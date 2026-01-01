Button Text

Keep 100% of your fire department’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Volunteer Fire Departments, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Volunteer Fire Departments

How Zeffy helps Volunteer Fire Departments raise money

Volunteer Fire Departments use Zeffy to fund everything from Safety Gear Fund to Heroes & Hoses Auction—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

Gear Up for Safety Fund

Collect one-time donations to buy new turnout gear and breathing apparatus, ensuring your team stays safe while protecting the community.

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Firefighter Monthly Shield Club

Build a reliable income stream by inviting supporters to commit to a small monthly gift, covering station utilities, maintenance, and fuel costs.

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Climb for Courage Challenge

Encourage community members and firefighters to create personal fundraising pages tied to a stair-climb event, driving peer-to-peer support for new equipment.

data-usecase-icon="event"

Station Open House Pancake Breakfast

Sell tickets online for a family-friendly breakfast event at the firehouse, complete with tours, demonstrations, and fund-driven fun.

data-usecase-icon="raffle"

Red Helmet Raffle

Raise funds by selling raffle tickets for donated prizes—everything from gift baskets to local experience packages—all managed fee-free online.

data-usecase-icon="auction"

Heroes & Hoses Silent Auction

Host a virtual or in-person silent auction featuring donated items and experiences, letting bidders compete to support the station’s projects.

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your fire department raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

🚒 4 sets of turnout gear

So our volunteers stay protected and ready for every call

🎓 Advanced training for 25 volunteers

Giving the team critical skills to save lives and prevent injuries

🛡️ Smoke alarm installations for 100 homes

Empowering families with early warning and peace of mind

📸 A thermal imaging camera

Helping crews pinpoint hotspots quickly for safer rescues

⛽ Fuel for 10 emergency responses

Ensuring the truck is ready to go when every second counts

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Volunteer Fire Departments

Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Volunteer Fire Departments

🚒 Hydrant Selfie Hunt

Supporters find painted fire hydrants, snap selfies, post with your hashtag, and collect sponsorships per pic to fund equipment upgrades.

🍔 Grill & Give Block Party

Host a neighborhood BBQ with ticket sales, firefighter demos, games, and a raffle to strengthen community ties and raise funds.

🏃 Summer Fire Crew 5K

Participants run or walk a 5K anytime in summer, share finish times online, and gather pledges per mile to support your station.

🍦 Ice Cream for Heroes

Partner with a local ice cream shop for a donation-based scoop day—proceeds help buy gear and fund vital firefighter training.

📸 Firefighter Photo Calendar

Sell 2026 calendars featuring volunteer firefighters and local landmarks. Launch preorders in summer to boost early-year funds.

🎟️ Safety First Summer Raffle

Sell raffle tickets online and at events, offer donated prizes from local businesses, and use proceeds to install smoke alarms.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Volunteer Fire Departments fundraising ideas

Browse all fire department fundraising ideas

Top grants for Volunteer Fire Departments in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your fire department. These options are a great place to start.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

Up to $40,000

Supports public safety initiatives, with applications opening July 10, 2025.

Apply now

TIME Task Force Grants

TIME Task Force

Not specified

Supports initiatives with an application deadline of September 15, 2025.

Apply now

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant (Q1 2026)

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

Up to $40,000

Supports public safety initiatives, with applications opening October 9, 2025.

Apply now

Find more fire department grants

Top companies that donate to Volunteer Fire Departments in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your fire department’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

State Farm

Provides grants to volunteer fire departments for essential equipment to improve firefighter safety and effectiveness.

Get in touch

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

Funds equipment and support for public safety organizations, including fire departments.

Get in touch

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.

Get in touch

FirstNet (Built with AT&T)

Provides a dedicated wireless network for first responders, including volunteer firefighters.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Volunteer Fire Departments? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Volunteer Fire Departments. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We fund our services through optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of keeping more donated dollars in the hands of nonprofits like yours. So, there really is no catch!

Can Volunteer Fire Departments use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Volunteer Fire Departments can use Zeffy to collect general donations, manage recurring giving, and sell event tickets—without any fees. Every dollar and cent donated goes directly towards supporting your vital fire and rescue operations.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Volunteer Fire Departments run with Zeffy?

Volunteer Fire Departments can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can set up peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to your annual gala or fundraising dinner, and even establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Zeffy covers all your fundraising needs, simplifying your work so that more focus can be on your critical mission.

What's the best fundraising platform for Volunteer Fire Departments?

Zeffy is the best choice for Volunteer Fire Departments that want a truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that may sneak in processing fees or other hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar you raise goes directly to your department. This fee-free model not only maximizes your funds but also helps build trust with your donors, letting you focus fully on your emergency services mission.

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

