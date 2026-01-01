Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Arts and Culture Nonprofits? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Arts and Culture Nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We're able to keep Zeffy free through optional tips from donors who support our mission to help arts and cultural organizations retain every dollar they raise. No catch!

Can Arts and Culture Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect specific types of donations?

Absolutely! Arts and Culture Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect a wide variety of donations including general donations, tithes for churches, alumni gifts for schools, and more. You can also sell event tickets and set up recurring donations with no fees attached. Every donation goes directly to supporting your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Arts and Culture Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

Arts and Culture Nonprofits can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy, including peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and recurring donation programs. Whether you're hosting a museum exhibition or raising funds for a community theater production, Zeffy's got the tools to help you succeed.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Arts and Culture Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Arts and Culture Nonprofits. Unlike other platforms that claim to be free but charge processing fees, Zeffy doesn't take a penny from your donations. This ensures more funds go directly to your art programs and community initiatives, maximizing your impact.