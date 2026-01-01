data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Gear Up for Safety Fund
Collect one-time donations to buy new turnout gear and breathing apparatus, ensuring your team stays safe while protecting the community.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Firefighter Monthly Shield Club
Build a reliable income stream by inviting supporters to commit to a small monthly gift, covering station utilities, maintenance, and fuel costs.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Climb for Courage Challenge
Encourage community members and firefighters to create personal fundraising pages tied to a stair-climb event, driving peer-to-peer support for new equipment.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Station Open House Pancake Breakfast
Sell tickets online for a family-friendly breakfast event at the firehouse, complete with tours, demonstrations, and fund-driven fun.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="raffle"
Red Helmet Raffle
Raise funds by selling raffle tickets for donated prizes—everything from gift baskets to local experience packages—all managed fee-free online.
data-usecase-cta="raffle"
data-usecase-icon="auction"
Heroes & Hoses Silent Auction
Host a virtual or in-person silent auction featuring donated items and experiences, letting bidders compete to support the station’s projects.
data-usecase-cta="auction"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🚒 4 sets of turnout gear
So our volunteers stay protected and ready for every call
🎓 Advanced training for 25 volunteers
Giving the team critical skills to save lives and prevent injuries
🛡️ Smoke alarm installations for 100 homes
Empowering families with early warning and peace of mind
📸 A thermal imaging camera
Helping crews pinpoint hotspots quickly for safer rescues
⛽ Fuel for 10 emergency responses
Ensuring the truck is ready to go when every second counts
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Volunteer Fire Departments
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Volunteer Fire Departments
🚒 Hydrant Selfie Hunt
Supporters find painted fire hydrants, snap selfies, post with your hashtag, and collect sponsorships per pic to fund equipment upgrades.
🍔 Grill & Give Block Party
Host a neighborhood BBQ with ticket sales, firefighter demos, games, and a raffle to strengthen community ties and raise funds.
🏃 Summer Fire Crew 5K
Participants run or walk a 5K anytime in summer, share finish times online, and gather pledges per mile to support your station.
🍦 Ice Cream for Heroes
Partner with a local ice cream shop for a donation-based scoop day—proceeds help buy gear and fund vital firefighter training.
📸 Firefighter Photo Calendar
Sell 2026 calendars featuring volunteer firefighters and local landmarks. Launch preorders in summer to boost early-year funds.
🎟️ Safety First Summer Raffle
Sell raffle tickets online and at events, offer donated prizes from local businesses, and use proceeds to install smoke alarms.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Volunteer Fire Departments fundraising ideas
Top grants for Volunteer Fire Departments in 2025
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
Up to $40,000
Supports public safety initiatives, with applications opening July 10, 2025.
TIME Task Force Grants
TIME Task Force
Not specified
Supports initiatives with an application deadline of September 15, 2025.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant (Q1 2026)
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
Up to $40,000
Supports public safety initiatives, with applications opening October 9, 2025.
Top companies that donate to Volunteer Fire Departments in 2025
State Farm
Provides grants to volunteer fire departments for essential equipment to improve firefighter safety and effectiveness.
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation
Funds equipment and support for public safety organizations, including fire departments.
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and Spark Good programs.
FirstNet (Built with AT&T)
Provides a dedicated wireless network for first responders, including volunteer firefighters.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Volunteer Fire Departments? What's the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is completely free for Volunteer Fire Departments. There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We fund our services through optional tips from donors who want to support our mission of keeping more donated dollars in the hands of nonprofits like yours. So, there really is no catch!
Can Volunteer Fire Departments use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Volunteer Fire Departments can use Zeffy to collect general donations, manage recurring giving, and sell event tickets—without any fees. Every dollar and cent donated goes directly towards supporting your vital fire and rescue operations.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Volunteer Fire Departments run with Zeffy?
Volunteer Fire Departments can run various fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. You can set up peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell tickets to your annual gala or fundraising dinner, and even establish recurring donation programs for ongoing support. Zeffy covers all your fundraising needs, simplifying your work so that more focus can be on your critical mission.
What's the best fundraising platform for Volunteer Fire Departments?
Zeffy is the best choice for Volunteer Fire Departments that want a truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike other platforms that may sneak in processing fees or other hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every dollar you raise goes directly to your department. This fee-free model not only maximizes your funds but also helps build trust with your donors, letting you focus fully on your emergency services mission.