PatronManager and Zoho Backstage help you manage events, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Patron Manager VS Zoho Backstage
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Zeffy charges zero fees, so your fundraising events actually raise money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
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Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and donations in one platform, so you can run complete fundraising events without juggling multiple tools.
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Zeffy works right out of the box with nonprofit-specific features, so you can focus on donor stewardship instead of technical setup.
Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing with no platform fees, while PatronManager charges $1 + 2% per ticket and Zoho Backstage requires monthly fees plus card processing costs. You keep every dollar raised for your mission.
Yes. While PatronManager and Zoho Backstage focus mainly on ticketing, Zeffy combines free event management with donations, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one platform built specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy provides unlimited support at no extra cost, while PatronManager and Zoho Backstage offer tiered support based on your subscription level. Our team understands nonprofit needs and responds quickly to help you succeed.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. PatronManager charges $1 plus 2% per ticket, and Zoho Backstage requires monthly fees plus card processing costs. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of ticket sales for your mission.
Unlike PatronManager and Zoho Backstage which focus only on ticketing, Zeffy combines events with donations, auctions, raffles, and online stores in one free platform designed specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
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