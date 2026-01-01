PatronManager and Zkipster help you manage events and guests, but they charge fees that eat into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Patron Manager VS Zkipster
💸
PatronManager takes $1 plus 2% per ticket, while Zkipster costs $475+ monthly. Zeffy charges zero fees, keeping 100% of your event proceeds for your mission.
🧩
PatronManager lacks auctions and raffles, while Zkipster has no donation tools. Zeffy combines ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donations in one platform.
🔧
PatronManager offers basic membership tracking, while Zkipster has no peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy includes full donor management and campaign tools.
Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing with no per-ticket fees, unlike PatronManager's $1 + 2% charges or Zkipster's $475/month plans. You keep every dollar raised while getting donation tools, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising that these platforms don't offer.
PatronManager charges $1 + 2% per ticket plus card fees, while Zkipster costs $475+ monthly. Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions covering costs. A 100-ticket event saves you $300+ compared to PatronManager, with no monthly fees like Zkipster.
Yes. While PatronManager focuses mainly on ticketing and Zkipster only does event management, Zeffy combines free event ticketing with donation pages, online stores, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Everything you need in one free platform.
PatronManager and Zkipster focus only on event management without fundraising tools. Zeffy gives you free event ticketing plus donation pages, auctions, raffles, and online stores in one platform. You get everything needed for successful fundraising events without paying monthly fees or per-ticket charges.
Unlike PatronManager's $1 + 2% per ticket or Zkipster's $475 monthly fees, Zeffy is completely free. You keep 100% of ticket sales and donations. Plus, you get built-in fundraising tools that these event platforms don't offer, making Zeffy perfect for nonprofits running fundraising events.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
