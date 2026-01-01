Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sports and Recreation Leagues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Sports and Recreation Leagues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help sports and recreation groups like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it—no catch!

Can Sports and Recreation Leagues use Zeffy to collect membership fees?

Absolutely! Sports and Recreation Leagues can use Zeffy to collect membership fees, sell event tickets, and manage recurring donations—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar contributed by your members or supporters goes directly to sustaining your league and events.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Sports and Recreation Leagues run with Zeffy?

Sports and Recreation Leagues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraisers where teams rally their networks for support, organize ticketed events like tournaments or galas, or set up recurring donation programs for consistent support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy simplifies the process.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Sports and Recreation Leagues?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Sports and Recreation Leagues. While other platforms claim to be "free" but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a cent from your donations. This means more funds go directly to your teams, events, and community engagements—exactly where they should.