Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Parent Teacher Associations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Parent Teacher Associations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help PTAs like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Parent Teacher Associations use Zeffy to collect membership dues?

Absolutely! Parent Teacher Associations can use Zeffy to collect membership dues, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your PTA's mission and initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Parent Teacher Associations run with Zeffy?

Parent Teacher Associations can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Launch peer-to-peer fundraisers where parents and community members rally support together, sell tickets to PTA events, or set up recurring donation programs to sustain ongoing funding efforts. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Parent Teacher Associations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Parent Teacher Associations. Other platforms might claim to be 'free' but often deduct processing fees or include hidden costs. We don't take a penny from your collections, ensuring more resources go directly to your students, programs, and community - exactly where it belongs.