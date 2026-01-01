Zeffy VS Jersey Watch

Jersey Watch

<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_pricing.svg"alt=""/><div class="comparecategorytitle">Pricing</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">$</p><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Completely free. Always.<a href="https://www.zeffy.com/home/free-online-fundraising-platform"target="_blank"class="rich-text_table is-header">But how? →</a></p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div id="pricing-header"class="rich-text_table is-header"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="rich-text_table is-header">$29/mo + 3.5% + $1 per gift</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Processing fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">$0 in credit card and transaction fees. Zeffy covers these.<a href="https://www.zeffy.com/home/free-online-fundraising-platform"target="_blank"class="table_text">How? →</a></p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="processingfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">3.5% + $1</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">per transaction for online payments (covers all credit and debit card fees)</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Platform fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">Zeffy never takes a cut. Unlike platforms that skim 3–5%, you keep 100% of every donation.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="platformfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$0</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">No platform fees</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Monthly fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0/month</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">No subscriptions, no paywalls. Every org, big or small, gets full access for free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="monthlyfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$29/month</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">Starting at $29/month for Basic plan</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Other fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">We've never charged a single cent to nonprofits and we never will.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="otherfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$0</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">No fee</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Pricing transparency</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">10/10</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">No platform fees, no credit card fees, no hidden fees, no fees period!</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="pricingtransparency"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">9/10</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">Pricing is fully visible and fees clearly broken down. Users can infer without significant hoops.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Value for money</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">5/5</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">450+ reviews on Capterra. All-in-one fundraising, zero fees, unbeatable value.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="valueformoney"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">4.8</p></div></div></div></div></div>

<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <!-- HEADER ROW --> <div id="features"class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"> <img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="stack"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5/5</p> </div> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header"> No training needed. Built for busy nonprofit teams, not tech pros. Launch a campaign in under 30 minutes. </p> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="stack"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.8</p> </div> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Offers multiple tools but charges fees on every donation and lacks the automation features growing nonprofits need.</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- DONATIONS --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donations</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Donations without the cut. Custom forms, tax receipts, donor tracking — all fee-free.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Basic donation forms with limited customization options and standard payment processing</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- TICKETING --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Sell tickets, check in guests, track sales — and keep 100%. No fees. No fine print.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Event ticketing system with basic registration features and attendee management tools</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- P2P --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Teams or individuals launch fundraising pages in minutes. Track progress, keep 100%. No fees.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Peer-to-peer fundraising tools allowing supporters to create personal fundraising pages</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- AUCTIONS --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Run auctions without giving up a percentage. List items, track bids, collect payments — all fee-free.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Online auction platform with bidding management and item catalog features</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- RAFFLES --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Host online raffles and 50/50s. Track sales, set ticket limits, stay compliant — all without paying a cent.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Simple raffle management with ticket sales tracking and winner selection functionality</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- ONLINE STORE --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online Store</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Skip the tool sprawl. Sell merch and manage your store in one place — no fees, no add-ons.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Basic e-commerce capabilities for selling merchandise and nonprofit products online</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- MEMBERSHIPS --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Automate memberships with no per-member fees. Dues go straight to your org — perfect for clubs, alumni, and supporters.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Jersey Watch offers basic membership management with member directories and communication tools, but lacks advanced automation features for membership renewals and tiered membership structures that growing nonprofits need.</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- CRM --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor management/CRM</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Ditch the expensive CRM. Track donations, send thank-yous, and build donor loyalty — all fee-free.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Provides donor tracking and basic contact management, though reporting capabilities are limited and may not offer the detailed insights needed for strategic donor relationship building.</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- EMAILS --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Manage contacts and send newsletters from the same place you fundraise. Unlimited sends, no fees.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Includes email communication features for member and donor outreach, but email design options and automation workflows appear more basic compared to specialized nonprofit platforms.</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- PAYMENT PROCESSING (END ROW) --> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Accept donations, ticket sales, and payments — all 100% fee-free. No cuts, no hidden fees, ever.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Processes donations and payments but charges standard transaction fees on all contributions, which reduces the funds available for your nonprofit's mission and programs.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>

<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <!-- HEADER ROW --> <div class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"> <img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8de3026f5d3875f3329a3_BigIcons.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Payment methods</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">All the ways donors want to give: cards, mobile wallets, and bank transfers — all 100% fee-free.</p> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Credit cards only — no bank transfers, digital wallets, or in-person options</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- CREDIT CARD --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Credit Card Payments</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Accept all major credit cards with zero processing fees. Zeffy covers the cost — you keep 100% of every donation.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src=" https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Jersey Watch processes all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover through their integrated payment gateway, with standard nonprofit processing rates and PCI compliance.</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- APPLE PAY & GOOGLE PAY --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Apple Pay & Google Pay</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">One-tap donations and tickets with Apple Pay & Google Pay. No fees, just smooth mobile checkouts.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src=" https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Jersey Watch offers digital wallet integration supporting both Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster checkout experiences, particularly beneficial for mobile donors making quick contributions.</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- ACH / BANK TRANSFERS --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">ACH / Bank Transfers</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Accept bank transfers with zero fees. Full donation amounts go straight to your mission.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src=" https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Jersey Watch supports bank transfers and direct debit options for recurring donations, allowing nonprofits to collect funds directly from donor bank accounts with lower processing fees than credit cards.</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- TAP TO PAY (END ROW) --> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Tap to Pay App</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-green"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Anyone on your team can take payments from their phone. No card reader, no fees, no friction.</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src=" https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Jersey Watch provides mobile card readers and point-of-sale solutions for event fundraising, allowing nonprofits to accept credit card payments at galas, walks, and other in-person fundraising activities.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>

<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8df20d98a80f025f7cb0f_BigIcons.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Customer Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.9/5</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5.0/5</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Unlimited Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Free, unlimited support for every nonprofit. No hidden tiers. No upsells.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Limited support with response time delays</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Book a real call or video session — no endless hold music.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No phone support or scheduled office hours mentioned</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Weekly live trainings and topic-based webinars. Practical campaigns, donor tips, and workflows — not just demos.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Not mentioned or offered</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Clear step-by-step guides, FAQs, and videos built for nonprofits. Simple, jargon-free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">N/A</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Email</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Reach out anytime — if AI can't help, our support team jumps in within 2–6 business hours.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Available through contact form and support tickets</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">You'll talk to nonprofit experts, not generic tech support. Our team responds in 2–6 business hours (and nonprofits rate us 9.3/10).</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Support through contact form only — responses can take 24+ hours with no phone or live help available.</p></div></div></div></div></div>