Keep 100% of your PTA’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Parent Teacher Associations, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Parent Teacher Associations

How Zeffy helps Parent Teacher Associations raise money

Parent Teacher Associations use Zeffy to fund everything from from PTA Read-A-Thons to Teacher Wish Lists—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Launch a Read-A-Thon Challenge

Run a sponsored reading event where students gather pledges per book read. Peer-to-peer pages let families share their progress and rally supporters easily.

Sell Tickets to the Spring Carnival

Offer early-bird and family packages for your school carnival with online ticket sales. Manage RSVPs, set capacity limits, and collect volunteer sign-ups in one place.

Open a Spirit Wear Shop

Sell branded t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories year-round with no upfront fees. Automated order tracking and fulfillment keep parents smiling.

Host a PTA Gala Silent Auction

Gather donated items and enable digital bidding at your annual gala to raise big-ticket funds. Real-time bidding updates boost excitement and final sale amounts.

Launch the Annual Membership Drive

Streamline PTA dues collection with tiered membership levels and online sign-up. Automate reminders for renewals to keep membership strong all year.

Stock the Teacher Wish List

Enable parents to fund classroom supplies and special projects through a dedicated online form. Display real-time progress bars to inspire quick contributions.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your PTA raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🚌 Field trip for 50 students

Giving every child hands-on learning beyond school walls

💻 5 new Chromebooks for classrooms

Empowering students with essential digital learning tools

🎨 Art kits for 200 students

Unleashing creativity across every grade level

📚 500 new library books

Inspiring young readers with fresh stories and knowledge

✏️ Teacher mini-grants for 10 projects

Fueling innovative classroom activities that engage all learners

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Parent Teacher Associations

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Parent Teacher Associations

🏃‍♀️ Sunshine Fun Run

Families join a themed 5K fun run/walk; registration fees fund PTA projects and promote healthy habits.

🍦 Cool Cone Fundraiser

Partner with a local ice cream shop for a scoop sale; proceeds support school events and reward student volunteers.

🖍️ Sidewalk Chalk Fest

Host a pay-to-play chalk art event outdoors; community buys chalk, creates art, and votes via donations for favorite designs.

📚 Summer Readathon

Kids collect pledges per book read; online platform tracks progress, boosting literacy and raising funds for PTA programs.

🎤 Virtual Talent Night

Students perform live online; viewers donate to vote and request acts, fueling community spirit and PTA funding.

📸 Photo Scavenger Hunt

Participants pay an entry fee to complete fun photo challenges; share submissions on social to unlock matching sponsor donations.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Parent Teacher Associations fundraising ideas

Top grants for Parent Teacher Associations in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your PTA. These options are a great place to start.

Parent Information and Training Program

U.S. Department of Education

Not specified

Meets the information and training needs of individuals with disabilities and their families; application deadline July 18, 2025.

National PTA Program Funding

National PTA

Over $1M in program funding

Offers engaging activities for students and families in mental health, STEM, digital safety, healthy lifestyles, and the arts; new opportunities available end of August 2025.

21st CCLC Competitive Grant Application

Arizona Department of Education

Not specified

Competitive grant for fiscal year 2026; application opens January 21, 2025, and closes March 3, 2025.

Top companies that donate to Parent Teacher Associations in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your PTA’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

Walmart

Supports local organizations and causes through grants and community programs like Spark Good.

Target

Offers grants and gift card donations to eligible non-profits and schools.

CodeWizardsHQ

Supports PTAs through various partnership programs, including fundraiser donations.

AT&T

Supports education and digital literacy initiatives for families and students through its Connected Learning initiative.

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Parent Teacher Associations? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Parent Teacher Associations! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to help PTAs like yours keep every dollar you raise. That's it, no catch!

Can Parent Teacher Associations use Zeffy to collect membership dues?

Absolutely! Parent Teacher Associations can use Zeffy to collect membership dues, sell event tickets, and set up recurring donations, all without paying a single fee. Every dollar collected goes directly to supporting your PTA's mission and initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Parent Teacher Associations run with Zeffy?

Parent Teacher Associations can run all kinds of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Launch peer-to-peer fundraisers where parents and community members rally support together, sell tickets to PTA events, or set up recurring donation programs to sustain ongoing funding efforts. Whatever your fundraising goals, we've got you covered.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Parent Teacher Associations?

Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Parent Teacher Associations. Other platforms might claim to be 'free' but often deduct processing fees or include hidden costs. We don't take a penny from your collections, ensuring more resources go directly to your students, programs, and community - exactly where it belongs.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

