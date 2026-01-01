data-usecase-icon="store"
Launch a Team Spirit Store
Offer jerseys, hats and fan gear in an online store to raise funds and boost team pride—100% of proceeds go to your league. Fulfill orders seamlessly while supporters shop from anywhere.
Sell Season Opener Tickets
Drive revenue and secure attendance by selling tickets to your league’s season opener or tournament online. Track RSVPs, collect attendee info, and fill the stands with ease.
Host a Championship Game Raffle
Engage fans with a raffle for signed balls, team swag, or VIP passes—perfect for big games or playoffs. Automate ticket sales and draw winners without any platform fees.
Kick Off a Peer-to-Peer Challenge
Empower coaches, players, and parents to fundraise individually for travel, equipment, or field improvements. Each supporter gets a personalized page to share and raise funds.
Create a League Supporter Drive
Set up a custom donation form to collect one-time gifts for uniforms, facility maintenance, or scholarships. A straightforward online form makes giving simple and fee-free.
Build a Sustaining Donor Program
Secure predictable funding by inviting fans to join a monthly giving circle that supports ongoing league operations. Automate recurring gifts to keep your budget on track.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
⚽️ 50 new soccer balls and nets
So every player has access to reliable, high-quality gear
🏀 A full season of referee fees
Ensuring fair play and professional officiating at every game
🚐 10 team travel scholarships
So no one misses a match due to transportation costs
🌱 Field maintenance and new line markings
Keeping your pitches safe, well-maintained, and game-ready
🩹 100 protective gear kits and first-aid supplies
So athletes can play confidently knowing safety is a priority
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Sports and Recreation Leagues
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Sports and Recreation Leagues
🏃♂️ Summer Sports-A-Thon
Participants set personal sports goals and collect pledges per mile or hoop to fund youth sports programs.
🚴♀️ Community Bike-A-Thon
Cyclists ride scenic routes, raise per-mile pledges, and fund facility upgrades for local recreation leagues.
🛶 Paddle & Picnic
Family kayak paddle followed by a lakeside picnic. Ticket sales support water safety training and league scholarships.
📱 Virtual Fitness Relay
Teams log workouts on a simple app for 30 days, unlocking sponsor donations for each completed exercise.
⚾ All-Star Weekend Festival
Weekend sports carnival with mini-games, food trucks, and silent auctions—ticket sales boost league programs.
🎁 Jersey Auction Live
Go live to auction signed jerseys and sports gear. Virtual bidding drives funds to support equipment needs.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Sports and Recreation Leagues fundraising ideas
Top grants for Sports and Recreation Leagues in 2025
Musco Sports Lighting and US Soccer Foundation Soccer Fund Grant
Musco Sports Lighting and US Soccer Foundation
Not specified, but for sports lighting projects.
Offers financial support for sports lighting projects, with applications accepted quarterly (March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 30).
NFL Foundation Grassroots Program
NFL Foundation
Up to $250,000
Supports capital improvement projects for local football fields; applications due June 30, 2025.
Gainbridge Assists: Investing in the Future of Women’s Sports
Gainbridge Assists, Parity, and Women’s Sports Foundation
At least $5,000 (32 grants), plus one $50,000 grant.
Supports organizations advancing girls and women in sports and education; applications due July 11, 2025.
All Kids Play Youth Sports Grants
All Kids Play
Not specified, but provides funding to families and communities.
Provides funding to families and communities lacking resources for youth sports; applications are open for 2025.
Top companies that donate to Sports and Recreation Leagues in 2025
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Provides funding and grant opportunities for youth sports organizations through its Sports Matter program.
Chevrolet (Chevy)
Supports youth baseball and softball leagues by offering clinics and equipment donations.
Bank of America
Partners with sports organizations to drive progress and transform communities.
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and its Spark Good programs.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Sports and Recreation Leagues? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Sports and Recreation Leagues! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help sports and recreation groups like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it—no catch!
Can Sports and Recreation Leagues use Zeffy to collect membership fees?
Absolutely! Sports and Recreation Leagues can use Zeffy to collect membership fees, sell event tickets, and manage recurring donations—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar contributed by your members or supporters goes directly to sustaining your league and events.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Sports and Recreation Leagues run with Zeffy?
Sports and Recreation Leagues can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Host peer-to-peer fundraisers where teams rally their networks for support, organize ticketed events like tournaments or galas, or set up recurring donation programs for consistent support. Whatever your fundraising goals, Zeffy simplifies the process.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Sports and Recreation Leagues?
Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Sports and Recreation Leagues. While other platforms claim to be "free" but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, we don't take a cent from your donations. This means more funds go directly to your teams, events, and community engagements—exactly where they should.