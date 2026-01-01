data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Founders Circle: Monthly Museum Support
Invite supporters to automate monthly contributions that sustain exhibitions and operations, ensuring reliable revenue year-round.
Crowdfund the New Dinosaur Exhibit
Empower your audience to create personal fundraising pages for a major exhibit launch, expanding reach and engagement while hitting your funding target.
Gala Under the Stars Benefit
Sell tickets to an elegant outdoor gala with live music and guided tours to bring patrons together in support of your museum’s programs.
Historic Photograph Raffle
Offer limited-edition prints or VIP tour packages as raffle prizes, driving excitement and small-dollar contributions from a broad audience.
Behind-the-Scenes Silent Auction
Auction off curator-led tours, framed artwork, or donor-named gallery plaques to engage patrons and secure major gifts in a competitive format.
Museum Membership Club
Launch tiered membership levels with exclusive perks like members-only events, discounts, and insider newsletters to boost recurring revenue and loyalty.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🖼️ Conservation of 10 artworks
Protect irreplaceable pieces for future generations
🎟️ 250 free admission tickets
Open museum doors to families who can’t afford entry
🔍 50 workshop scholarships
Give young learners hands-on access to art and history
🚌 Outreach to 3 schools
Bring curated exhibits directly into underserved classrooms
💡 Gallery lighting upgrades
Enhance displays and safeguard sensitive artifacts
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Museums
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Museums
🎨 Museum Night Market
Outdoor evening art fair with local artisans, live demos, and small-ticket sales—boost revenue and community ties under the stars
🏛️ Gallery Scavenger Hunt
Sell timed scavenger hunt tickets; families explore exhibits solving clues—fun way to drive admissions and donor engagement
📱 Curator Live Q&A
Host virtual talks with curators, ticketed access; donors get insider insights, boosting online engagement and small gifts
🚶♂️ Summer Art Walk
Guided outdoor tour of public art and museum highlights; ticket fees support exhibits and inspire new memberships
🍨 Art & Ice Cream Social
Family-friendly courtyard event pairing gallery tours with local ice cream—ticketed entry raises funds and broadens outreach
🌱 Museum Garden Pop-Up
Temporary plant sale and mini-workshops in museum garden; proceeds fund conservation and attract nature-loving donors
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Museums fundraising ideas
Top grants for Museums in 2025
EPA Environmental Education Grants
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Up to $100,000
Supports environmental education projects; deadline August 15, 2025.
Inspire! Grants for Small Museums
Institute of Museum and Library Services
$5,000â$75,000
Supports small museums in project-based efforts; deadline November 14, 2025.
Grants for Arts Projects
National Endowment for the Arts
$10,000-$100,000
Provides funding for public engagement with the arts and arts education; NEA Applicant Portal opens March 14, 2025.
Museum Grants for American Latino History and Culture
Institute of Museum and Library Services
$5,000 to $500,000
Supports projects that strengthen the capacity of American Latino museums; awards expected by June 2025.
Top companies that donate to Museums in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good program.
Bank of America
Supports a wide range of nonprofit organizations with funding and programming to make arts and culture accessible.
Van Cleef & Arpels
Supports arts and culture through its foundation.
Lavazza
Supports culture and arts initiatives as part of its sustainability focus.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Museums? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for museums! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free through optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission. Museums can keep every dollar they raise.
Can Museums use Zeffy to collect exhibit sponsorships?
Absolutely! Museums can use Zeffy to collect exhibit sponsorships, sell tickets to special events, and even set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Plus, all contributions are fee-free, meaning more funds go directly towards preserving culture and history.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Museums run with Zeffy?
Museums can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters can rally donations on your behalf, sell tickets to special exhibitions, or set up membership programs with recurring donations. Zeffy’s all-in-one platform simplifies managing these campaigns at no cost.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Museums?
Zeffy is the best choice for museums as it is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that charge fees even when they claim to be 'free', Zeffy allows museums to maximize their funds, meaning more resources can be dedicated to preserving art and culture.