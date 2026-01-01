Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Museums? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for museums! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. Zeffy remains free through optional tips from donors who appreciate our mission. Museums can keep every dollar they raise.

Can Museums use Zeffy to collect exhibit sponsorships?

Absolutely! Museums can use Zeffy to collect exhibit sponsorships, sell tickets to special events, and even set up recurring donations for ongoing support. Plus, all contributions are fee-free, meaning more funds go directly towards preserving culture and history.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Museums run with Zeffy?

Museums can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers where supporters can rally donations on your behalf, sell tickets to special exhibitions, or set up membership programs with recurring donations. Zeffy’s all-in-one platform simplifies managing these campaigns at no cost.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Museums?

Zeffy is the best choice for museums as it is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that charge fees even when they claim to be 'free', Zeffy allows museums to maximize their funds, meaning more resources can be dedicated to preserving art and culture.