Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Animal Shelters? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for animal shelters! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to let animal shelters like yours keep every dollar raised. There's no catch!

Can Animal Shelters use Zeffy to collect adoption fees or donations?

Absolutely! Animal shelters can use Zeffy to collect adoption fees, receive general donations, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations — all without any fees. Every dollar collected goes directly to support the animals in your care.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Animal Shelters run with Zeffy?

Animal shelters can run various fundraising campaigns using Zeffy. You can set up peer-to-peer fundraisers, manage ticketed events like adoption drives or galas, and establish recurring donation programs. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy has you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Animal Shelters?

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for animal shelters. While other platforms may claim to be free but have hidden fees, we ensure every cent you raise goes directly to your cause. This means more resources for the animals you support and increased trust from your donors.