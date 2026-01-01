Zeffy VS Jersey Watch

Jersey Watch
Zeffy
Decorative

Zeffy VS Jersey Watch

Zeffy VS Jersey Watch: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Zeffy
Jersey Watch
Jersey Watch
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_pricing.svg"alt=""/><div class="comparecategorytitle">Pricing</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">$</p><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Completely free. Always.<a href="https://www.zeffy.com/home/free-online-fundraising-platform"target="_blank"class="rich-text_table is-header">But how? →</a></p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div id="pricing-header"class="rich-text_table is-header"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="rich-text_table is-header">$29/mo + 3.5% + $1 per gift</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Processing fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">$0 in credit card and transaction fees. Zeffy covers these.<a href="https://www.zeffy.com/home/free-online-fundraising-platform"target="_blank"class="table_text">How? →</a></p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="processingfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">3.5% + $1</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">per transaction for online payments (covers all credit and debit card fees)</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Platform fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">Zeffy never takes a cut. Unlike platforms that skim 3–5%, you keep 100% of every donation.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="platformfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$0</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">No platform fees</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Monthly fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0/month</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">No subscriptions, no paywalls. Every org, big or small, gets full access for free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="monthlyfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$29/month</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">Starting at $29/month for Basic plan</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Other fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">We've never charged a single cent to nonprofits and we never will.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="otherfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$0</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">No fee</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Pricing transparency</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">10/10</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">No platform fees, no credit card fees, no hidden fees, no fees period!</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="pricingtransparency"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">9/10</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">Pricing is fully visible and fees clearly broken down. Users can infer without significant hoops.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Value for money</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">5/5</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">450+ reviews on Capterra. All-in-one fundraising, zero fees, unbeatable value.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="valueformoney"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">4.8</p></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <!-- HEADER ROW --> <div id="features"class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"> <img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="stack"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5/5</p> </div> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header"> No training needed. Built for busy nonprofit teams, not tech pros. Launch a campaign in under 30 minutes. </p> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="stack"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.8</p> </div> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Offers multiple tools but charges fees on every donation and lacks the automation features growing nonprofits need.</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- DONATIONS --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donations</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Donations without the cut. Custom forms, tax receipts, donor tracking — all fee-free.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Basic donation forms with limited customization options and standard payment processing</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- TICKETING --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Sell tickets, check in guests, track sales — and keep 100%. No fees. No fine print.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Event ticketing system with basic registration features and attendee management tools</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- P2P --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Teams or individuals launch fundraising pages in minutes. Track progress, keep 100%. No fees.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Peer-to-peer fundraising tools allowing supporters to create personal fundraising pages</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- AUCTIONS --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Run auctions without giving up a percentage. List items, track bids, collect payments — all fee-free.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Online auction platform with bidding management and item catalog features</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- RAFFLES --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Host online raffles and 50/50s. Track sales, set ticket limits, stay compliant — all without paying a cent.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Simple raffle management with ticket sales tracking and winner selection functionality</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- ONLINE STORE --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online Store</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Skip the tool sprawl. Sell merch and manage your store in one place — no fees, no add-ons.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Basic e-commerce capabilities for selling merchandise and nonprofit products online</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- MEMBERSHIPS --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Automate memberships with no per-member fees. Dues go straight to your org — perfect for clubs, alumni, and supporters.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Jersey Watch offers basic membership management with member directories and communication tools, but lacks advanced automation features for membership renewals and tiered membership structures that growing nonprofits need.</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- CRM --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor management/CRM</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Ditch the expensive CRM. Track donations, send thank-yous, and build donor loyalty — all fee-free.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Provides donor tracking and basic contact management, though reporting capabilities are limited and may not offer the detailed insights needed for strategic donor relationship building.</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- EMAILS --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Manage contacts and send newsletters from the same place you fundraise. Unlimited sends, no fees.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Includes email communication features for member and donor outreach, but email design options and automation workflows appear more basic compared to specialized nonprofit platforms.</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- PAYMENT PROCESSING (END ROW) --> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Accept donations, ticket sales, and payments — all 100% fee-free. No cuts, no hidden fees, ever.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Processes donations and payments but charges standard transaction fees on all contributions, which reduces the funds available for your nonprofit's mission and programs.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>
Payment methods

Zeffy: All the ways donors want to give: cards, mobile wallets, and bank transfers — all 100% fee-free.
Jersey Watch: Credit cards only — no bank transfers, digital wallets, or in-person options

Credit Card Payments
Zeffy: Accept all major credit cards with zero processing fees. Zeffy covers the cost — you keep 100% of every donation.
Jersey Watch: Jersey Watch processes all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover through their integrated payment gateway, with standard nonprofit processing rates and PCI compliance.

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Zeffy: One-tap donations and tickets with Apple Pay & Google Pay. No fees, just smooth mobile checkouts.
Jersey Watch: Jersey Watch offers digital wallet integration supporting both Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster checkout experiences, particularly beneficial for mobile donors making quick contributions.

ACH / Bank Transfers
Zeffy: Accept bank transfers with zero fees. Full donation amounts go straight to your mission.
Jersey Watch: Jersey Watch supports bank transfers and direct debit options for recurring donations, allowing nonprofits to collect funds directly from donor bank accounts with lower processing fees than credit cards.

Tap to Pay App
Zeffy: Anyone on your team can take payments from their phone. No card reader, no fees, no friction.
Jersey Watch: Jersey Watch provides mobile card readers and point-of-sale solutions for event fundraising, allowing nonprofits to accept credit card payments at galas, walks, and other in-person fundraising activities.
Customer Support

Zeffy: 4.9/5
Jersey Watch: 5.0/5

Unlimited Support
Zeffy: Free, unlimited support for every nonprofit. No hidden tiers. No upsells.
Jersey Watch: Limited support with response time delays

Phone Support / Office Hours
Zeffy: Book a real call or video session — no endless hold music.
Jersey Watch: No phone support or scheduled office hours mentioned

Webinars
Zeffy: Weekly live trainings and topic-based webinars. Practical campaigns, donor tips, and workflows — not just demos.
Jersey Watch: Not mentioned or offered

Help Center
Zeffy: Clear step-by-step guides, FAQs, and videos built for nonprofits. Simple, jargon-free.
Jersey Watch: N/A

Email
Zeffy: Reach out anytime — if AI can't help, our support team jumps in within 2–6 business hours.
Jersey Watch: Available through contact form and support tickets

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Zeffy: You'll talk to nonprofit experts, not generic tech support. Our team responds in 2–6 business hours (and nonprofits rate us 9.3/10).
Jersey Watch: Support through contact form only — responses can take 24+ hours with no phone or live help available. No hidden tiers. No upsells.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Limited support with response time delays</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Book a real call or video session — no endless hold music.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No phone support or scheduled office hours mentioned</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Weekly live trainings and topic-based webinars. Practical campaigns, donor tips, and workflows — not just demos.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Not mentioned or offered</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Clear step-by-step guides, FAQs, and videos built for nonprofits. Simple, jargon-free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">N/A</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Email</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Reach out anytime — if AI can't help, our support team jumps in within 2–6 business hours.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Available through contact form and support tickets</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">You'll talk to nonprofit experts, not generic tech support. Our team responds in 2–6 business hours (and nonprofits rate us 9.3/10).</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support through contact form only — responses can take 24+ hours with no phone or live help available.</p></div></div></div></div></div>

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Jersey Watch

Frequently asked questions

What kind of support does Zeffy provide compared to Jersey Watch?

Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and comprehensive help resources at no cost. Jersey Watch offers basic support through contact forms with response delays, and you're already paying $29-79/month for limited access.

How does Zeffy's donor management compare to Jersey Watch's player management system?

Jersey Watch manages sports team rosters and player data. Zeffy tracks donor relationships, giving history, and engagement specifically for nonprofits, helping you build lasting supporter connections that drive mission impact.

Why should nonprofits choose Zeffy over Jersey Watch for fundraising?

Zeffy eliminates all fees so you keep 100% of donations, while Jersey Watch charges $29-79/month plus 3.5% + $1 per transaction. Our platform is built specifically for nonprofits, not sports teams.

How do the costs compare between Zeffy and Jersey Watch?

Jersey Watch costs $348-948 annually plus transaction fees that reduce every donation. Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.

Can Zeffy handle the same fundraising activities as Jersey Watch?

Yes, Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores. Unlike Jersey Watch's sports focus, we're designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising needs.

