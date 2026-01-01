WooCommerce and Squarespace help you build online stores, but they charge transaction fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, merchandise sales, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Woo Commerce VS Squarespace
WooCommerce and Squarespace charge monthly fees plus 2.9% transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
WooCommerce and Squarespace require plugins and workarounds for donations and raffles. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one platform.
WooCommerce and Squarespace need technical setup, hosting, and maintenance. Zeffy gets you fundraising in minutes with no IT skills required.
Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits, not retail sales. While WooCommerce and Squarespace focus on selling products with complex setups and monthly fees, Zeffy offers donation forms, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns designed specifically for your mission. You get nonprofit tools without ecommerce complexity.
Absolutely. WooCommerce requires hosting, plugin management, and technical expertise that most nonprofits lack. Zeffy provides everything you need in one simple platform - no coding, hosting bills, or plugin fees. Just create your campaigns and start raising funds for your cause.
Unlike WooCommerce and Squarespace, Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees. While WooCommerce requires costly plugins and hosting fees, and Squarespace charges monthly subscriptions plus transaction fees, Zeffy offers all fundraising tools for free. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
WooCommerce costs add up quickly with hosting ($10-50/month), plugins ($200+/year), and payment fees (2.9% + 30¢). Squarespace charges $18-40/month plus transaction fees. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations and avoid all platform fees, saving thousands annually that can go directly to your mission.
Yes. While WooCommerce requires technical expertise, hosting management, and plugin configuration, Zeffy provides donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management in one simple platform. No coding, hosting, or maintenance needed - just focus on your cause while we handle the technology.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
