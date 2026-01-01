WooCommerce and Shift4Shop help you build online stores, but both charge transaction fees that reduce your fundraising revenue. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, merchandise sales, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Woo Commerce VS Shift 4 Shop
WooCommerce and Shift4Shop take 2.9% + 30¢ of every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
WooCommerce and Shift4Shop require plugins, custom development, and retail setups for donations and events. Zeffy gives you purpose-built fundraising tools that work right away.
WooCommerce and Shift4Shop need hosting setup, plugin purchases, and technical configuration. Zeffy gets your donation page live in minutes with zero setup costs.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not businesses. While WooCommerce and Shift4Shop charge hosting fees, plugin costs, and 2.9% payment processing fees, Zeffy offers completely free fundraising tools with zero platform fees.
WooCommerce and Shift4Shop charge monthly hosting fees plus 2.9% on every donation. On $10,000 raised, that's $290 in fees alone. Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Yes, and better. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and donor management built for nonprofits. WooCommerce and Shift4Shop require expensive plugins and custom development for these features.
Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits, not retail businesses. While WooCommerce and Shift4Shop require hosting fees, expensive plugins, and 2.9% payment processing on every donation, Zeffy provides all fundraising tools completely free with zero platform fees.
WooCommerce and Shift4Shop charge monthly hosting plus 2.9% on every transaction. For a nonprofit raising $20,000 annually, that's $580+ in fees. Zeffy keeps 100% of donations, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
