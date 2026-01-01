Button Text

Keep 100% of your sports league’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Sports and Recreation Leagues, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Sports and Recreation Leagues

How Zeffy helps Sports and Recreation Leagues raise money

Sports and Recreation Leagues use Zeffy to fund everything from from team spirit store to monthly giving circle—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch a Team Spirit Store

Offer jerseys, hats and fan gear in an online store to raise funds and boost team pride—100% of proceeds go to your league. Fulfill orders seamlessly while supporters shop from anywhere.

Sell Season Opener Tickets

Drive revenue and secure attendance by selling tickets to your league’s season opener or tournament online. Track RSVPs, collect attendee info, and fill the stands with ease.

Host a Championship Game Raffle

Engage fans with a raffle for signed balls, team swag, or VIP passes—perfect for big games or playoffs. Automate ticket sales and draw winners without any platform fees.

Kick Off a Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Empower coaches, players, and parents to fundraise individually for travel, equipment, or field improvements. Each supporter gets a personalized page to share and raise funds.

Create a League Supporter Drive

Set up a custom donation form to collect one-time gifts for uniforms, facility maintenance, or scholarships. A straightforward online form makes giving simple and fee-free.

Build a Sustaining Donor Program

Secure predictable funding by inviting fans to join a monthly giving circle that supports ongoing league operations. Automate recurring gifts to keep your budget on track.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your sports league raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

⚽️ 50 new soccer balls and nets

So every player has access to reliable, high-quality gear

🏀 A full season of referee fees

Ensuring fair play and professional officiating at every game

🚐 10 team travel scholarships

So no one misses a match due to transportation costs

🌱 Field maintenance and new line markings

Keeping your pitches safe, well-maintained, and game-ready

🩹 100 protective gear kits and first-aid supplies

So athletes can play confidently knowing safety is a priority

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Sports and Recreation Leagues

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Sports and Recreation Leagues

🏃‍♂️ Summer Sports-A-Thon

Participants set personal sports goals and collect pledges per mile or hoop to fund youth sports programs.

🚴‍♀️ Community Bike-A-Thon

Cyclists ride scenic routes, raise per-mile pledges, and fund facility upgrades for local recreation leagues.

🛶 Paddle & Picnic

Family kayak paddle followed by a lakeside picnic. Ticket sales support water safety training and league scholarships.

📱 Virtual Fitness Relay

Teams log workouts on a simple app for 30 days, unlocking sponsor donations for each completed exercise.

⚾ All-Star Weekend Festival

Weekend sports carnival with mini-games, food trucks, and silent auctions—ticket sales boost league programs.

🎁 Jersey Auction Live

Go live to auction signed jerseys and sports gear. Virtual bidding drives funds to support equipment needs.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Sports and Recreation Leagues fundraising ideas

Browse all sports league fundraising ideas

Top grants for Sports and Recreation Leagues in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your sports league. These options are a great place to start.

Musco Sports Lighting and US Soccer Foundation Soccer Fund Grant

Musco Sports Lighting and US Soccer Foundation

Not specified, but for sports lighting projects.

Offers financial support for sports lighting projects, with applications accepted quarterly (March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 30).

Apply now

NFL Foundation Grassroots Program

NFL Foundation

Up to $250,000

Supports capital improvement projects for local football fields; applications due June 30, 2025.

Apply now

Gainbridge Assists: Investing in the Future of Women’s Sports

Gainbridge Assists, Parity, and Women’s Sports Foundation

At least $5,000 (32 grants), plus one $50,000 grant.

Supports organizations advancing girls and women in sports and education; applications due July 11, 2025.

Apply now

All Kids Play Youth Sports Grants

All Kids Play

Not specified, but provides funding to families and communities.

Provides funding to families and communities lacking resources for youth sports; applications are open for 2025.

Apply now

Find more sports league grants

Top companies that donate to Sports and Recreation Leagues in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your sports league’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Provides funding and grant opportunities for youth sports organizations through its Sports Matter program.

Get in touch

Chevrolet (Chevy)

Supports youth baseball and softball leagues by offering clinics and equipment donations.

Get in touch

Bank of America

Partners with sports organizations to drive progress and transform communities.

Get in touch

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sports and Recreation Leagues? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Sports and Recreation Leagues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help sports and recreation groups like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it—no catch!

Can Sports and Recreation Leagues use Zeffy to collect membership fees?

Absolutely! Sports and Recreation Leagues can use Zeffy to collect membership fees, sell event tickets, and manage recurring donations—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar contributed by your members or supporters goes directly to sustaining your league and events.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Sports and Recreation Leagues run with Zeffy?

Sports and Recreation Leagues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraisers where teams rally their networks for support, organize ticketed events like tournaments or galas, or set up recurring donation programs for consistent support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy simplifies the process.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Sports and Recreation Leagues?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Sports and Recreation Leagues. While other platforms claim to be "free" but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a cent from your donations. This means more funds go directly to your teams, events, and community engagements—exactly where they should.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

