehive operates as a web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps

Customer Support
3.9/5
N/A
Unlimited Support
GoFundMe offers limited support with response time delays
Spacehive does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan type
Phone Support / Office Hours
GoFundMe does not offer phone support or scheduled office hours
Spacehive does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users
Webinars
GoFundMe offers occasional educational webinars for campaign creators
Spacehive provides occasional webinars and training sessions for project creators
Help Center
GoFundMe has a comprehensive help center with articles and FAQs
Spacehive maintains a help center with guides and FAQs for crowdfunding projects
Email
Spacehive offers email support for users with questions or issues
Spacehive offers email support for users with questions or issues
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for individual fundraisers, not nonprofits — limited help with delayed responses
Email-only support designed for project creators — assistance varies by plan level assistance is limited based on plan type</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">GoFundMe does not offer phone support or scheduled office hours</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Spacehive does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">GoFundMe offers occasional educational webinars for campaign creators</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Spacehive provides occasional webinars and training sessions for project creators</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">GoFundMe has a comprehensive help center with articles and FAQs</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Spacehive maintains a help center with guides and FAQs for crowdfunding projects</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Email</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Spacehive offers email support for users with questions or issues</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Spacehive offers email support for users with questions or issues</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Support built for individual fundraisers, not nonprofits — limited help with delayed responses</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Email-only support designed for project creators — assistance varies by plan level</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>