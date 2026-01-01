GoFundMe and YouCaring (now part of GoFundMe) help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they take fees from every donation. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
GoFundMe VS YouCaring
GoFundMe and YouCaring take 2.9-3% plus fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising goal actually reaches your mission.
GoFundMe and YouCaring only handle basic donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
GoFundMe and YouCaring offer limited email support with delays. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support plus live training sessions.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees, while GoFundMe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. You keep 100% of donations and get nonprofit tools like donor management, recurring giving, and tax receipts that GoFundMe lacks.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms designed for one-time campaigns, Zeffy offers comprehensive nonprofit tools including memberships, events, online stores, and donor CRM. You can build lasting supporter relationships, not just run individual campaigns.
Yes, Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit platform with event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and membership management. GoFundMe only handles basic donation campaigns, requiring you to use multiple separate tools for other needs.
GoFundMe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, while Zeffy is completely free. On a $1,000 donation, you'd lose $59 to GoFundMe but keep every dollar with Zeffy. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe focus on one-time campaigns, but nonprofits need ongoing relationships. Zeffy offers donor management, recurring giving, events, and memberships in one platform, helping you build lasting supporter connections.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
