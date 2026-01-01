Button Text

Keep 100% of your animal shelter’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Animal Shelters, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Animal Shelters

How Zeffy helps Animal Shelters raise money

Animal Shelters use Zeffy to fund everything from from emergency vet care drives to sponsor-a-pet programs—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Kick Off an Emergency Vet Care Drive

Create a dedicated donation form for urgent medical cases, letting supporters give quickly to cover vet bills and save lives.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Launch a Sponsor-a-Pet Program

Encourage donors to commit monthly gifts to cover ongoing care and sheltering costs for individual animals in need.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Host a Walk for Whiskers Fundraiser

Enable participants to create personal pages and gather pledges per mile walked, boosting community engagement and donor outreach.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Sell Tickets to a Paws & Pints Fundraiser

Organize an evening at a local brewpub with adoptable pets, selling tickets in advance to cover costs and raise funds for the shelter.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Run a Spring Pet Raffle

Sell raffle tickets online for pet-themed prize baskets or gift certificates, driving excitement and small-dollar contributions.

data-usecase-cta="raffle"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Open a Pawsome Merch Shop

Offer branded T-shirts, mugs, and pet accessories online to expand outreach and earn revenue with zero platform fees.

data-usecase-cta="store"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your animal shelter raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🐶 50 spay/neuter surgeries

To reduce pet overpopulation and save lives in your community

🐱 100 health checks, vaccines, and microchips

Ensuring every feline gets a healthy start to find a loving home

🐾 125 adoption kits

Complete with leashes, bowls, and care guides to help pets settle into their new families

🎾 Enrichment toys and supplies for 250 animals

Reducing stress and boosting well-being while they wait for adoption

🏥 Emergency medical fund for 5 pets

Providing life-saving treatment to animals in urgent need

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Animal Shelters

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Animal Shelters

🐶 Splash & Save Dog Wash

Invite volunteers to wash pups at the shelter in a fun outdoor event, raising donations and boosting community engagement.

📸 #SummerPaws Photo Contest

Supporters pay a small entry fee to share their pet’s summer selfies; public voting raises funds and spreads the shelter’s mission.

🍦 Pup-sicle Social

Host an outdoor puppy-friendly ice cream event, sell treats and raffle baskets to raise funds while keeping pups cool.

🧘 Pet Yoga Sunset Stretch

Partner with a local yogi for a sunset pet yoga class—ticket sales support the shelter and create pet-friendly relaxation.

🎨 Paw Print Paint Night

Guests help pets create paw-print art on canvas; art pieces are sold or auctioned for shelter support and a creative keepsake.

💻 Virtual Foster Spotlight Drive

Host a week-long livestream showcasing foster pets with donation goals that unlock fun on-screen challenges for hosts.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Animal Shelters fundraising ideas

Browse all animal shelter fundraising ideas

Top grants for Animal Shelters in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your animal shelter. These options are a great place to start.

PEDIGREE Foundation Grant Cycle

PEDIGREE Foundation

Up to $100,000 (DOGS RULE.â¢ Grant) or $10,000â$15,000 (Program Development Grants)

Supports animal shelters and rescues with programs like foster, transport, and behavior, with an application deadline of April 13, 2025.

Apply now

2025 ASPCA Research Grants

ASPCA

Up to $50,000 (depending on research area)

Funds high-quality research across various disciplines to benefit animals, with proposals accepted from May 15 to July 31, 2025.

Apply now

SpotOn Gives 2025

SpotOn

Four $20,000 grants and four $5,000 runner-up grants

Supports animal welfare nonprofits, with a focus on canine welfare, accepting applications from July 9 to August 11, 2025.

Apply now

2025 Grant Program

Conservation Nation

Not specified

Applications open at 10 am EST on July 7, 2025, for their grant program supporting conservation efforts.

Apply now

Find more animal shelter grants

Top companies that donate to Animal Shelters in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your animal shelter’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants, Round Up programs, and registries.

Get in touch

PetSmart Charities

Funds animal welfare organizations and shelters across North America.

Get in touch

Hartz Mountain

Donates pet products, such as puppy pads and flea products, to organizations like United Pet Fund, which then distributes them to shelters and rescues.

Get in touch

Blue Buffalo

Partners with organizations like United Pet Fund to provide resources to animals in need.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Animal Shelters? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for animal shelters! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to let animal shelters like yours keep every dollar raised. There's no catch!

Can Animal Shelters use Zeffy to collect adoption fees or donations?

Absolutely! Animal shelters can use Zeffy to collect adoption fees, receive general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations — all without any fees. Every dollar collected goes directly to support the animals in your care.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Animal Shelters run with Zeffy?

Animal shelters can run various fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. You can set up peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage ticketed events like adoption drives or galas, and establish recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Animal Shelters?

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for animal shelters. While other platforms may claim to be free but have hidden fees, we ensure every cent you raise goes directly to your cause. This means more resources for the animals you support and increased trust from your donors.

How to get funding for…

Zoo Animal Rescues
Wildlife Sanctuaries
Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) Groups
Senior Pet Rescues
Small Animal Rescues
Retired Animal Rescues
Reptile Rescues
Raptor Rescues
Rabbit Rescues
Parrot Rescues
Humane Society
Horse Rescues
Exotic Animal Rescues
Dog Rescues
Disabled Animal Rescues
Cat Rescues
Bird Sanctuaries
Bat Rescues

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.